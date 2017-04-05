Menu
Magazine

Mandel Ngan/Getty

Can you imagine how conservative media would have responded if Merrick Garland was caught plagiarizing?

Neil Gorsuch has not had a particularly taxing Supreme Court confirmation process. This is in large part because he refuses to answer any questions about his judicial philosophy or the man who nominated him. (He could have shown up in a Hawaiian shirt and done nothing but sip margaritas and quote Jimmy Buffet lyrics and he wouldn’t have lost a single Republican vote.) Yes, there will be a Democratic filibuster, but even that sort of unprecedented step is not really about Gorsuch himself; instead, it’s rightfully being framed as payback for Senate Republicans’ absolutely unprecedented refusal to hold hearings for Obama nominee Merrick Garland.

But on Tuesday evening, Gorsuch’s nomination hit its biggest spot of turbulence yet, when it was reported that he had repeatedly plagiarized other authors in his book on euthanasia. According to Politico, “several passages from the tenth chapter of his 2006 book, The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, read nearly verbatim to a 1984 article in the Indiana Law Journal. In several other instances in that book and an academic article published in 2000, Gorsuch borrowed from the ideas, quotes, and structures of scholarly and legal works without citing them.”

Gorsuch’s plagiarism seems to be limited to technical, medical language, and it happened decades ago. (The documents were also clearly provided by some sort of deep-pocketed anti-Trump group, though that’s neither here nor there.) And there is some dispute over the seriousness of the plagiarism. Syracuse University professor Rebecca Moore Howard told Politico that “each of the individual incidents constitutes a violation of academic ethics. I’ve never seen a college plagiarism code that this would not be in violation of.” But Gorsuch’s editor at Princeton University Press was dismissive, saying, “Judge Gorsuch did not attempt to steal other people’s intellectual property or pass off ideas or arguments taken from other writers as his own. In no case did he seek credit for insights or analysis that had been purloined. In short, not only is there no fire, there isn’t even any smoke.”

Still, these accusations reveal what a farce the Gorsuch hearings have been. Conservatives freaked out over Sonia Sotomayor’s “wise Latina” comment and forced her to apologize repeatedly, while also suggesting she was not smart enough to be a Supreme Court justice. Plagiarism is a much more serious issue, even if it has become less of a career-ender, thanks to people in Trump World and elsewhere being caught plagiarizing with zero repercussions. But it is being dismissed because Gorsuch’s credentials have been entirely irrelevant to his nomination process: Republicans only care that he is a grainy Xerox of Anton Scalia and Democrats only care that he isn’t Merrick Garland.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Trump says Susan Rice committed a crime and Bill O’Reilly did nothing wrong. This is completely backwards.

Today the New York Times reported that, when asked if he thought Susan Rice had committed a crime, Donald Trump said, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”

This week it was revealed that Rice, who was ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser under President Obama, requested the “unmasking” of Trump campaign officials whose communications were incidentally collected in intelligence surveillance. Rice insisted in an interview that this was not for “political purposes,” and also made clear that “there is no equivalence between so-called unmasking and leaking.” One is legal, the other not so much.

Trump, however, insisted to the Times that this was the “biggest story” of our time. He failed to put forward any actual evidence to back up his claim that Rice had committed a crime, only stating that he would explain himself “at the right time.” This is peak Trump—a telling interview with Time last month revealed that the president believes that his speculations and predictions are truth even without any proof. If even quasi-corroborating evidence comes out later, Trump will use it to show that he was right all along. Remember, the whole Susan Rice thing is a way for Trump to justify his thoroughly debunked assertion that Obama had “wiretapped” him.

At the same time, Trump also felt the need to defend Bill O’Reilly, who came under fire this week when it was revealed that he had settled five sexual harassment lawsuits during his time at Fox News. Trump told the Times, “I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” and “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.” The fact that this is coming from Trump, himself accused of sexual harassment, is not exactly a great commendation. But it is especially grim when you consider that Trump recently proclaimed April to be Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Steve Bannon just got knocked down a few pegs.

Bannon is out at the National Security Council, ending the Trump administration’s short-lived attempt to remake the NSC in Bannon’s Breitbartian image. Reports indicate that Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who succeeded Michael Flynn as national security adviser, orchestrated the shake-up, undoing what had been described as an unprecedented attempt to politicize the country’s top policy-making committee. It’s possible that Bannon, who still has security clearance, could still attend NSC meetings as a representative of the president, although he would not have a formal role.

