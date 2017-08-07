Peter Thiel is showing Trump a thing or two about disloyalty.
Donald Trump had good reason to tout the support he received last year from Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who raved about the GOP nominee in a speech during the Republican National Convention. Openly gay and a fixture in a tech world that’s generally suspicious of Trump, Thiel was proof that Trump had crossover appeal that extended well beyond his base in rural and small-town America.
Thiel, whose loyalty was rewarded with a spot on Trump’s Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee, remains a strong supporter of the president in public. But in private, according to BuzzFeed, Thiel is much more pessimistic. The venture capitalist has told friends that the administration is “incompetent” and that Trump would have a hard time being re-elected. He also reportedly said “there is a 50 percent chance this whole thing ends in disaster.”
These revelations might seem damaging, but Thiel has little reason to worry if his gamble on Trump turns out to be a losing bet. He will still be rich enough to bankrupt independent media organizations, and he also has citizenship in Germany and New Zealand. If this presidency ends in “disaster,” the price will be paid by others. Thiel, as always, will get away scot-free.
Unless Republicans wake up to the climate crisis, our emergency solution might come straight from science fiction.
The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer has a slightly unnerving but mostly fascinating story today about an off-the-record geoengineering conference and the growing belief among scientists that we might have to physically alter our own atmosphere to slow the impacts of global warming. “It’s not a question ofif, it’s a question of when someone will pull the trigger,” one scientist told Meyer, referring to the idea that humans should solve climate change by blocking some sunlight from entering the earth’s lower atmosphere by spraying a reflective gas into the sky.
The scientists who think this is a good idea clearly have not seen the dystopian sci-fi film Snowpiercer—or, if they have, they don’t think the techniquewill accidentally create a doomsday Ice Age that forces the world’s population onto a moving train where cars are sorted by social class. In any case, Meyer reports, the idea is gaining traction under the Trump administration. As it becomes less likely that America will implement policies to slow global warming over the long-term, it’s becoming more likely that humanity will need a short-term solution once climate change’s worst impacts begin to materialize. Geoengineering happens to be one of the only options that could immediately change the temperature of the earth.
Putting aside the risks and merits of geoengineering—I’ll leave that to Meyer’s piece—it’s undoubtedly an extreme response to global warming. But it may be unavoidable unless the political party in power contributes to the effort to find a more realistic solution to climate change.
Democrats should heed the lessons of Obama-era Republicans, not handwringing “strategists.”
Via Dave Weigel, here’s an object lesson in how Democrats sometimes turn their valuable surplus of good-faith political conduct into horribly counterproductive second-guessing.
This isn’t to say that Democrats should mimic the Republican Party’s habit of using congressional powers to feed voter paranoia rather than to investigate real wrongdoing. But it is worth recalling that Republicans ignored years of warnings about overreach to turn the tragic Benghazi killings into a political mobilization tool, and their relentlessness eventually led to the revelation that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had used a private email server to conduct state business. It doesn’t look so much like overreach anymore.
Unlike Benghazi, or GOP frothing over the email server, the various Russia investigations are centered around serious crimes and real suspicions. Democrats should be unflinching about the importance of these investigations even if there’s no political upside to them, because a complete accounting of what happened is critically important to restoring lost faith in the integrity of U.S. elections. The fact that basically every revelation since then-FBI Director James Comey disclosed the existence of the Russia investigation has been comically incriminating should comfort Democrats who think this line of inquiry is politically misbegotten.
A decent gut check at moments like these is to ask, “What would Republicans do?,” and then dial things back a bit—rather than do the opposite. In this case, the sweet spot is telling consultants who fear blowback from the Russia investigation to take a hike.
Hillary Clinton’s new PAC, OnwardTogether, is still a bit of an enigma. Its website is sparse, explaining only that it is dedicated to “advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes last election.” However, we now have a sense of who will staff the new PAC: veterans from Clinton’s failed campaign. Via BuzzFeed’s Ruby Cramer:
The new additions, Emmy Ruiz and Adam Parkhomenko, held central roles on Clinton’s campaign: Ruiz delivered key victories as state director in Nevada during the primary and in Colorado during the general election; Parkhomenko worked in headquarters as her director of grassroots engagement before moving to the Democratic National Committee. Both served on Clinton’s first presidential bid in 2008.
