Travis Kalanick may be gone, but Uber is still a shady company.

On Wednesday it was reported that Uber’s shareholders had gotten sick of the antics of their large adult son, and asked him to step down. It was long past due: Over the past year Uber has gone through scandal after scandal, most of which Kalanick brought upon the company. As CEO, Kalanick fostered a toxic workplace culture rife with sexism, leading former employee Susan Fowler to publish a blog post in February alleging that Uber’s HR department systematically ignored her sexual harassment complaints.

Then there are the former senior executives who are being sued after one of them obtained and shared the private medical records of a woman who was allegedly raped by her Uber driver. Last week, a board member resigned because he made a sexist joke at a meeting meant to address Uber’s sexism.

Now with Kalanick gone (although he remains on the board of directors), the company is trying to revamp its image. In a statement, Uber’s board wrote that Kalanick’s departure would allow the company to “embrace this new chapter in Uber’s history.” On Tuesday, it released its 180-day plan to make the company better for its drivers, starting by allowing in-app tipping, a feature that its competitor, Lyft, has offered for five years.

These changes are a win for drivers. Tipping was one of the main asks of the Independent Drivers Guild, an affiliate of the Machinists Union, which represents 50,000 drivers in New York City. But a peek under the hood reveals the ways in which Uber is still a sketchy company.

Take the Independent Drivers Guild itself. This is the first time Uber has officially recognized a group of drivers, but there are a lot of reasons why it’s advantageous for Uber to do so, as Noam Scheiber reports at The New York Times. First, the guild is not officially a union, which means it can’t bargain for a contract that would include wages and benefits. It’s difficult for Uber drivers to form an actual union because they are classified as independent contractors instead of employees, an arrangement that labor activists have criticized time and time again.

Furthermore, the Independent Drivers Guild has entered a five-year agreement with Uber that reportedly includes a stipulation that the guild will refrain from challenging the company for classifying these drivers as contractors. Some, like Bhairavi Desai of the New York Taxi Worker’s Alliance, have accused Uber of creating a company union.

The fact that drivers are classified as contractors is, of course, not mentioned in Uber’s 180-day plan. The company is trying to rehabilitate its image, without substantively changing any of its exploitative labor practices. Kalanick might be gone, but the company he built will live on.

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t seem too keen to meet Donald Trump.

The Queen’s Speech, the official opening of the British Parliament, usually mentions state visits that have been planned for when Parliament is in session. But one such visit was conspicuously absent from today’s speech: Donald Trump’s visit, which was planned for this summer after Prime Minister Theresa May extended an invitation in January on behalf of the Queen. While the Queen said that she and Prince Phillip “look forward to welcoming their majesties King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on a state visit in July,” Trump’s visit was never mentioned

The prospect of Trump coming to Great Britain has stirred controversy and protest, especially after he misquoted and criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan following the London Bridge attack. 

Khan later called for Trump’s invitation to be officially rescindeda position held by many of his fellow Britons. In February a petition to withdraw Trump’s invitation gained more than 1.8 million signatures, spurring a debate in Parliament over the issue.

And it seems that Trump understands how much he’s disliked. He reportedly told May earlier this month that he wanted to postpone the trip if it would cause mass demonstrations. However, the White House denies that the subject ever came up on the call.

Both the White House and Downing Street insist that the president’s invitation remains unchanged, just that the date has yet to be confirmed. But with Theresa May barely able to keep the ship steady, it remains unlikely that either government will want to rock the boat.  

A major asthma drugmaker has been quietly investing in coal on the side.

The pharmaceutical company that just months ago was embroiled in a price-gouging scandal over its life-saving EpiPen now finds itself at the center of another potential controversy. According to Reuters’ Michael Erman, Mylan N.V. has for the last six years been buying up refined coal in order to reduce its tax bill and boost its bottom line:

Since 2011, Mylan has bought 99 percent stakes in five companies across the U.S. that own plants which process coal to reduce smog-causing emissions. It then sells the coal at a loss to power plants to generate the real benefit for the drug company: credits that allow Mylan to lower its own tax bill.