The White House (read: Bannon himself) is trying to spin the move as minor, saying that Bannon has only attended one NSC meeting and was originally placed on it to oversee Flynn. Bannon is telling reporters that his mission was to “de-operationalize” the NSC, whatever that means, and that this mission had been accomplished. But these arguments sound like desperate damage control, after the Bannon appointment attracted pushback in the press and the national security establishment.

Moreover, there’s ample reason to believe that, in light of recent policy failures and controversies, Bannon’s star is on the wane, just as Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner becomes ever more powerful.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The Fox News workplace is as cancerous as its news coverage.

After The New York Times reported on Saturday that Fox News and its biggest star Bill O’Reilly paid millions to women over sexual harassment allegations, advertisers began bailing from O’Reilly’s show. The O’Reilly Factor host has now lost at least 22 advertisers, according to ABC News:

The companies are GlaxoSmithKline, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Constant Contact, UNTUCKit, Sanofi, Allstate, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition/Rachael Ray Nutrish, T. Rowe Price, Mitsubishi, Wayfair, MileIQ, Lexus, Bayer, Esurance, Credit Karma, True Car, The Wonderful Company, Society of Human Resources Management, Coldwell Banker and Orkin.

This isn’t the only crisis facing the conservative network. On Tuesday, three women—Tichaona Brown, Tabrese Wright, and Monica Douglas—filed a lawsuit claiming “appalling discrimination” and “years-long relentless racial animus” by Judith Slater, a former senior vice president of accounting at Fox. Douglas alleged that Slater called her “one boob girl” in front of her colleagues after she had breast cancer treatment, according to ABC News. Fox said in a statement:

We take complaints of this nature very seriously and took prompt and effective remedial action in terminating Judy Slater before Ms. Brown, Ms. Wright and Ms. Douglas sued in court and even before Ms. Wright and Ms. Douglas complained through their lawyer. There is no place for conduct like this at Fox News, which is why Ms. Slater was fired.

But this conduct appears to be commonplace there. On Monday, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky was the latest in a long list of women—including high-profile on-air talent Gretchen Carlson and Andrea Tantaros—to sue Fox or its former chairman Roger Ailes over sexual harassment. (Ailes resigned from the network last year over allegations of serial sexual harassment.)

Reports of Fox News’ toxic workplace culture are nothing new, but over the past year the network has faced a public-relations crisis unlike any in its history—and it appears to be getting worse. Will it bring down Fox News, the top channel on basic cable in 2016? Not likely. But it’s clear that O’Reilly, cable’s top news program as of two weeks ago, is on the ropes. If he decides to step down, here’s hoping he does it live.

Ralph Freso/Getty

It’s dictator week at the Trump White House.

Trump’s eleventh week in office is the closest he’s had yet to a true foreign policy test. Tuesday was marked by news from countries that represent longstanding failures of the international community: The horrific sarin gas attack in Syria, which left at least 69 dead, and yet another missile test in North Korea. The week is also marked by two major meetings—the first, which took place on Monday, was with Egyptian military strongman Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the second, which takes place on Thursday, is with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (The North Korean missile test seems to have been timed for this second meeting.)

On the campaign trail, Trump was incoherent on foreign policy, which is either a sign of his complete lack of experience or, more charitably, of him taking Richard Nixon’s “madman theory” to a new level. But over the last few days we have seen a distinct policy take shape. Trump will be even friendlier with dictators, with the exception of Kim Jong-un and the theocratic leaders of Iran, than his predecessors.

Rex Tillerson signaled over the weekend that the U.S. is fine with Bashar al-Assad remaining in power, which may have contributed to Assad’s decision to use sarin gas on his own people. Trump embraced Sisi on Tuesday without condemning human rights abuses in Egypt, marking a shift in the U.S.’s posture. The message was clear: The Trump administration will not bother to pay lip service to human rights.

And after North Korea’s missile test, Tillerson released this curt statement: “North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.” This is a very strange statement, to put it lightly, leaving way too much room for interpretation. Is this a declaration that diplomacy has gone nowhere? Is the U.S. treating Kim like a toddler who is best ignored? Does Tillerson just hate diplomatic protocol?

