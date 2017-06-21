Menu
Magazine

Jon Ossoff’s loss shows that the suburbs aren’t a slam dunk for Democrats.

Democrats have now gone 0-4 in special elections in Kansas, Montana, Georgia, and South Carolina, and Republicans are gloating. Donald Trump used the results in Georgia and South Carolina, where Democrats narrowly lost in heavily Republican districts, to argue that Democrats had to acquiesce to his agenda:

Newt Gingrich, meanwhile, made the case that the results showed that you had to buy his book:

The reality, unsurprisingly, is much different. Despite the goose egg in the win column, Democrats showed that the momentum remains on their side by dramatically outperforming both past results and expectations:

This is a pretty good place to be, heading into a crucial midterm election. But if, broadly speaking, things look roughly the same for Democrats, there are still lessons from these losses. The faith that some Democrats have placed in the suburbs as the easiest ticket to future Democratic majorities may be misplaced. Back in April, former Hillary Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon tweeted that these districts represent the Democrats’ best path forward:

Ossoff’s strong showing in Georgia suggests that Democrats can play in some suburban districts, but also that these voters may not be the natural allies that many in the Democratic establishment believe them to be. The media coverage of Trump’s campaign often downplayed his support in suburbs. There’s no reason to believe, from these results, that Democrats can’t compete in suburbs. But the best path to retaking the House almost certainly starts with districts that elected Democrats fairly recently.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Democrats can compete almost anywhere.

Despite his massive fundraising, shrewd campaign strategy, and overwhelming support from the anti-Trump resistance across America, Democrat Jon Ossoff fell short in his bid for the open congressional seat in Georgia’s Sixth District. His Republican opponent, former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel, won Tuesday’s runoff election by around five points after the most expensive House race in history. But the 30-year-old neophyte’s competitiveness in a conservative district, coupled with another House candidate’s unexpectedly narrow loss in South Carolina, ought to buoy Democrats’ hopes of putting both chambers of Congress in play next year.

Yes, Ossoff’s loss is a blow to the party, which eventually rallied its entire apparatus around his candidacy. It’s doubly disappointing following losses in special elections for House seats in Kansas and Montana earlier this year. Yet the media hype around Ossoff, particularly as a bellwether for Democratic prospects in the 2018 midterms, was always overblown. If anything, the fact that he even made the race close—in a district that former congressman and current Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price won by more than 20 points last year—bodes well for Democrats. New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Nate Cohn wrote early Tuesday that “the lesson is the same whether Mr. Ossoff wins with 51 percent or loses with 49.”

Mr. Ossoff’s performance has already confirmed that Republicans in wealthy, conservative-leaning districts will be burdened by Mr. Trump’s unpopularity. Previously safe Republican incumbents in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Miami and Orange County, Calif., could all be vulnerable next year.

The bottom line: A close race in Georgia’s Sixth District is consistent with a strong Democratic performance in next year’s midterm elections — strong enough, perhaps, to retake the House. A few thousand votes either way won’t change that.

Ossoff’s defeat wasn’t the only loss with a silver lining on Tuesday night. Republican Ralph Norman won a little-watched special election in South Carolina’s Fifth District, filling the seat vacated by Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney. But Democrat Archie Parnell made the race even closer than Georgia’s was. Some speculated that the 66-year-old tax attorney may have done unexpectedly well precisely because his race lacked the kind of media attention that Ossoff’s got.

If that analysis is true, Republicans are in more trouble than this year’s special elections suggest. Most races next fall won’t be nationally hyped at all.

June 20, 2017

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Steve Bannon fat-shaming Sean Spicer is everything that’s wrong with the White House.

The Trump administration has been making it progressively harder for the press to ask questions. Daily televised press briefings are gone, replaced by ad hoc off-camera gaggles. The Atlantic’s Rosie Gray encapsulated the problem in a telling anecdote: “Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message ‘Sean got fatter,’ and did not respond to a follow-up.”

Bannon’s gibe distills in three words why this is such a toxic administration. In its glibness it shows contempt for Gray as a journalist. It is also dismissive of the press and the genuine problem of not holding televised briefings. But the comment also verifies press reports that this White House is a nest of vipers.