As Cramer notes, Ruiz also ran Tom Perez’s contentious campaign against Keith Ellison to become chair of the Democratic National Committee. Parkhomenko, meanwhile, is a longtime Clinton loyalist. According to a 2016 profile in The Washington Post, he started a “Draft Hillary” campaign at age 17, and he’s been with her ever since. “When you’re 17, 18, 19 and getting a call from Hillary Clinton on your birthday, she takes on a role of mom-away-from-home. She was always asking me how things were going with my degree and why I hadn’t finished it. She cares, she really cares,” he told the Post.
One of the most persistent criticisms of Clinton is her tendency to maintain a hermetically sealed inner circle of loyalists, many of whom haven’t served her well. But as Clinton reenters politics, it’s clear that Hillaryland will follow. Clinton wants to leverage her influence for the benefit of the Democratic Party, and there’s reason to be optimistic about that effort. But hiring people best known for losing to Donald Trump may not be the best way to do that. The PAC’s goal, after all, is to win.
Over the weekend, The New York Times published an article that suggested that Mike “I Call My Wife Mother” Pence is running a shadow campaign to become president in 2020. According to the Times, Pence has hired a political operative as a chief of staff and has spent his time fund-raising and rubbing elbows with key figures in states like Iowa:
The vice president created his own political fund-raising committee, Great America Committee, shrugging off warnings from some high-profile Republicans that it would create speculation about his intentions. The group, set up with help from Jack Oliver, a former fund-raiser for George W. Bush, has overshadowed Mr. Trump’s own primary outside political group, America First Action, even raising more in disclosed donations.
On Sunday, Pence responded to the report, which he called “absurd,” by insisting that he loved his president with all of his lego heart.
But, of course, this is what a vice president who might secretly be working to undermine his president would say, especially if said president is infamous for punishing anyone who shows less than utmost fealty. And, regardless of what Pence is up to, people in the Republican establishment want him to run. As the Times writes, “Some in the party’s establishment wing are remarkably open about their wish that Mr. Pence would be the Republican standard-bearer in 2020, Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said.” Dent tells the Times that, “For some, it is for ideological reasons, and for others it is for stylistic reasons.”
The idea, however, that Pence is the answer to purging the party of Trumpism is ridiculous. The “responsible Pence” fantasy has existed ever since he joined Trump’s ticket. But Pence is, perhaps, the most complicit member of the Trump team—he has dutifully stood behind his authoritarian wreck of a presidency. Pence cannot be separated from Trump. If Republicans start lining up behind Pence, it will show that they have learned absolutely nothing.
Everyone in Congress is really stressed about the pee tape.
In January, BuzzFeed published an unverified dossier alleging possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump that was compiled by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele (coincidentally, also the name of an ex-British intelligence officer in my unfinished romance novel). The most salacious allegation, of course, was that Russian authorities had obtained sweet, sweet kompromat on Trump in the form of a video that showed Trump, who stayed in a hotel room in Moscow that the Obamas had previously stayed in, “defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.” For the record, there is no evidence (thus far) that the pee tape actually exists.
But, thankfully, what is dead may never die. On Friday, Politico reported that two Republican House Intelligence Committee staffers went to London earlier in the summer to leave calling cards for Steele. According to Politico, Republicans did not tell Democrats on the House committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee, or Robert Mueller about the trip. Apparently, everyone is paranoid about what may or may not be happening around the dossier:
The London trip has also angered Democrats in both chambers of Congress, who were not consulted by their colleagues before the investigators knocked on Steele’s door. Democrats fear House investigators are more interested in discrediting the dossier than trying to substantiate its allegations.
Some Republicans, meanwhile, distrust their Democratic colleagues—suspecting them of maintaining a back channel to Steele to discuss the allegations in the dossier, something the Republicans say would be inappropriate.
Since everyone and their mother is trying to get to the bottom of the dossier, it might be worthwhile to look at everything we know about the pee tape.
First off, immediately after BuzzFeed published the dossier, Trump tweeted the following:
Back then, this was only the second time in history that Trump had tweeted the term “Fake News.” The dossier’s publication clearly touched a nerve.
