Did McDonald’s just do the best tweet by a brand?

Donald Trump’s budget is nostalgic and deeply destructive—and it will backfire.
The Trump administration unveiled its budget on Thursday and the result, though expected, is horrific. The budget cuts funding for housing and heating for the poor; it eliminates the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; Meals on Wheels and money for before- and after-school programs for children are eliminated; the Chemical Safety Board, which helps mitigate disasters like the BP oil spill, is also axed, along with other programs intended to combat climate change; the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Minority Business Development Agency, which promote economic growth in Appalachia and small business owned by minorities, respectively, are both axed; the budget also increases the costs for bankruptcy protection.
The budget features huge and devastating cuts to HUD and the Departments of Education, State, Agriculture,Commerce, Health and Human Services, Transportation, and Labor—most of which are cut by over 15 percent. All of these cuts go to pay for huge increases in spending in Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs.
As Matt Yglesias points out, this is a deeply nostalgic budget and one with an extremely poor understanding of history. Trump’s vision of the economy superficially resembles that of the midcentury, but without any of the things that made that economy special, particularly investment in the future. This budget, moreover, is devastating for anyone not in the top 1 percent. It will have huge economic, cultural, and social ramifications for millions of Americans and it will markedly make their lives much worse.
This budget essentially codifies Trump’s war on the liberal state—coupled with his spree of deregulation, it’s a huge victory for private corporations and a huge loss for anyone who relies on the state in any way for food, shelter, education, or funding. The budget, in other words, benefits very few people and hurts a substantial portion of the country. Politically speaking, it follows the Trump administration’s larger strategy of fighting on multiple fronts at the same time—and this budget is so destructive across so many different areas that Trump’s opponents may struggle to keep up.
But there are also signs that it may backfire. This is a radical budget in nearly every way, and it will have huge repercussions not only for Trump’s opponents but for many of his voters as well. Older voters may like the nostalgia, but as with Trumpcare, many programs they rely on are on the chopping block—same goes for Trump’s voters in rural America. Perhaps most importantly, this is yet another manifestation of the fact that Trump is governing like a far-right Republican, whose main interest is in promoting the interests of the richest Americans at the expense of everyone else.
While his voters may cheer for cuts to some of these programs, which are seen as being manifestations of the liberal bureaucratic state that they despise, there is nothing here to suggest that Trump is embracing a populist economic policy. Trump and his cronies will try to play up the military spending as proof that they are making America Great Again, but the effects of this budget will be reverberate around the country—and may very well backfire, as Trumpcare already has.
Donald Trump might have a member of a Nazi-allied group in his White House.
Sebastian Gorka, the president’s chief counter-terrorism adviser, is already known to have murky ties to the nationalist right of Hungary, the native land of his parents and where he resided for many years. But an explosive report in The Forward makes it clear that Gorka’s Hungarian political connections could cost him his job and even his American citizenship.
The Vitézi Rend, an elite nationalist and racist order with a history of collaborating with Nazism, claims that Gorka is a sworn member to their group. Founded in 1920 and closely allied with the Hungarian dictator Miklós Horthy, the Vitézi Rend actively participated in rounding up Jews during the Second World War. Gorka refused to respond to The Forward’s request to respond to their findings.
If Gorka is a member of Vitézi Rend, then his status as an American citizen is at risk. Born in England, Gorka became a naturalized American citizen in 2012. As part of his immigration process, he would have been required to disclose membership to any totalitarian-affiliated group. With all their rhetoric about the need to properly vet immigrants, the Trump administration might want to look closer to home.
Donald Trump on Trumpcare: It’s Paul Ryan’s fault!
On Wednesday, the Trump administration and the speaker of the House both admitted what everyone has known for a while: The Affordable Health Care Act certainly won’t pass both houses of Congress in its current form, and that even getting it through the House is going to be a challenge. Ryan, who had been treating the bill as a final bill, put his tail between his legs, according to Politico:
After weeks of suggesting that only minor modifications would be acceptable, Ryan told reporters his team would incorporate changes to their proposal this week. His suggestion came as his Republican whip operation tested the initial support for the House measure among the GOP conference. Meanwhile, members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus declared that they believed they had enough commitments from their own allies to kill any attempt by Republican leaders to ram through the current bill without significant changes. They said that they intend to present to leadership an amendment on Friday that they say could unite conservatives and moderates.
