Stop saying Donald Trump is a master strategist. He has no idea what he’s doing.

Over the weekend, shortly after Trump tweeted without evidence that Barack Obama had tapped his phones during the election, linguist George Lakoff’s taxonomy of Trump tweets began circulating.

The conventional wisdom when it comes to Trump’s Twitter feed is that Trump is playing chess—that his tweets are calculated for effect and that he uses social media to shape crucial political narratives. There is some truth to this, maybe. But Trump’s tweets over the weekend proved that he is not playing chess or 3-D chess or even checkers.

In these tweets, you see three elements that make up most of Trump’s tweets: 1) He is reacting to a baseless allegation he ingested from conservative media, in this case a Breitbart article; 2) He is giving expression to a long-held grievance, in this case his hatred for Barack Obama; and 3) He is motivated entirely by short-term political calculation. The narrative had been centered on his campaign’s remarkable connections to Russia for the past several days, and he wanted to change that. According to The Washington Post, “Trump was brighter Sunday morning as he read several newspapers, pleased that his allegations against Obama were the dominant story, the official said.”

But this is insane. By making such a bombastic claim, Trump foolishly put himself and his administration in serious jeopardy. Kellyanne Conway claimed on Monday that Trump had highly classified information—“He’s the president of the United States. He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not”—but this is clearly not the case. If Trump had somehow uncovered a Watergate-level conspiracy to harm his political prospects, that would be reason enough to show receipts.

After waiting 24 hours, his team called for Congress to investigate—clearly a fishing expedition to find a shred of evidence it can hold up as proof that Trump wasn’t just making shit up. “White House sources acknowledge that Trump had no idea whether the claims he was making were true when he made them,” reported the Weekly Standard.

Donald Trump is a jumble of contradictory impulses. He’s all noise and no signal. Six weeks into his presidency, it’s clearer than ever that he has no idea what he’s doing.

Meet the new Muslim ban, pretty much same as the old Muslim ban.

On Monday, Donald Trump signed a revised travel ban, more than a month after the original order was widely criticized for being inhumane, un-American, and incompetently executed (it was eventually frozen by a federal judge). Six, not seven countries are subjected to the new order—Iraq gets a break, in part because it had agreed to a “timely repatriation” of deported citizens and in part to avoid affecting Iraqis who had helped the United States military. Since 9/11 no fatal terror attacks have been committed by anyone from the six countries named in the order.

According to The Washington Post, the revised order also contains new exceptions “for travelers from those countries who are legal permanent residents of the United States, dual nationals who use a passport from another country and those who have been granted asylum or refu­gee status. Anyone who holds a visa now should be able to get into the country without any problems, though those whose visas expire will have to reapply.”

Unlike its predecessor, which was implemented immediately, the new order doesn’t go into effect for ten days. This is notable because the Trump administration largely defended the botched rollout of the previous order by insisting that the order had to be immediate or “bad dudes” would see an opening and rush into the country.

Unlike the previous order, which was issued without input from integral government departments—including the State Department—the new order was rolled out at a news conference featuring Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Director of Homeland Security John Kelly, none of whom took questions. The Trump administration has also included a fact sheet claiming that over 300 people who entered the U.S. as refugees are currently the subjects of FBI probes, but not which countries these people are from or any other useful contextual information.

This is the narrative the Trump administration is pushing: Last time the order was executed poorly and this time it’s being executed the right way. But the problem with the previous executive order wasn’t just with the rollout, although the rollout was very bad indeed. The problem was that it had questionable constitutional merit and that it was counterproductive. This is still a Muslim ban and no rollout can stop the protests and court challenges that will follow.

How many missiles does North Korea need to launch to get Trump’s attention?

On Sunday, North Korea launch missiles in the direction of Japan, coming within 300 miles of its shores. This provocation was immediately condemned by American allies in the region. “The launches are clearly in violation of Security Council resolution,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared. “It is an extremely dangerous action.” Hwang Kyo-ahn, acting president of South Korea agreed, saying, “It’s an extremely dangerous action.”

But after 18 hours, the response from the White House has been silence. While there has been a pro forma State Department rebuke of North Korea, neither President Donald Trump nor any senior administration official has spoken out against the missile launch or indicated that America would stand by its longtime allies Japan and South Korea. Instead, the White House has been trapped in a drama of its own making, trying to clean up the mess created by Trump’s unsupported accusation that former President Obama had wire-tapped Trump during the election. 

This silence is all the more disturbing given Trump’s remarks as a candidate that the United States might let South Korea and Japan acquire nuclear weapons, even if it means increasing the chances of nuclear war.  “If they do, they do,” candidate Trump said. “Good luck, enjoy yourself, folks.”

Don’t feel bad for Kellyanne Conway.

In an essay for Buzzfeed Reader, Anne Helen Petersen tries to conjure some sympathy for the devil’s mouthpiece. Her chief interest is a recent CBS profile of Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, and her essay ostensibly examines what that profile may or may not indicate about a quiet campaign to “soften” Conway’s image.