These refined coal credits were approved by Congress in 2004 in order to incentivize companies to fund production of cleaner coal. They are available to any company that is willing to invest the capital, and are set to expire after 2021.

The story gets even sketchier. Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch, Erman notes, “is the daughter of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the second largest coal-producing state in the country.” And Mylan would not explain to Erman why it adopted this particular strategy, though an anonymous source said the coal operations “have increased Mylan’s net earnings by around $40 million to $50 million in each of the past two years.” Mylan is apparently the only publicly traded pharmaceutical company to partake in this type of tax aversion strategy.

The sketchy part which Reuters did not point out is that two out of Mylan’s five specialty brand-name drugs treat pulmonary problems that are exacerbated by air pollution, a lot of which comes from coal. The company makes Perforomist, an inhaler that treats symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as prevents asthma attacks and exercise-induced bronchial spasm. Multiple studies have linked exacerbated COPD symptoms to air pollution, though those links are suggestive and not conclusive. Mylan is also in the asthma treatment market; the company makes EasiVent, which attaches to asthma inhalers to help the medicine more easily reach the lungs, and it recently failed to get regulatory approval for a generic version of the blockbuster asthma drug Advair. Peer-reviewed science has been linking coal combustion to more severe asthma since at least 1972.

The coal that Mylan is investing in is refined, which means it burns cleaner than normal coal (hence the tax credits for companies that fund it). But cleaner coal is still coal, the dirtiest fuel source on the planet. Continuing to promote coal, in any form, is shown to be bad for the environment and public health. It’s good business for asthma drugmakers, though.

Jon Ossoff’s loss shows that the suburbs aren’t a slam dunk for Democrats.

Democrats have now gone 0-4 in special elections in Kansas, Montana, Georgia, and South Carolina, and Republicans are gloating. Donald Trump used the results in Georgia and South Carolina, where Democrats narrowly lost in heavily Republican districts, to argue that Democrats had to acquiesce to his agenda:

Newt Gingrich, meanwhile, made the case that the results showed that you had to buy his book:

The reality, unsurprisingly, is much different. Despite the goose egg in the win column, Democrats showed that the momentum remains on their side by dramatically outperforming both past results and expectations:

This is a pretty good place to be, heading into a crucial midterm election. But if, broadly speaking, things look roughly the same for Democrats, there are still lessons from these losses. The faith that some Democrats have placed in the suburbs as the easiest ticket to future Democratic majorities may be misplaced. Back in April, former Hillary Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon tweeted that these districts represent the Democrats’ best path forward:

Ossoff’s strong showing in Georgia suggests that Democrats can play in some suburban districts, but also that these voters may not be the natural allies that many in the Democratic establishment believe them to be. The media coverage of Trump’s campaign often downplayed his support in suburbs. There’s no reason to believe, from these results, that Democrats can’t compete in suburbs. But the best path to retaking the House almost certainly starts with districts that elected Democrats fairly recently.

Democrats can compete almost anywhere.

Despite his massive fundraising, shrewd campaign strategy, and overwhelming support from the anti-Trump resistance across America, Democrat Jon Ossoff fell short in his bid for the open congressional seat in Georgia’s Sixth District. His Republican opponent, former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel, won Tuesday’s runoff election by around four points after the most expensive House race in history. But the 30-year-old neophyte’s competitiveness in a conservative district, coupled with another House candidate’s unexpectedly narrow loss in South Carolina, ought to buoy Democrats’ hopes of putting both chambers of Congress in play next year.

Yes, Ossoff’s loss is a blow to the party, which eventually rallied its entire apparatus around his candidacy. It’s doubly disappointing following losses in special elections for House seats in Kansas and Montana earlier this year. Yet the media hype around Ossoff, particularly as a bellwether for Democratic prospects in the 2018 midterms, was always overblown. If anything, the fact that he even made the race close—in a district that former congressman and current Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price won by more than 20 points last year—bodes well for Democrats. New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Nate Cohn wrote early Tuesday that “the lesson is the same whether Mr. Ossoff wins with 51 percent or loses with 49.”