Ryan and Mike Pence have less than a week to sell a revised bill to lawmakers, which won’t be easy, given that no one seems to agree about exactly what this bill should do. Republicans know that their constituents want what Trump promised, which is lower costs and better coverage, but there’s no way to square that with the kinds of solutions that Ryan and the Freedom Caucus are proposing. But because Republicans plan on repealing and replacing Obamacare through reconciliation they pretty much have only one chance to get things right—any further step would require 60 votes in the Senate.
One thing that would make passing the AHCA significantly easier would be if Donald Trump became personally involved. But that’s not going to happen. Talking to disingenuous bow tie Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Wednesday, Trump admitted that the AHCA screws over some of his voters. When asked about the fact that the AHCA helps the well-off and hurts those in poorer counties that voted for Trump, he said: “It’s very preliminary. A lot of things aren’t consistent [with my promises to help people who voted for me]. But these are going to be negotiated. We’ve got to go to the Senate. I’m an arbitrator. ... We’ve got a lot of fighting going on.”
Not only did Trump throw the House bill under the bus, the “arbitrator” line here suggests that Trump will not take responsibility for the bill that will likely be the most important part of his first-term legacy. Even with the AHCA on the brink, Trump is refusing to step up and lead on health care. Instead, he’s signaling that that’s Paul Ryan’s job—and that Ryan is doing it badly.
Trump lost again on the Muslim ban—and laid the groundwork for future defeats.
Last night, a federal court in Hawaii blocked the president’s executive order on immigration. Among the reasons cited by the court was the fact that members of Trump’s team made it clear in their statements that this executive order, like an earlier one, was intended to be a Muslim ban. As the court noted:
The Government appropriately cautions that, in determining purpose, courts should not look into the “veiled psyche” and “secret motives” of government decisionmakers and may not undertake a “judicial psychoanalysis of a drafter’s heart of hearts”.
The Government need not fear. The remarkable facts at issue here require no such impermissible inquiry.
For instance, there is nothing “veiled” about this press release: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”
Nor is there anything “secret” about the Executive’s motive specific to the issuance of the Executive Order:
Rudolph Giuliani explained on television how the Executive Order came to be. He said: “When [Mr. Trump] first announced it, he said, ‘Muslim ban.’ He called me up. He said, ‘Put a commission together. Show me the right way to do it legally.’”
Remarkably, in a rally in Tennessee, Trump decided to provide even more justification for the court’s judgement. “The order he blocked was a watered down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge and should have never been blocked to start with,” Trump declared. With these words, Trump essentially conceded the legal argument made by opponents of the new executive order, that it merely reworks an earlier executive order already declared unconstitutional.
If the Trump administration appeals the latest decision, the president’s own words could easily be used against him. He has planted the seeds for future legal losses.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
Steve Bannon’s dream of a global alt-right revolution just took a blow.
Nigel Farage hailed Brexit as the first stage of a “global revolution” and Donald Trump’s election as its second stage. Un-fun Falstaff/dumb Satan Steve Bannon agrees. Here’s how he saw the world in 2014:
That center-right revolt is really a global revolt. I think you’re going to see it in Latin America, I think you’re going to see it in Asia, I think you’ve already seen it in India. Modi’s great victory was very much based on these Reaganesque principles, so I think this is a global revolt, and we are very fortunate and proud to be the news site that is reporting that throughout the world....
Working men and women of Europe and Asia and the United States and Latin America .... believe they know what’s best for how they will comport their lives. They think they know best about how to raise their families and how to educate their families. So I think you’re seeing a global reaction to centralized government, whether that government is in Beijing or that government is in Washington, DC, or that government is in Brussels.
Trump’s victory, in his view at least, was part of this global revolt against the liberal state. (Bannon has also suggested that he’s a “Leninist” out to smash the modern state.)
But on Wednesday, the global Trump revolution took a hit when the awkward face of Dutch racism Geert Wilders and his anti-immigration party—which wants to ban Islam, exit the EU, and is a “party” in name only—did much poorer than expected in the Netherlands’ parliamentary election according to an exit poll. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his center-right party will likely win the election, though they will lose seats.
Still, Wilders’s loss is good news for those concerned about the rise of the global alt-right—and who are increasingly concerned about upcoming elections in France and Germany. For now, at least, Trump’s election—and the chaos that has followed—may have spooked voters into supporting more traditional political parties.