The meeting with Xi is shaping up to be a historic one—while the Obama administration also tried to play down human rights in its relations with China, it looks like they will now be tossed out altogether. Instead, trade will be the main subject. Trump’s ideas about trade are very black-and-white, while Xi’s certainly are not. If Trump’s meeting with Angela Merkel and Theresa May are any indication, this will be awkward and passive-aggressive.

There seems to be no broader idea about international security or national interest in Trump’s respective actions toward Kim, Sisi, Assad, and Xi, other than that broad, universal ideas (i.e. human rights) are inconvenient and hypocritical. This is Trump’s transactional foreign policy at work—whether it will give him more leverage or less remains to be seen.

April 04, 2017

Mohamed al-Bakour/Getty

Trump on Syria gas attack: It’s Obama’s fault.

On Tuesday, scores of Syrian civilians—current estimates are as high as 58—died after helicopters dropped poison gas on civilian areas in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held city in Idlib province. The White House blamed Bashar al-Assad and his backers in Moscow and Tehran—and Barack Obama.

“Today’s chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” the president said in a statement. “These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a ‘red line’ against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable attack.”

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Sean Spicer also blamed Obama, saying: “President Obama said in 2012 he would establish a red line against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing.”

Blaming one’s predecessor is a longstanding presidential tradition. But Trump has taken it to new heights by first alleging that Obama “wiretapped” Trump Tower and now blaming Obama for civilian attacks in Syria—which occurred four years after a Russia-U.S. brokered deal to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons in 2013. At the same time, while Assad was slaughtering civilians, Donald Trump was advocating that the U.S. stay out of Syria altogether.

In fact, some are tying the latest gas attack to Rex Tillerson, who said over the weekend that the “longer-term status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people”—which could be taken as a suggestion that the U.S. was content to let him stay in power and give him carte blanche militarily.

The fact is that there are no good options in Syria, as Obama knew all too well. Soon enough, Trump will have to own up to that himself.

Trump’s new tack on the Russia scandal may already be backfiring.

Susan Rice, who served as ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser in the Obama administration, gave her first interview on Tuesday after it was reported that she requested that the names of Trump campaign officials swept up in intelligence surveillance be unmasked. She denied that the Obama White House “played politics” with the intelligence.

“The allegation is that somehow, Obama administration officials utilized intelligence for political purposes. That’s absolutely false,” Rice told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “The notion, which some people are trying to suggest, that by asking for the identity of the American person is the same is leaking it—that’s completely false. There is no equivalence between so-called unmasking and leaking.

“I leaked nothing to nobody,” she also told Mitchell emphatically. But when Rice was asked if she did, in fact, ask for Trump campaign officials’ names to be unmasked she admitted she had. “Absolutely not for any political purposes to spy, expose, anything,” she added.

Rice’s argument, in other words, is that she requested that Trump campaign officials be unmasked not for political reasons but because intelligence reports suggested they may have been doing something illegal. The Trump White House and the right have been giddy ever since it became clear that Rice was behind the unmasking—though there is nothing that ties her to the leaking of classified information. It increasingly looks like Trump campaign officials were unmasked not because of who they were but because of what they were suspected of doing.

Frederick Brown/Getty

Jeff Zucker has turned CNN into a Trump reality show.

The New York Times Magazine has a fascinating profile of Zucker and CNN under Trump. There are plenty of juicy details in it—including the fact that Trump considered giving exclusive rights to his inauguration to Fox News, suggesting he’s incapable of thinking about politics outside of his own base. But the biggest takeaway is that Zucker realized in 2016 that the network’s programming should revolve around Trump’s star. Here are two telling paragraphs:

It’s hard to imagine that either Trump or Zucker would be where he is today without the other. Trump’s foray into reality TV gave Zucker a prime-time hit when he badly needed one; now, Trump’s foray into politics has given Zucker a big story when he badly needed one. It’s a symbiotic relationship that could only thrive in the world of television, where the borders between news and entertainment, and even fantasy and reality, have grown increasingly murky....

As Zucker sees it, his pro-Trump panelists are not just spokespeople for a worldview; they are “characters in a drama,” members of CNN’s extended ensemble cast. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, I can’t believe you have Jeffery Lord or Kayleigh McEnany,’ but you know what?” Zucker told me with some satisfaction. “They know who Jeffrey Lord and Kayleigh McEnany are.”

