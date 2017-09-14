Trump: These storms are the biggest we’ve ever seen! But also, we’ve seen bigger.
When hurricanes Harvey and Irma were each barreling toward the United States, the president couldn’t help but be amazed. “Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!” Trump tweeted (correctly) a few days before Irma made landfall in Florida. The week before, he expressed similar wonderment at Harvey, which was the most extreme rainfall event in American history. “HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming,” he said in one tweet. “Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood!” he said in another.
But now Trump, when confronted with the fact that climate change likely turned these storms into the record-breaking events they were, has changed his tune. Maybe those storms weren’t so big after all.
This is a near-perfect example of how climate deniers will bury their heads in the sand to keep pretending climate change doesn’t exist. Harvey inundated Houston with more than 50 inches of rain—there has never been a bigger rain event in America. Irma, at its peak, reached sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, making it the strongest storm recorded in the Atlantic Ocean outside of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. Trump knew all these things a week ago—but now, suddenly, he doesn’t.
It’s been a good couple of weeks for Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Last week, they steamrolled Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, getting Trump to side with them on a three-month deal to raise the debt ceiling. They got everything they could have hoped for: hurricane relief, government funding, and a very short window until the next round of negotiations. When it comes time to raise the ceiling again in December, they’ll have even more leverage and the midterm elections will be less than a year away.
Then, last night they released a statement claiming to have reached the framework for a deal that would protect Dreamers from being deported in exchange for more funding for border security (but not the wall). While the DACA deal is far from done, “Chuck and Nancy,” as Trump affectionately calls them, have seemingly struck two deals with little downside for Democrats in two weeks.
So it’s no surprise that Schumer is feeling good. But he might be feeling a bit too good. In a hot mic recording picked up on Thursday, you could hear the giddiness in his voice as he told a colleague, “He likes us. He likes me, anyway,”
“Look, what we said is exactly accurate,” he said, referring to the statement he released with Pelosi on the DACA deal. “Here’s what I told him: I said, ‘Mr. President, you’re much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left. If you have to step just in one direction, you’re boxed.’ He gets that.” Schumer added, “Oh, it’s going to work out. And it’ll make us more productive too.”
Schumer may have twice pulled a rabbit out of a hat, but here he’s getting cocky. With both the debt ceiling and DACA, Democrats had maximum leverage: Republicans might have majorities in both houses of Congress but Trump, McConnell, and Ryan needed Democrats on both issues, given the hardliners on the Republican side. In both cases, Trump and Republicans would shoulder nearly all the blame if things went wrong. Trump has been praised for working with Democrats, but he really had no other choice. And DACA, crucially, is far from a done deal—the response from Trump’s base, combined with Schumer’s hubris, could give Trump cold feet.
It won’t always be this easy, in other words. In fact, it rarely will be. Just because Schumer and Pelosi cut two one-time deals with Trump doesn’t mean that they’re going to fleece Trump again anytime soon.
The New York Times just published an apologia for a far-right group.
“Ben Shapiro is a 33-year-old who supports small government, religious liberty, and free-market economics and opposes identity politics, abortion, and Donald Trump,” Bari Weiss announces in her latest column for The New York Times. “He is, in other words, that wildly exotic creature: a political conservative.” What a travesty, then, that the University of California, Berkeley’s president issued a letter to students indicating his concern about Shapiro’s forthcoming appearance at the campus and the “impact some speakers may have on individuals’ sense of safety and belonging.” To Weiss, this letter is evidence that the left just can’t handle conservatives without calling them fascists.
In the process of attacking “the sloppy conflation between actual white supremacists and, well, run-of-the-mill conservatives, libertarians, and classical liberals,” she defends Joey Gibson, the organizer behind the West Coast’s Patriot Prayer events. In Weiss’s account, Gibson is just a conservative, and the left has unfairly castigated him and his events by affixing the label “white supremacist” to both. Weiss acknowledges that Gibson’s events have been attended by white supremacists in the past, but credits him for announcing that Richard Spencer and Identity Evropa’s Nathan Damigo were not welcome at his most recent Bay Area event, “Liberty Weekend.”