“Conway has been chastened, in part, for acting, spinning, and possessing confidence like a man—and doing so very publicly,” Petersen writes, and this is partially true. She’s also right that it’s “no sin” for Conway to look the way she does. But buried inside a puff piece, these observations carry water for the right wing:

There are two problems with this passage. The first is the most obvious: Conway is not good at her job. She can lie, certainly, but she lies badly, and so she fails the most basic test of a spin doctor. She blundered into a public ethics violation and invoked a fake massacre because she is bad at her job.

But let’s accept for argument’s sake that Conway is a brilliant propagandist: We’re still obligated to weigh the scrutiny she receives against the politics of her propaganda. This is something Petersen largely fails to do. She acknowledges that conservative women like Conway “directly undermine the goals of the [feminist] movement at large,” but doesn’t complete the thought without a plea for sympathy. “Conservative women—like Conway, but also like Megyn Kelly—are also ‘cast aside’ by the men of their own party when they fail to toe the incredibly narrow line of power and femininity, balancing challenging the authority of men and ‘knowing their place,’” she writes.

There’s an absurd calculation at work here: Conway is a powerful woman, so she must deserve some measure of respect and even sympathy. But conservative women have long manipulated this perspective to serve terrible politics. Condoleeza Rice helped her boss lie us into war. Phyllis Schlafly “leaned in” to smother the Equal Rights Amendment. And Conway chooses to serve a racist misogynist. She chooses the position and the scrutiny. If conservative women are victims of anything, it is of themselves.

Barack Obama is still driving Donald Trump crazy.

The president was furious over the weekend—about continued questions over his administration’s ties to Russia, that Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations into the same, and that the whole controversy overshadowed his widely (often unjustly) praised address to Congress last Tuesday.

But as The Washington Post reported late Sunday, something more fundamental was bothering the president as well: “Gnawing at Trump, according to one of his advisers, is the comparison between his early track record and that of Obama in 2009, when amid the Great Recession he enacted an economic stimulus bill and other big-ticket items.” In other words, Trump feels insecure that Obama got more done more quickly under more difficult circumstances.

As Politico put it, “Donald Trump just can’t quit Barack Obama.” On Saturday, Trump fired off unhinged tweets accusing his predecessor of tapping his phones in a “Nixon/Watergate”-style plot. This is just the latest twist in Trump’s strange relationship with Obama, the Post’s Aaron Blake notes. Trump heaped praise on Obama’s early presidency in 2009, then launched his birther crusade in 2011. That prompted Obama’s famed filleting of “the Donald” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011—a devastating public humiliation that may have motivated Trump to run for president.

The two men duked it out last year, but after the election Trump insisted he and Obama liked each other. Obama, meanwhile, has avoided criticizing Trump directly, instead using coded language about not demonizing others. But Obama doesn’t have to say anything to drive Trump mad. In January, Trump was infuriated by media comparisons of their respective inaugural crowd sizes. As Trump’s tweets over the weekend show, he still feels taunted by Obama even though the former president has largely disappeared from the public stage.

Donald Trump has decided to go to war against the FBI.

For a while, the FBI was the only intelligence agency Trump wasn’t feuding with. And for good reason. Many attribute his electoral success to FBI Director James Comey’s eleventh-hour intervention, which unnecessarily re-litigated Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. In late January, shortly after his inauguration, Trump literally blew a kiss at Comey, crooning, “He’s become more famous than me!”

But the cozy relationship between Trump and the FBI began to go south when Trump started knocking the agency for its inability to root out government officials who were leaking damaging information about him and his inner circle to the press. And it may have been permanently damaged over the weekend. In a series of unhinged tweets apparently sourced from talk radio host Mark Levin, Trump claimed that Barack Obama had “tapped” his phones during the campaign in a Nixon-esque plot to sabotage him.

This is both absurd and damaging. There is no basis for this charge, which the Trump administration all but admitted when it asked Congress to go on a fishing expedition to uncover “the truth” about what really happened.

Enter Comey. On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Comey had asked the Department of Justice to refute Trump’s wild accusation. There are two reasons this is significant. The first is that it suggests what was already obvious is almost certainly true: that Trump’s accusation was unfounded. The second is that the war between Trump and the FBI is about to heat up, potentially opening up other fault lines—like between Trump and Congress—in the process. On Monday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders essentially said that the Trump administration didn’t care what Comey had to say.

There are long-term consequences here that have yet to be borne out. But the big difference now is that Comey doesn’t have any friends left: Even the Democrats aren’t stupid enough to trust him.

March 03, 2017

Donald Trump is not a smart man.

If you’re going to start your proclamations with “hereby” like some bad imitation of a monarch, at least get it right. The president of the United States twice tried to use this word on Friday afternoon and twice failed.

He got it on the third try.

The explanation for this series of tweets is that Trump is mad that Democrats are criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for lying under oath about his communications with the Russian government. Trump has (sarcastically? no one knows) called for an investigation of Chuck Schumer, and now Nancy Pelosi, for meeting with Russian officials, even though neither lied about it under oath, the way Jeff Sessions did.