CNN still does great reporting (particularly online) and it has more than its fair share of excellent journalists, many of whom—like Jim Acosta and Jake Tapper—have also become characters in the Trump pageant. But Zucker’s main realization was that putting Trump front-and-center—and allowing people like Lord and McEnany to provide a credible-seeming foundation for his lies, half-truths, and ravings—instead of, say, reporting or news, would let the network thrive. And the only cost was the destruction of the country.

Ilya S. Savenok

Bill O’Reilly is starting to bleed advertisers.

As The New York Times reported on Saturday, Fox News and O’Reilly have paid a total of $13 million in settlements to five women who have accused him of a range of sexual harassment behavior. Two of the settlements happened after Roger Ailes was kicked out of the company for his own sexual harassment scandal, and one was secretly settled by O’Reilly himself in 2011. This might raise the question: Why let O’Reilly stay? But the answer has always been obvious: He is Fox News’s biggest draw.

That may begin to change: Advertisers like Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and BMW are beginning to pull their advertising dollars from the show. O’Reilly himself has denied any wrongdoing, releasing a statement suggesting that his prominence made him an easy target, and that he had agreed to the settlements in order to spare his children bad publicity. But these latest revelations, along with racial harassment lawsuits against Fox News, have begun to make the cable news giant as scandal-ridden as the president it is committed to.

Update: In a statement, Fox News said it was working with advertisers “to address their current concerns about the O’Reilly Factor.”

The White House is predictably overplaying its hand on the “unmasking” story.

The administration is giddy at the reports that Susan Rice, who served as President Obama’s national security adviser, requested that names of Trump campaign officials caught up in surveillance be unmasked. (Currently, the names of Americans are concealed when the United States listens to the conversations of diplomats and other foreign officials, to protect their privacy.) On Tuesday, Trump tweeted out a Drudge Report link:

But there are a lot of unanswered questions about this story, and the answers may not be the ones that Trump wants. We don’t know why Susan Rice wanted the names of Trump team members unmasked, for instance. We also don’t know who she shared the information with, but this is probably classified information, and the leaking of it could be a scandal in and of itself.

The Trump White House is trying to make the case that it is the victim of a massive and unprecedented conspiracy—that the Obama White House ordered unmasking so it could damage Trump and his associates politically. But it is also possible that it was clear from surveillance transcripts that Trump officials were having conversations with Russian intelligence officials that were inappropriate or worse. If Rice was motivated by the discovery of inappropriate or illegal conversations between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, then the unmasking becomes yet another brick in the wall of a Russia investigation that is already obstructing the Trump administration from implementing its agenda.

And yet the White House is treating the Rice news as a slam dunk. It’s easy to forget, amidst the swirl of constant misdirection and insanity, that this is actually a continuation of the flimsy and paranoid claim that Obama “wiretapped” Trump Tower. Even before Susan Rice, the White House—with the help of village idiot Devin Nunes—had succeeded in nesting a second, administration-friendly investigation into the larger investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia. This secondary narrative has maybe—maybe—muddied the waters of the principal narrative, but it has undoubtedly also caused the Trump administration no end of self-inflicted wounds.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Jeff Sessions is going after Obama-era police reforms.

The Washington Post reported late Monday night that the attorney general “said agreements reached previously between the department’s civil rights division and local police departments—a key legacy of the Obama administration—will be subject to review by his two top deputies, throwing into question whether all of the agreements will stay in place.” Sessions’s Justice Department has also asked a federal judge to postpone a hearing on a major reform agreement that President Barack Obama’s Justice Department reached with the Baltimore Police Department in January.

“This is terrifying,” Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, told the Post. “This raises the question of whether, under the current attorney general, the Department of Justice is going to walk away from its obligation to ensure that law enforcement across the country is following the Constitution.” Other civil rights and police reform leaders were equally appalled:

Trump, who ran as “the law-and-order candidate,” has always turned a blind eye to the systemic racism of the criminal justice system, and he’s consistently peddled the falsehood that there’s a widespread war on police. Sessions’s civil rights record is famously troubled. That’s why many feared that black lives wouldn’t matter to this administration, and the early signs suggest those fears are coming true.