She also credits him for his diverse speaking roster:
The others were Hispanic, black, Asian, Samoan and Muslim; two were women. Mr. Gibson himself is half-Japanese.
During the March rally, Berkeley police arrested Chapman for suspicion of felony assault. Chapman was also arrested while promoting another Berkeley pro-Trump rally April 10 after another alleged fight.
And if Gibson has a problem with Identity Evropa, it’s a new position. Via Public Research Associates, here’s a photo of him happily posing with Identity Evropa’s Jake Ott (Gibson is in the immediate foreground):
And here he is with Based Stickman:
Gibson hasn’t just allowed the alt-right to attend his events; he’s encouraged it, and his events have become important organizing opportunities for the West Coast racist right. Jeremy Christian regularly attended them before murdering two people in Portland, Oregon, because they interfered with his racial abuse of two women. Gibson later held a moment of silence for Christian’s victims at one of his events, but alas for Weiss’s argument, this isn’t all he said. From the Southern Poverty Law Center’sHatewatch blog:
Gibson at one point explained to the crowd that opposing Muslims “is not racism,” because “Muslim isn’t a race, it’s an ideology.” He compared it to the Ku Klux Klan.
Maybe Weiss doesn’t know that. Maybe she doesn’t know any of this. Ignorance is the most generous explanation for the following paragraph from her piece:
In the end, however, the violence didn’t emanate from Mr. Gibson’s camp, but from antifa groups that showed up to kick some fascist butt. Meantime, Mr. Gibson said things like “moderates have to come together.” Strange words for an accused fascist. But when mainstream politicians are engaging in Reductio ad Hitlerum, should Mr. Gibson’s branding as such come as any surprise?
The branding is accurate. Weiss is an opinion writer, but she still has a responsibility to the public. She failed it miserably here.
Donald Trump has no choice but to get out of his own DACA trap.
Late Wednesday night, Trump’s new best friends Chuck and Nancy released a surprise statement claiming that they had made a deal with the president to prevent the so-called Dreamers from being deported in exchange for increased border security, but no wall.
It was a surprising announcement, to say the least. But the following morning, Trump basically confirmed it—while denying it.
Despite saying there is “no deal,” Trump basically laid out the framework that Schumer and Pelosi announced on Wednesday evening. In exchange for increased border security, Congress will codify protections for Dreamers, who “have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own” and who are “good, educated, and accomplished young people.” The particulars—which will include the troubling trend of militarizing the borders—have yet to be worked out, but Trump is basically acknowledging that whatever those particulars may be, they will not involve the wall. (Leaving the White House on Thursday morning, Trump told reporters, “The wall will come later.”)
This resembles the deal that Trump made with Chuck and Nancy on the debt ceiling. As in that case, Trump knew that he was holding a rotten hand—letting DACA expire, like letting the debt ceiling expire, would come at enormous expense for him and his party (to say nothing of the country). Schumer and Pelosi had telegraphed that they were willing to add additional border security in exchange for protecting Dreamers and Trump took the best deal he was going to get—as with the debt ceiling, Democrats would only gain leverage as the deadline loomed.
So, in a big picture sense, the politics here are pretty straightforward. But the one significant wild card here is Trump’s base, which he has consistently deferred to over the past eight months, most notably after Charlottesville. Unsurprisingly, the alt-right hates this deal. Last night, Breitbart unveiled a “Crooked Hillary”-style moniker for Trump:
If he sticks with this plan, Trump will have abandoned his base twice in September. No doubt, pundits will proclaim once again that the Trump Pivot™ is finally here. That’s a big leap though: In both cases, Trump was boxed into a corner (in the case of DACA, by his own bizarre decision to repeal it), and in both cases, he took the most obvious and straightforward path out.
Trump could still back out of any deal on DACA. Just as troublingly, he could look elsewhere for a prize for his jilted base.
Jemele Hill is why media companies need to back up journalists who call out white supremacy.