Since then, rumors of the pee tape have persisted throughout Trump’s Russia scandal. A key part of the dossier—that a Russian diplomat was actually a spy under diplomatic cover—was confirmed by the BBC, which, as the BBC writes, “adds weight to Steele’s other claims.” Then, in June, James Comey released his memos, which detail that Trump brought up the dossier multiple times to him. Trump said that he was considering asking Comey to “investigate the alleged incident to prove it didn’t happen.” He also asserted that he “had not been involved with hookers in Russia.” Does this sound like someone who is not worried about the existence of a pee tape?
Then, during Comey’s testimony before Congress, Senator Richard Burr directly asked Comey about the dossier: “At the time of your departure from the FBI, was the FBI able to confirm any criminal allegations contained in the Steele document?” Comey responded with a non-denial: “I don’t think that’s a question I can answer in an open setting because it goes into the details of the investigation.” Sounds like someone who doesn’t want to talk in an open setting about the possible existence of a pee tape.
Then, in an extensive interview with The New York Timesin July, Trump brought up the dossier again, making the claim the Comey had used the dossier as leverage to try to keep his job. Later in the month, Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News to say that the dossier is a “fancy French word for la loade du junk.”
Much of the dossier may very well be a loade du junk. But everyone wants to get to the bottom of this junk. And until they do, the pee tape lives on.
After John Kelly became chief of staff on Monday—taking over from the comically ineffectual Reince Priebus—there were some signs that President Trump was maybe, just maybe, beginning to not act like a toddler all the time. The tweeting and the outbursts were cut to a minimum. The New York Times reported on Thursday evening that Kelly was moving to instill “military discipline” in the West Wing:
Kelly cuts off rambling advisers midsentence. He listens in on conversations between cabinet secretaries and the president. He has booted lingering staff members out of high-level meetings, and ordered the doors of the Oval Office closed to discourage strays. He fired Anthony Scaramucci, the bombastic New Yorker who was briefly the communications director, and has demanded that even Mr. Trump’s family, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, check with him if they want face time with the president.
Well, it was good while it lasted. Trump waited a few hours to unload after multiple outlets reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had impaneled a grand jury, but unload he did. First, at a rally in West Virginia, he once again moved the goalposts on the Russia story, this time bizarrely claiming that because no Russians were a part of the Trump campaign, there could have been no collusion:
And then, on Friday morning, Trump once again waded into the investigation, this time retweeting a clip from Fox & Friends suggesting that there would be an “uproar” if Mueller’s Russia probe ensnared a member of the president’s family. (CNN reported on Thursday that Mueller had issued subpoenas relating to Don Jr.’s meeting with a bunch of Russians in 2016.)
This is clearly a message aimed at Mueller: Mess with the Trump family and there will be consequences. And, while Trump had largely stayed silent this week, it’s clear that he’s still itching for a very public fight with the special counsel.
As for military discipline, Trump has tweeted eleven times this morning—and John Kelly has presumably set his “days without a tweetstorm” tracker back to zero.
The New York Times reports that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Democrat, will switch parties tonight in an appearance with Donald Trump:
Speaking to reporters in the White House Thursday, Mr. Trump promised “a very big announcement” at a gathering in Huntington, W.V., that is expected to draw thousands of supporters from across Appalachia, a region that gave Mr. Trump some of the largest margins of his election.
This is the opposite of a shock. Justice was once a registered Republican. He openly campaigned on his friendship with Trump and the two share a disdain for business ethics: He is the state’s only billionaire, a coal baron whose companies owed $4.4 million in unpaid taxes earlier this year. His defection is also conveniently timed. Justice is fresh from a bitter budget fight—one that he mostly lost. His announcement can be viewed as an attempt to curry favor with a state that overwhelmingly voted for Trump.
But there are deeper currents to note. Justice’s defection is made possible at least in part by the Democratic Party itself. Its infrastructure in conservative areas is notoriously weak. There’s not much evidence the state party even wanted an alternative to Justice, which is itself proof of a troubling tendency: The party backs conservative candidates in states like West Virginia because its leadership believes that is the only way to win elections there. This is a strategy that sacrifices long-term progress in favor of short-term electoral gains, and prevents the party from building up a progressive presence. Further, it leaves the party particularly vulnerable to defections.
If Justice indeed switches parties tonight, Democrats should rethink this strategy. Voters have no reason to vote for Democrats instead of Republicans if there’s literally no difference between Democratic and Republican candidates. Justice may inadvertently do the left a favor.