His inability to spell aside, it is worth noting the casual way the president is using the power of his office to launch vindictive investigations against his opponents. He may be dumb, but, as usual, it’s no laughing matter.

Under fire on Russia, Trump reverts to a strategy of projection.

With news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath about meeting Russian officials during last year’s presidential campaign, the unraveling story of the Trump administration’s contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government are once again dominating headlines. Earlier this morning, New York Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted:

Trump’s director of social media, Dan Scavino, Jr., responded thus:

Trump must have liked Scavino’s response because he tweeted the same point:

The parallel that Trump and Scavino are implying makes no sense. No one is claiming that Schumer met with Russian officials and lied about it under oath. But it’s not surprising that Trump has taken this tack. One of his favorite rhetorical moves is the classic first-grade response to an insult, “I know you are, but what am I?”

Update: He’s still at it.

Republican congressman thinks some Americans “just don’t want health care.”

Representative Roger Marshall is a longtime obstetrician who won a Kansas House seat least year and joined the GOP Doctors Caucus. But in an interview Friday with the medical news publication STAT, the anti-Obamacare doctor made a major misdiagnosis of America’s health care system.

“Just like Jesus said, ‘The poor will always be with us,’” he said. “There is a group of people that just don’t want health care and aren’t going to take care of themselves.”

The congressman went on to blame Americans on Medicaid for their ailments.

“Just, like, homeless people. … I think just morally, spiritually, socially, [some people] just don’t want health care,” he said. “The Medicaid population, which is [on] a free credit card, as a group, do probably the least preventive medicine and taking care of themselves and eating healthy and exercising. And I’m not judging, I’m just saying socially that’s where they are. So there’s a group of people that even with unlimited access to health care are only going to use the emergency room when their arm is chopped off or when their pneumonia is so bad they get brought [into] the ER.

Jesus, of course, wouldn’t have said any of this. But for a member of a Republican Congress hell bent on repealing health care, it’s not entirely off script.

Donald Trump’s school voucher plan would fail his voters.

Trump is attending a “listening session on school choice” on Friday at a Florida private school. As Politico reports, the school has one of the state’s “most controversial school choice policies” under which “corporations get 100 percent tax credits for donations that fund private school scholarships for poor children.”

Trump hasn’t yet specified if he’ll promote “school choice” nationally through a similar tax credit program—which critics call a “backdoor voucher” plan—or a more straightforward voucher scheme of the likes he proposed in the campaign. But Friday brought new evidence that vouchers would fail the vast majority of Americans—including in rural and suburban parts of the country where most Trump voters live.

“The simple fact is that most rural and suburban areas are either sparsely populated or organized in small districts where there are not enough schools for vouchers to be a viable or effective policy solution,” Neil Campbell and Catherine Brown of the Center for American Progress wrote in a new report. “In these districts, vouchers would be not just ineffective, but they could also dramatically destabilize public school systems and communities.”

http://viz.edbuild.org/

CAP’s report follows The New York Times reporting last month that “a wave of new research has emerged suggesting that private school vouchers may harm students who receive them.” The Economic Policy Institute also concluded that “School vouchers are not a proven strategy for improving student achievement.”

There is no such thing as the “alt-left.”

But in a piece for Vanity Fair, James Wolcott pretends otherwise:

Disillusionment with Obama’s presidency, loathing of Hillary Clinton, disgust with “identity politics,” and a craving for a climactic reckoning that will clear the stage for a bold tomorrow have created a kinship between the “alt-right” and an alt-left. They’re not kissin’ cousins, but they caterwaul some of the same tunes in different keys.

Wolcott admits the left “can’t match” the alt-right “for strength, malignancy, or tentacled reach”—then proceeds to make just such an argument. This is bad writing in service of a bad argument: “People say things I don’t like” is not the same thing as “people advocate for a white ethnostate.” This is precisely the false equivalency Wolcott makes by using the phrase “alt-left.” It is a disingenuous characterization designed to undermine leftist claims.

His terminology—e.g. “dude-bros”—skips over women and people of color on the left, individuals who might as well not exist when it comes to this type of critic and who happen to be particularly vulnerable to alt-right violence. The aim of socialism is liberation for all, which is to be accomplished via the redistribution of wealth. The aim of the alt-right is white supremacy. There is no similarity here.

And there is little similarity between the rhetoric of leftists and the rhetoric of the alt-right. Leftists do not send Jewish journalists photos of ovens. Leftists have not called in SWAT teams to harass feminists they do not like. Leftists have not used racial slurs to intimidate journalists online, nor have they called for any restrictions on the freedom of the press.

Absent any real similarity between the left and the alt-right, smears are all some liberals have:

Let’s be honest about what is going on here. Wolcott derides a Jacobin writer for couching her arguments in “Snarkish.” In other words, he thinks she’s mean. He wants her to be nicer to people that he likes! That’s fine, but it isn’t politics.

Manners did not win the vote for women or civil rights for black Americans. They certainly didn’t spare us Donald Trump. To paraphrase Solomon: There is a time to simper and a time to raise hell. The left understands that we inhabit the latter moment. Does Wolcott?