On Wednesday, during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on ESPN anchor Jemele Hill to be fired for calling Donald Trump a “bigot” and a “white supremacist” on Twitter. Sanders told reporters, “I think that is one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make. It is certainly something that I think would be a fireable offense by ESPN.”
The authoritarianism on display here is alarming: The White House is calling on a media company to fire an individual reporter for criticizing the president. But just as troubling is the way that ESPN served Hill, a black female reporter, up on a platter to the Trump administration. Yesterday, ESPN wrote in a statement, “The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”
Here are some of Hill’s tweets:
None of these tweets are false, nor are they outside the norm of what journalists have been saying about Trump. He has called Mexican immigrants “rapists,” instituted a Muslim ban, given comfort to neo-Nazis and Klansmen, and revoked DACA for Dreamers. It is just a fact that Trump is a white supremacist who pushes for racist policies.
ESPN should have known that the Trump administration would capitalize on its cravenness. Unfortunately, it is not the only media company to fall prey to a “fairness” trap when dealing with a racist White House. Earlier this week, The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple reported that, in an attempt to remain unbiased, Politico vets the Twitter feeds of potential hires and discourages its staff from tweeting “partisan” opinions. When Politico editors were asked by staff about condemning white supremacy or physical attacks on journalists, the editors advised them to “try to stay away from those things because some of them are partisan,” a source told Wemple.
The main effect this will have is to chill the hiring and the speech of minority journalists at a time when they are needed the most.
Trump is, by every metric, not popular. In fact, he’s historically unpopular, with favorable ratings stuck in the mid-30s. While there does seem to be a sizable slice of the electorate that will stick with the president no matter what, their loyalty often seems to be based on annoying the libs rather than on Trump personally.
Over the last ten months, he’s alienated voters with his tweets, his defense of white supremacists, his incompetence and volatility, his inability to handle the basic tasks of governance, his persistent privileging of his own family and interests, his disdain for the rule of law, his abandonment of core campaign promises and embrace of unpopular far-right policies, and his personality and general appearance. Democrats are currently leading substantially in generic polls, meaning that they may see landslide victories in the 2018 midterm elections. Dozens of Democrats will run for president in 2020 because, if Trump is not removed from office before then, the presidential election looks like a sure thing.
Data from a range of focus groups and internal polls in swing states paint a difficult picture for the Democratic Party heading into the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential election. It suggests that Democrats are naive if they believe Trump’s historically low approval numbers mean a landslide is coming....
No single Democratic attack on the president is sticking—not on his temperament, his lack of accomplishments or the deals he’s touted that have turned out to be less than advertised, like the president’s claim that he would keep Carrier from shutting down its Indianapolis plant and moving production to Mexico.
Worse news, they worry: Many of the ideas party leaders have latched on to in an attempt to appeal to their lost voters—free college tuition, raising the minimum wage to $15, even Medicaid for all—test poorly among voters outside the base. The people in these polls and focus groups tend to see those proposals as empty promises, at best.
A provocative headline—“Teflon Don Confounds Democrats”—obscures what’s basically a banal argument: No election is a sure thing and revving up the base sometimes backfires when making a broader appeal. And while Trump may be a terrible president, there is no single narrative of his terribleness.
But there’s plenty of evidence that every attack on Trump is sticking—that’s why he’s so unpopular. That might make sloganeering more difficult for strategists and consultants, but it’s ultimately beside the point: People hate Trump for lots of reasons and that’s broadly good for Democrats. And it already seems to be working. Democrats won two big special elections in New Hampshire and Oklahoma last night.
Democrats still have a messaging problem and are struggling with the perception that they’re the party of the elite. That’s a big deal and it may be important in some congressional races. But right now it doesn’t matter that much because Trump is really, really unpopular. He might not ever be as unpopular as he should be, but for most Democrats he’s unpopular enough.
Trump just waived 26 environmental laws—and two religious freedom laws—to build his wall.
A three-mile section of border fencing in California will be constructed without federal protections for clean water and air, endangered species, and historic sites, according to a notice posted Tuesday in the Federal Register. Elaine Duke, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in the notice that the “El Centro Sector,” which covers the eastern half of California’s border with Mexico, is “an area of high illegal entryfor which there is an immediate need to construct border barriers and roads.”