Bannon’s remarks were not just immature and unprofessional but also evidence of a White House where leading members cannot treat each other, let alone the larger public, with a modicum of decency.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It will take the Senate only 10 hours to ram through the worst legislation in living memory.

On Monday night, Chuck Schumer asked Mitch McConnell whether or not the Senate’s Marauder’s Map of a health care bill would be available to the public for more than ten hours before it was brought to a vote. Ten hours. James Franco was stuck under a boulder in that movie 12.7 times longer than that.

Here’s McConnell’s response:

McConnell: I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill.

Schumer: Will it be more than ten hours?

McConnell: I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill.

Schumer: I rest my case

See for yourself:

Democrats are trying to shine a light on the fact that 13 male senators from 10 states are writing a bill in complete secrecy that will take health care away from millions of people. But the bill is still failing to make front page news. McConnell is dodging Schumer’s question because he knows he can get away with it.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Are Democrats finally going to win a race in the Trump era?

The special election for Tom Price’s vacated seat in Congress between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel will finally end on Tuesday, a day after becoming the most expensive race in the history of the House of Representatives. That level of engagement isn’t surprising, though, given the stakes. The race for GA-6 has been widely seen as a divining rod for how much of the country, but particularly for how suburban voters, will vote in 2018—and for just how many Republicans will be vulnerable in the next round of congressional elections. After all, Tom Price won re-election in 2016 by more than 20 points, and the Handel-Ossoff race is shaping up to be a squeaker.

The race is also being presented as a referendum on Trumpcare. If Handel loses, the thinking goes, it could spook Republicans. “It could at least give them pause that there will be a bigger backlash than they even thought and that they should rethink this huge bill,” one health care expert told HuffPost. Given how tight the House vote was and the fact that Mitch McConnell currently doesn’t have the votes to pass the bill in the Senate, a result that jars even a few congressional Republicans could have a profound effect.

There are reasons to be suspicious of both of these narratives. The race between Ossoff and Handel is likely to be very close, and even a narrow Handel victory would affirm what we already know: that the electoral momenum is on the side of the Democrats, that many longtime Republican voters are disgusted with their own party, and that the health care bill being pushed through Congress is historically unpopular. Unless there’s an unexpected blowout, the result of this race probably isn’t going to tell us anything we don’t already know about 2018 or the ultimate fate of the health care bill. Still, Democrats and Republicans both need a win to strengthen their respective messages on health care and other issues.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democrats like Jon Ossoff should welcome the Washington Free Beacon.

Last night the office of Ossoff, who is in a tight, closely watched race for a congressional seat in Georgia, barred Free Beacon writer Brent Scher from attending a campaign event. The campaign was apparently upset by Scher’s report about Ossoff living in an adjacent district to the one he’s seeking to represent. Supporting the ban of the Free Beacon, former Vermont Governor Howard Dean tweeted:

Dean is wrong. Much of the conservative press is terrible but the Free Beacon is far superior to propagandist fare like The Daily Caller. Unlike other comparable conservative websites, the Free Beacon makes an effort to do original reporting. Its commitment to journalism should be welcomed by liberals.

As Mother Jones noted in 2015, “In its short history, the Free Beacon’s tiny staff of fewer than two dozen journalists has pulled off an almost unprecedented feat: Amid a conservative movement that has often evinced something between disinterest and disdain for the work of investigative reporters, it has built genuine muckraking success.”

This judgement still stands. And given the problems of disinformation and propaganda in the Trump era, liberals would do well to encourage any effort to improve conservative journalism.

June 19, 2017

Alex Wong/Getty Images

If Democrats don’t stop Trumpcare, don’t call it a failure.

In response to activist pressure, and the deafening silence of major media organizations, Senate Democrats will step up tactical pressure on Republicans to show their secret health care bill to the public. “Beginning Monday night,” Politico reports, “Democrats will start objecting to all unanimous consent requests in the Senate…. They plan to control the floor of the chamber Monday night and try to force the House-passed health care bill to committee in a bid to further delay it.”