Mr. Ossoff’s performance has already confirmed that Republicans in wealthy, conservative-leaning districts will be burdened by Mr. Trump’s unpopularity. Previously safe Republican incumbents in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Miami and Orange County, Calif., could all be vulnerable next year.

The bottom line: A close race in Georgia’s Sixth District is consistent with a strong Democratic performance in next year’s midterm elections — strong enough, perhaps, to retake the House. A few thousand votes either way won’t change that.

Ossoff’s defeat wasn’t the only loss with a silver lining on Tuesday night. Republican Ralph Norman won a little-watched special election in South Carolina’s Fifth District, filling the seat vacated by Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney. But Democrat Archie Parnell made the race even closer than Georgia’s was. Some speculated that the 66-year-old tax attorney may have done unexpectedly well precisely because his race lacked the kind of media attention that Ossoff’s got.

If that analysis is true, Republicans are in more trouble than this year’s special elections suggest. Most races next fall won’t be nationally hyped at all.

June 20, 2017

Steve Bannon fat-shaming Sean Spicer is everything that’s wrong with the White House.

The Trump administration has been making it progressively harder for the press to ask questions. Daily televised press briefings are gone, replaced by ad hoc off-camera gaggles. The Atlantic’s Rosie Gray encapsulated the problem in a telling anecdote: “Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message ‘Sean got fatter,’ and did not respond to a follow-up.”

Bannon’s gibe distills in three words why this is such a toxic administration. In its glibness it shows contempt for Gray as a journalist. It is also dismissive of the press and the genuine problem of not holding televised briefings. But the comment also verifies press reports that this White House is a nest of vipers.

Bannon’s remarks were not just immature and unprofessional but also evidence of a White House where leading members cannot treat each other, let alone the larger public, with a modicum of decency.

It will take the Senate only 10 hours to ram through the worst legislation in living memory.

On Monday night, Chuck Schumer asked Mitch McConnell whether or not the Senate’s Marauder’s Map of a health care bill would be available to the public for more than ten hours before it was brought to a vote. Ten hours. James Franco was stuck under a boulder in that movie 12.7 times longer than that.

Here’s McConnell’s response:

McConnell: I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill.

Schumer: Will it be more than ten hours?

McConnell: I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill.

Schumer: I rest my case

See for yourself:

Democrats are trying to shine a light on the fact that 13 male senators from 10 states are writing a bill in complete secrecy that will take health care away from millions of people. But the bill is still failing to make front page news. McConnell is dodging Schumer’s question because he knows he can get away with it.

Are Democrats finally going to win a race in the Trump era?

The special election for Tom Price’s vacated seat in Congress between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel will finally end on Tuesday, a day after becoming the most expensive race in the history of the House of Representatives. That level of engagement isn’t surprising, though, given the stakes. The race for GA-6 has been widely seen as a divining rod for how much of the country, but particularly for how suburban voters, will vote in 2018—and for just how many Republicans will be vulnerable in the next round of congressional elections. After all, Tom Price won re-election in 2016 by more than 20 points, and the Handel-Ossoff race is shaping up to be a squeaker.

The race is also being presented as a referendum on Trumpcare. If Handel loses, the thinking goes, it could spook Republicans. “It could at least give them pause that there will be a bigger backlash than they even thought and that they should rethink this huge bill,” one health care expert told HuffPost. Given how tight the House vote was and the fact that Mitch McConnell currently doesn’t have the votes to pass the bill in the Senate, a result that jars even a few congressional Republicans could have a profound effect.

There are reasons to be suspicious of both of these narratives. The race between Ossoff and Handel is likely to be very close, and even a narrow Handel victory would affirm what we already know: that the electoral momenum is on the side of the Democrats, that many longtime Republican voters are disgusted with their own party, and that the health care bill being pushed through Congress is historically unpopular. Unless there’s an unexpected blowout, the result of this race probably isn’t going to tell us anything we don’t already know about 2018 or the ultimate fate of the health care bill. Still, Democrats and Republicans both need a win to strengthen their respective messages on health care and other issues.

Democrats like Jon Ossoff should welcome the Washington Free Beacon.