The area is also home to wildlife habitat—including some threatened and endangered species—as well as farmland, desert vegetation, wetlands, archaeological resources, and prehistoric sites, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection environmental assessment of the area in 2012. But none of that will get in the way of Trump’s wall. Here are all the laws that have been waived, per Tuesday’s notice.
The National Environmental Policy Act
The Endangered Species Act
The Clean Water Act
The National Historic Preservation Act
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act
The Migratory Bird Conservation Act
The Clean Air Act
The Archeological Resources Protection Act
The Paleontological Resources Preservation Act
The Federal Cave Resources Protection Act of 1988
The Safe Drinking Water Act
The Noise Control Act
The Solid Waste Disposal Act
The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act
The Archaeological and Historic Preservation Act
The Antiquities Act
The Historic Sites, Buildings, and Antiquities Act
The Farmland Protection Policy Act
The Federal Land Policy and Management Act
Section 10 of the Reclamation Project Act of 1939
The National Fish and Wildlife Act of 1956
The Fish and Wildlife Coordination Act
The Administrative Procedure Act
The Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899
The Eagle Protection Act
The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act
The American Indian Religious Freedom Act
The Religious Freedom Restoration Act
With these waivers, this section of fencing can be built on top of archeological sites, historic and cultural sites, endangered species habitat, and drinking water sources. Construction vehicles and equipment can emit as much as they want into the air and make as much noise as they want. If construction happens to threaten Native American religious sites, that won’t be a problem, either.
This is the second time DHS has waived environmental rules to build sections of Trump’s great big wall, after doing so in August for replacement fencing south of San Diego. The practice is not unprecedented; George W. Bush’s administration used environmental waivers to build border fences five times, according to NPR. Still, green groups are seeking recourse via the courts. Last week, the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit arguing that the waiver practice violates the Constitution’s take care clause and separation of powers doctrine.
Hillary Clinton says Bernie Sanders has been nothing but a “spoiler.”
Today is Clinton’s biggest day in the public spotlight since November 8, as she releases her much-anticipated book What Happened,a tell-all of her experiences during the election. This morning, Clinton went on NPR’s Morning Edition to talk about the book, and she is slated to appear at a book signing in New York City later in the day.
The book has been under embargo, but excerpts that trickled out over the past week indicated that Clinton blames Sanders for promising “ponies,” while she was left to act as the pragmatic and realistic candidate (although by all accounts, the book focuses even more on James Comey, Donald Trump, and Russian interference in the election). In her Morning Edition interview, Clinton opened up about how she viewed Sanders’s role in the campaign:
I find this criticism from Sanders supporters to be so off base. He’s not even a Democrat. That’s not a slam on him. He says it himself. He didn’t support Democrats. He’s not supporting Democrats now. I know a lot of Democrats. I’ve been working on behalf of Democrats, to be elected, to be re-elected, for decades. And so yes, I was familiar to broad parts of the electorate, and I’m proud of that. And I did well across the country. I won by four million votes. That’s a landslide. I won, really, by March and April. But he just kept going, and he and his followers’ attacks on me kept getting more and more personal, despite him asking me not to attack him personally. And, you know, I really regret that. But now he’s got a chance to prove that he’s something other than a spoiler. And that is to help other Democrats. And I don’t know if he will or not, but I’m hoping he will.
First off, it’s hard to avoid the glaring hypocrisy, given that Clinton herself refused to drop out of the primary in 2008 even after it was clear that there was no way for her to win the nomination. (Barack Obama won the general anyway, evidence that a long primary slog isn’t death for a candidate.) But the main contention here is even more egregious—that Sanders has yet to “prove that he’s something other than a spoiler.” There were certainly flaws in Sanders’s campaign and missteps that he has made since the election. But after she won the nomination, Sanders endorsed Clinton and embarked on a vigorous campaign tour to get her elected.