Because Republicans are attempting to pass their Obamacare repeal through a filibuster-proof process, Democrats can only stop it by weakening Republican resolve. Their tactics thus operate on two related channels: first, increase public pressure to release the bill text and open up the legislative process; second, delay Republicans’ final vote as long as possible, so that the scrutiny has time to take a political toll on individual lawmakers. But the entire approach is premised, quite rightly, on the understanding that 50 Republican senators can pass a terrible bill as long as their determination to pass something exceeds their fear of political blowback.

It is of critical importance to people who are benefitting from the Affordable Care Act, and to Democrats who must be responsive to their constituents, that Senate Democrats try anything to stop the health care bill. But it is just as important that beneficiaries, activists, and others outside the process understand that even a perfectly executed opposition campaign—complete with huge rallies, sit-ins, dilatory tactics, and an effective media strategy—won’t necessarily work. Just as it wasn’t ultimately within Democrats’ power to stop Republicans from confirming Neil Gorsuch, it isn’t necessarily in their power to stop Trumpcare.

As important as it is for Democrats to get caught trying to stop the secret Republican health care bill, it is just as important that honest people don’t confuse failure with capitulation.

Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

It’s long past time Democrats raised hell about the secret GOP health care bill.

The emerging Senate version of the American Health Care Act makes it starkly and inescapably evident that Republicans are going to gouge poor people. The Hill reported this morning that the Senate’s version of the AHCA would cut Medicaid even more drastically than the version passed by the House:

The proposal would start out the growth rate for a new cap on Medicaid spending at the same levels as the House bill, but then drop to a lower growth rate that would cut spending more, known as CPI-U, starting in 2025, the sources said.

It’s a near-apocalyptic scenario for the poor, people with disabilities, and many middle-class families as well. Republicans know this. It’s why they’re writing the bill in secret. It’s why they’re avoiding townhalls. But opacity will not protect them forever. If they pass this bill, they’ll create their own Grenfell Tower moment: People will die, and their loved ones will know who is responsible.

They’ll also set up an easy move for Democrats. Politico reports that only 42 percent of Trump voters strongly approve of the president they supported. Regarding the AHCA specifically, only 39 percent of voters overall support the bill. Nobody likes to lose an entitlement. Democrats find themselves in an almost enviable position: If they run on a full-throated defense of health care access as a precious right, their message will resonate.

Democrats must stop pretending that the old rules still apply, while the GOP goes about destroying every governing norm in sight. There are no “good” Republican officials right now, at least not any who are willing to take a genuine stand against this health care bill and the secretive way it is being crafted. Democrats may not be able to prevent Republicans from passing the AHCA now. But they should raise hell anyway. It’s their best path to reclaiming government—and to rectifying this impending tragedy.

Scott Pruitt’s likely new deputy at the EPA is a pro-coal swamp creature.

So much for Trump’s so-called “lobbying ban.” Axios is reporting that Jeff Holmstead, a former Bush administration official and revolving-door lobbyist, is expected to be nominated for the Environmental Protection Agency’s number-two position. The move wouldn’t be unusual for Holmstead, who for nearly two decades has moved seamlessly between lobbying for the fossil fuel industry during Democratic administrations and working in the public sector during Republican one. As PolluterWatch reports:

Jeff Holmstead began his political career as the Associate Counsel to former President George H.W. Bush, moving from his government office to a lobbying firm to the Environmental Protection Agency to his current lobbying firm. During the Clinton years, Holmstead spent his time as a lobbyist for Latham & Watkins. In 2001, Holmstead was appointed to Assistant Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency Office of Air and Radiation, where he played a key role in the George W. Bush administration’s efforts to roll back clean air and climate change protections.

Holmstead left the George W. Bush EPA in 2005, later joining the litigation firm Bracewell LLP as head of the firm’s Environmental Strategies Group (ESG), which Bracewell describes as “a multi-disciplinary group that includes environmental and energy attorneys, public policy advocates, and strategic communications experts – most of whom have had high-level government experience.”

Axios says Holmstead, whose appointment would require Senate confirmation, “would represent a moderating tilt inside the agency’s leadership” because he “is a veteran Washington insider,” but environmentalists likely won’t see it that way. Holmstead has spent parts of his career working to weaken air pollution standards, has said mercury pollution from coal is not “a significant public health issue,” and has spoken against regulating carbon dioxide emissions that cause climate change.