Last night the office of Ossoff, who is in a tight, closely watched race for a congressional seat in Georgia, barred Free Beacon writer Brent Scher from attending a campaign event. The campaign was apparently upset by Scher’s report about Ossoff living in an adjacent district to the one he’s seeking to represent. Supporting the ban of the Free Beacon, former Vermont Governor Howard Dean tweeted:

Dean is wrong. Much of the conservative press is terrible but the Free Beacon is far superior to propagandist fare like The Daily Caller. Unlike other comparable conservative websites, the Free Beacon makes an effort to do original reporting. Its commitment to journalism should be welcomed by liberals.

As Mother Jones noted in 2015, “In its short history, the Free Beacon’s tiny staff of fewer than two dozen journalists has pulled off an almost unprecedented feat: Amid a conservative movement that has often evinced something between disinterest and disdain for the work of investigative reporters, it has built genuine muckraking success.”

This judgement still stands. And given the problems of disinformation and propaganda in the Trump era, liberals would do well to encourage any effort to improve conservative journalism.

June 19, 2017

If Democrats don’t stop Trumpcare, don’t call it a failure.

In response to activist pressure, and the deafening silence of major media organizations, Senate Democrats will step up tactical pressure on Republicans to show their secret health care bill to the public. “Beginning Monday night,” Politico reports, “Democrats will start objecting to all unanimous consent requests in the Senate…. They plan to control the floor of the chamber Monday night and try to force the House-passed health care bill to committee in a bid to further delay it.”

Because Republicans are attempting to pass their Obamacare repeal through a filibuster-proof process, Democrats can only stop it by weakening Republican resolve. Their tactics thus operate on two related channels: first, increase public pressure to release the bill text and open up the legislative process; second, delay Republicans’ final vote as long as possible, so that the scrutiny has time to take a political toll on individual lawmakers. But the entire approach is premised, quite rightly, on the understanding that 50 Republican senators can pass a terrible bill as long as their determination to pass something exceeds their fear of political blowback.

It is of critical importance to people who are benefitting from the Affordable Care Act, and to Democrats who must be responsive to their constituents, that Senate Democrats try anything to stop the health care bill. But it is just as important that beneficiaries, activists, and others outside the process understand that even a perfectly executed opposition campaign—complete with huge rallies, sit-ins, dilatory tactics, and an effective media strategy—won’t necessarily work. Just as it wasn’t ultimately within Democrats’ power to stop Republicans from confirming Neil Gorsuch, it isn’t necessarily in their power to stop Trumpcare.

As important as it is for Democrats to get caught trying to stop the secret Republican health care bill, it is just as important that honest people don’t confuse failure with capitulation.

It’s long past time Democrats raised hell about the secret GOP health care bill.

The emerging Senate version of the American Health Care Act makes it starkly and inescapably evident that Republicans are going to gouge poor people. The Hill reported this morning that the Senate’s version of the AHCA would cut Medicaid even more drastically than the version passed by the House:

The proposal would start out the growth rate for a new cap on Medicaid spending at the same levels as the House bill, but then drop to a lower growth rate that would cut spending more, known as CPI-U, starting in 2025, the sources said.

It’s a near-apocalyptic scenario for the poor, people with disabilities, and many middle-class families as well. Republicans know this. It’s why they’re writing the bill in secret. It’s why they’re avoiding townhalls. But opacity will not protect them forever. If they pass this bill, they’ll create their own Grenfell Tower moment: People will die, and their loved ones will know who is responsible.

They’ll also set up an easy move for Democrats. Politico reports that only 42 percent of Trump voters strongly approve of the president they supported. Regarding the AHCA specifically, only 39 percent of voters overall support the bill. Nobody likes to lose an entitlement. Democrats find themselves in an almost enviable position: If they run on a full-throated defense of health care access as a precious right, their message will resonate.

Democrats must stop pretending that the old rules still apply, while the GOP goes about destroying every governing norm in sight. There are no “good” Republican officials right now, at least not any who are willing to take a genuine stand against this health care bill and the secretive way it is being crafted. Democrats may not be able to prevent Republicans from passing the AHCA now. But they should raise hell anyway. It’s their best path to reclaiming government—and to rectifying this impending tragedy.