Trump is about to lose one of his only actual accomplishments.
The president likes to say he’s accomplished quite a bit in his first six months. He’s signed more than three dozen executive orders, announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, and turned the White House into a reality show where someone goes home every week. But a lot of these actions don’t translate into tangible accomplishments. Technically, the U.S. is still party to the Paris accord. And most of Trump’s executive orders start the process of undoing regulations, instead of actually undoing them.
One of the few immediately effective things Trump has done, though, was approve the Keystone XL pipeline. In early January, Trump reversed the Obama administration’s 2015 rejection of the controversial 1,179-mile project that would have transported heavy tar sands oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast. There were still a few hurdles the pipeline developer had to jump through after Trump’s approval, but ultimately, his issuance of a presidential permit was seen as the last real obstacle to construction. “Keystone is a done deal,” Vermont Law School Professor Patrick Parenteau told me in April.
But Keystone XL is no longer a done deal. According to a report in The Hill, pipeline developer TransCanada is telling investors it hasn’t decided whether to build the pipeline at all. The company is unsure there are enough oil companies that would pay to use the pipeline, because tar sands oil—a heavy, high-polluting Canadian product—is becoming too expensive to extract and process. “Frankly, in the current price climate, [Keystone XL] is probably not going to be a going venture unless there’s a massive improvement in technology” for processing tar sands, University of Wyoming professor of petroleum Charles Mason told ABC News on Thursday.
Keystone XL’s potential failure would be a blow to Trump’s legacy, since approving the pipeline was one of his signature campaign promises. But it’s also a warning for Trump’s entire energy agenda of promoting dirty fuels like tar sands and coal. If the market for high-polluting fuels is in decline, then so are Trump’s policies.
As the Democratic Party prepares its agenda ahead of the 2018 midterms, abortion has emerged as a divisive issue. On one side are those who consider reproductive rights too ideologically thorny for the populism of the Democrats’ “Better Deal” agenda.
On the other side are progressive groups who see economic justice and reproductive justice as interconnected issues, and who don’t believe in sidelining abortion rights in favor of a narrowly tailored economic agenda.
In a post released yesterday from NARAL Pro-Choice America and Democracy for America (DFA), leading progressive groups—including Planned Parenthood Action Fund, EMILY’s List, and Daily Kos—signed a statement of principles in response to Luján’s comments.
As progressives, we know we cannot have a real conversation about economic security that does not include the ability to decide if, when, and how to raise a family; that being able to plan a pregnancy has a powerful effect on educational attainment, career trajectory, and chance to define our own destinies.
As progressives, we stand united in understanding that policies that limit access to abortion and force medically unnecessary procedures are oppressive to women, especially low-income women and women of color.
“Abortion rights are inextricably tied to the fight against economic and racial inequity, full stop,” said DFA’s Charles Chamberlain in a statement. Liberal women are bound to be disappointed that pro-choice rights are not considered central enough to the party message to merit a firm place in its agenda—a move that foreshadows a 2018 race where women will be asked to stand by a party that will bargain with their bodies in order to appeal to centrist voters. They will also be disappointed to know that reproductive rights are considered auxiliary to what Democrats have deemed to be the “real fights.”
Donald Trump cucked out on the border wall with Mexico.
One of Trump’s central promises during his campaign was that he was going to build a big, beautiful wall and that Mexico was going to pay for it. Stoking racist fears was one of the pillars on which Trump was elected—he underscored this point with a truly nasty speech last month in which he contended that illegal immigrants were “animals” who wanted to “slice and dice” young girls.
But on Thursday, The Washington Post published full transcripts of two separate calls that Trump made with Mexican President Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. In his January 27 call with Peña Nieto, Trump made it clear that he realized his ridiculous assertion that Mexico would fund the wall was turning into a political problem for him. Trump then asked Peña Nieto if he would please kindly just stop talking about it. (Two days earlier, Trump had signed an executive order to begin construction on the wall.) “Believe it or not, this is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important talk about,” Trump told Peña Nieto.
When Peña Nieto affirmed that his position was “that Mexico cannot pay for the wall,” Trump replied, “But you cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that and I cannot live with that.” He told Peña Nieto that the funding would “work out in the formula somehow.” They both seemed to agree to put the topic of the wall aside.
Trump, of course, has since continued to push the idea that Mexico will pay for the wall...