Some conservatives aren’t happy, either. One “movement source” reportedly told the Daily Caller that groups are “trying to work behind the scenes to block him.” That’s partially because Holmstead doesn’t share all of their policy priorities—for example, he doesn’t want the EPA to undo its scientific finding that carbon dioxide is a harmful pollutant. But it’s also because they see Holmstead as part of the so-called “swamp.” In that sense, they’re not wrong.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court just took up a case that could be a huge blow to Republicans.

On Monday, the Court announced that it would hear Gill vs. Whitford, a partisan gerrymandering case from Wisconsin, raising the possibility that it could rule on the constitutionality of political parties drawing state districts to their overwhelming advantage. While the Supreme Court has overturned race-based gerrymandering before, to date it has not struck down a plan because of its partisanship.

In Wisconsin’s case, challengers argued that Republicans had drawn districts in 2010 so that the party could retain control of the state’s legislature for the following decade. A divided panel of three federal judges ruled that the plan was unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin challengers have developed a way to calculate exactly how partisan a plan is through what they call an “efficiency gap.” Developed by two political scientists, the method, according to the Washington Post, “measures the difference between the wasted votes of the two parties in an election divided by the total number of votes cast. In an ideal scenario, where individual votes have as much impact as possible, the efficiency gap would be zero. The gap in Wisconsin was 13.3 percent in 2012.” In other words, votes for Democrats in Wisconsin were worth less than votes for Republicans.

If the Supreme Court came out against partisan gerrymandering, it would be a decisive blow to the political power of Republicans, who have utilized partisan tactics to dominate state legislatures and House races. In 2010, the GOP poured money into key state races—$30 million, more than three times what Democrats spent—to control the congressional redistricting process, which only occurs every ten years.

Republicans now control the districting process in a majority of the states. Ed Gillespie, the conservative political strategist who engineered the takeover, called the plan REDMAP, and purple-ish Wisconsin was among the targeted states. According to HuffPost, in Wisconsin’s 2012 elections, “Republicans got just 48.6 percent of the vote statewide, but won 60 of the state’s 99 Assembly districts.”

Democratic activists and organizers have been eyeing 2020 as a landmark year to push back against Republican control. But the Supreme Court could dramatically affect how those new district lines are drawn regardless.

Mario Tama/Getty

Do not shed a tear for the Republican senators complaining about the health care bill’s secrecy.

A week ago, Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson expressed displeasure at the secrecy that is shrouding the Senate’s health care bill. “I want to know exactly what’s in the Senate bill,” he told Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur. “I don’t know yet. It’s not a good process.” Asked about Johnson’s quote on Face the Nation on Sunday, Marco Rubio concurred, although he argued that secrecy isn’t so bad—as long as there’s time to debate the bill: “The Senate is not a place where you can just cook up something behind closed doors and rush it for a vote on the floor—especially on an issue like this. The first step in this may be crafted among a small group of people, but then everyone’s going to get to weigh in. And it’s going to take—you know it’s going to take days and weeks to work through that in the Senate.”

These quotes broadly reflect the two ways Republican senators have responded to Mitch McConnell’s secret health care bill. The first is to throw up their hands and say, “Well, I don’t like the way this is being done either!” And the second is to suggest that, even though Republicans are secretly crafting a bill that will have dire consequences for millions of Americans, it’s not actually that bad.

The problem with both of these arguments, however, is that they’re bullshit. If senators really were concerned about the process, they have ways to push for something more open. “If these senators told McConnell that they genuinely want or need an improved process, that would put him in a meaningful bind,” The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent wrote last week. “He’d have to prioritize the need to get the bill through over his members’ genuine needs or demands, precisely because the bill can’t survive too much public scrutiny, as it’s so toxic.”

Rubio’s claim that a real debate will happen down the road also rings hollow. On Sunday, Jonathan Swan reported that McConnell “is dead serious about forcing a Senate vote on the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill before the July 4 holiday.” That timeline would not create the conditions for the kind of open debate Rubio is citing.

The whole point of an open process is that members of the public can respond to legislation that will have a profound impact on their lives. The process that McConnell and Republicans are using to write this bill is designed to prevent the public from having any impact on this legislation. If Republicans truly wanted an open process or meaningful debate, or merely cared about paying lip service to these concepts, we’d have both.