Jeff Sessions says marijuana is “only slightly less awful” than heroin.
The attorney general is a notorious weed hater. He once joked that he thought the KKK were “were OK until I found out they smoked pot,” andclaimed last year that “good people don’t smoke marijuana.” Perhaps it’s no surprise then that he is gearing up to revive the war on marijuana, disparaging a recent wave of drug legalization efforts across the country. “And I am astonished to hear people suggest that we can solve our heroin crisis by legalizing marijuana—so people can trade one life-wrecking dependency for another that’s only slightly less awful,” Sessions said in a speech on Wednesday in Richmond, Virginia. “Our nation needs to say clearly once again that using drugs will destroy your life.”
In fact, no one is saying that the heroin and opioid crisis, which have ravaged swaths of Trump country, can be “solved” through marijuana legalization. However, medical research does show a correlation between marijuana use and a drop in heroin use. Yasmin Hurd, a professor at Mount Sinai Hospital’s medical school in New York, found that legal pot could reduce “heroin-seeking behavior,” which has been backed by medical studies.
A 2014 Johns Hopkins study found that in states with legal medical marijuana, there were 25 percent fewer deaths from drug overdoses than in states where medical marijuana is illegal. “In absolute terms, states with a medical marijuana law had about 1,700 fewer opioid painkiller overdose deaths in 2010 than would be expected based on trends before the laws were passed,” said Marcus Bachhuber, a University of Pennsylvania professor who worked on the study.
Question for Trump supporters: Is your guy a dupe or a scam artist?
Washington Post’s Greg Sargent asks whether President Trump is “falling into Paul Ryan’s trap.” It’s a particularly important question to ask right now, as the stewards of Trump’s populist image try to sever his reputational ties the foundering Obamacare repeal efforts on Capitol Hill.
These caretakers are motivated in part by a desire to limit his association with a major public failure, but also by recognition that the American Health Care Act would break faith with Trump’s supporters, millions of whom would lose their insurance, after Trump explicitly promised them otherwise.
Explaining away Trump’s entanglement with something known colloquially “Trumpcare” is a tough assignment. Conservative columnist Byron York chalks it all up to Trump’s inexperience. “New to Washington and with no experience in public office, Trump has become a prisoner to the House Republican leadership,” he writes, “or more precisely, to the complicated procedural requirements of the House and Senate, and the judgment of the GOP leadership that must operate within those boundaries.”
This is an abrupt turnabout from the mantras Trump and his allies used to get him elected: that America’s political leaders are stupid, that Trump is a world class negotiator, that he alone can fix the country’s problems.
But it really is one bad thing or another: Either Trump is “falling into Paul Ryan’s trap,” in which case he’s a naive oaf, rather than a master dealmaker, too manipulable to be president; or he’s acting willingly, and all of us (skeptics and defenders alike) must admit that his populist appeal was all artifice. So which is it?
A record number of House Republicans just vowed to fight climate change.
Seventeen GOP members of Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday promising to take “meaningful and responsible action” to address human-caused climate change. It is the largest number of Republicans ever to join an action-oriented climate initiative in “maybe ever,” said Jay Butera, a congressional liaison for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which helped put together the resolution. “I’ve been working on this issue for 10 years,” he told me. “This is a high water mark.” Of course, these 17 Republicans represent just 7 percent of the House GOP.
The resolution, which is entirely symbolic, is a remake of a 2015 pledge which put 11 House Republicans on record agreeing with the scientific fact that humans cause climate change. Like the 2015 resolution, this year’s resolution states that it’s a “conservative principle” to “be good stewards of our environment, responsibly plan for all market factors, and base our policy decisions in science and quantifiable facts on the ground.” It acknowledges that, left unaddressed, climate change will have devastating impacts on “key economic sectors,” as well as on vulnerable populations.
Butera said this year’s resolution—and the higher number of Republicans signing on to it—is part of an acceleration of Republicans stepping up on climate change. Indeed, while the vast majority of congressional Republicans still deny the science of human-caused warming, there are more Republican members of the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus this year than ever before. At the end of the last election, the House had only six Republican members of that caucus remaining. Today, they have 15 Republican members.
This year’s climate resolution was introduced by three Republican representatives: Carlos Curbelo, Elise Stefanik, and Ryan Costello. Curbelo has been particularly outspoken on climate change for a Republican, likely because his home state, Florida, is at risk of sinking into the sea.
I’m as happy as anyone to dismiss extremists of any sort as this-ist or that-phobe. But such labeling seems both facile and unproductive. Swaddling ourselves in righteous indignation, we settle by the fire, cooing to our superior intellects and noticing too late the hungry mob building a pyre beyond the window.
How apt that this appears in The Washington Post, where Amber Phillips recently urged us not to call our lying president a liar. Parker’s column is interesting chiefly because it reveals that she’s a hypocrite. From her perch in the stultifying bosom of the Post, she castsherself as a superior intellect in contrast to King’s cruder critics. This does not promote nuanced discourse. This is PR for racists.
That’s bad, but she’s got competition. Welcome, Jon Meacham!
Meacham is a Pulitzer Prize-winnng author and an executive vice president at Random House. He also has extremely bad opinions, as evinced in his new editorial urging Donald Trump to lead us like Andrew Jackson:
My hope is that you will note not only the surface similarities you share with the seventh president (the big personality, the fierce pride, the rhetorical antagonism toward political, economic and cultural elites) but that you will engage Jackson’s complexity rather than simply embrace his caricature.
“Complexity” is an interesting stand-in for “genocide.” Old Hickory, as he’s fondly known to his revisionist defenders, killed a lot of people! He murdered Native Americans and owned slaves. Meacham does concede this later in his op-ed, which prompts an obvious question: Why urge Trump to emulate Jackson at all? “We’re all Americans still, sir. Lead all of us. Jackson did. You can, too,” Meacham begs. But Jackson did not lead all Americans. Even Baseball Crank understands this.
It is true that Trump shares some qualities in common with Jackson, and this is not a compliment to Trump. The “fierce pride” they share is really hubris, and history will regard Trump as skeptically as it regards Jackson.
These takes are terrible, but only one take can win. Meacham, take a victory lap.
Trumpcare is this close to failing—and is splintering the GOP in the process.
Lost in the feverish discussion of Donald Trump’s 2005 1040 tax form on Tuesday night was the fact that the GOP’s health care bill was on life support, having endured eight straight days of increasingly negative coverage. Moderate Republicans—especially those in districts that might be competitive in 2018—are running away from the bill in the wake of the CBO’s devastating report that Trumpcare would leave 24 million people without health insurance. Meanwhile, those on the party’s right wing—the ethno-nationalist, Breitbart wing—are trying to settle old scores.
“Trump figures things out pretty quickly, and I think he’s figuring out this situation, how the House Republicans did him a disservice,” friend of Trump Christopher Ruddy, who on Tuesday wrote a sharp piece calling for Trump to abandon the current bill, told The Washington Post. “President Trump is a big-picture, pragmatic Republican, and unfortunately the Ryan Republican plan doesn’t capture his worldview.” Earlier this week, Breitbart posted audio of Paul Ryan effectively abandoning Trump in October. And on Tuesday evening, while the rest of the world was obsessing over Trump’s tax returns, Lou Dobbs called on Ryan to resign.
In other words, the chaos surrounding the bill has become an opportunity. Some are using that opportunity to distance themselves from Trump because they think it will help them next November. Others are using it as an opportunity to try to purge the Republican leadership of those they view as anathema to their goals.
One big problem for Trump and Ryan is that it’s hard to pin down exactly what to change because everything about this is going wrong. The bill has been condemned for a baffling mix of pragmatic and ideological reasons, and it’s not clear if a second pass should be more pragmatic or more ideological. Ruddy would say the former, while the Heritage Foundation would probably say the latter. In any case, a second bill doesn’t necessarily solve the problem of building a coalition.
The GOP certainly cannot count on its leaders to do that. Ryan clearly isn’t able to swing things and Trump has barely done anything resembling whipping. And given Trump’s popularity (or lack thereof) and the fear of being attached to health care reform that will backfire politically (it always does), there’s no indication that Trump being more involved would help. It could very easily hurt.
Republicans control the government, more or less, but Donald Trump’s 18-month campaign exposed every fissure within the Republican coalition and his election has done nothing to heal those wounds. Repealing and replacing Obamacare has further divided an already divided party, not brought it together.