Furthermore, since November, Sanders has done a unity tour with DNC chair Tom Perez and sponsored a Medicare for All bill that is slated to come out this week, which is co-sponsored by a growing number of Democratic senators. He has campaigned for Democrats in special elections. To sum up all of these actions as the work of a “spoiler” is pure fiction.
Clinton’s book and her return to the public spotlight were billed as a rare opportunity for the candidate—who went through one of the craziest and most sexist elections in this country’s history—to reflect openly and thoughtfully about What Happened. But in regards to Sanders, it seems that Clinton has become more open, but not necessarily more thoughtful.
Medicare for All is becoming the new litmus test for Democratic presidential hopefuls.
Cory Booker became the fifth Democratic senator to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All bill on Monday afternoon. It’s a shift for Booker, who recently told Vox’s Jeff Stein that single-payer is merely “one of those options that must be considered.” He has evidently decided that it is the best option:
Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Jeff Merkley have also announced their support for the bill, which will be introduced this Wednesday. The bill won’t pass, of course, but that’s not the point. This is boundary-setting for a party badly in need of a message. It also means single-payer is no longer a fringe issue:
The party’s come a long way since August, when Politico breathlessly reported that Democrats feared single-payer would become a dreaded “litmus test” not just for would-be presidents, but for those campaigning for seats in the Senate and the House. Warren, Harris, and Booker are all widely considered possible 2020 contenders, and they’ve apparently concluded that it’s riskier to hedge on single-payer than it is to support it outright. (Watch for an announcement from Kirsten Gillibrand next.) Chris Murphy of Connecticut, to name a counter-example, is considering introducing legislation that would expand Medicare, which he is presenting as a pragmatic bridge to Medicare for All.
But if the party’s standard-bearers back the policy, it becomes increasingly difficult for other Democrats to avoid going along with them.
Their president might be floundering, but religious right groups are successfully lobbying the Trump administration for a rollback of LGBT and abortion rights, The New York Times reports. The changes range from regulatory adjustments to Trump’s infamous military transgender ban. Regarding the latter policy, the Times confirms that Trump announced the ban not because the military requested it, but because it came from a prominent right-winger.
At the same meeting, Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative religious lobbying group, broached the topic of banning transgender people from the military, Mr. Moore recalled, also adding that some participants disagreed with that stance. Some Republican members of Congress had been pushing for a similar prohibition, pointing to the medical costs of supporting transgender people. Again, within days of the meeting, Mr. Trump took action, announcing his transgender military ban.
Perkins does not sit on Trump’s board of evangelical advisors, but he’s clearly located comfortably within Trump’s orbit. He may be an extremist, but he’s not stupid. The religious right has always known that you don’t just wander your way into power then punch blindly in the dark. You have to decide what you want to do years before you win, then go about doing it.
Nevertheless, evangelicals have trapped themselves. Trump’s pet evangelicals—his court evangelicals, to borrow Messiah College historian John Fea’s term—may successfully re-order the country to their liking. But their agenda remains unpopular with the vast majority of Americans, and their association with this president should be an indelible stain on their movement. As I reported in a story about the Nashville Statement, their machinations will eventually cost them the power they’ve worked so cannily to achieve.
For the past several months, Romney has been playing a “will he or won’t he” game with the media, as in will Romney politely shove his friend Orrin Hatch out of the Senate or won’t he. Hatch is up for re-election in 2018 and hasn’t made up his mind yet about retirement. This has created a situation in which no one in Hatch’s party really wants him to run—at 83 years old, he would be serving in his eighth term in the Senate—but everyone is too cowardly to say so to his face.
On Monday, Hatch got another nudge toward the door. UtahPolicy reported that Romney is gearing up for a run if Hatch retires. This comes on the heels of The Atlantic reporting in April that Utah Republicans fear that Hatch, facing low poll numbers, is open to a primary challenge from the right. According to one survey, nearly eight out of ten Utah voters don’t want Hatch to run for reelection. As an unnamed top Utah Republican told TheAtlantic, “We’ll support Orrin if he runs but we really hope he doesn’t.”
In April, Hatch said that “Mitt Romney would be perfect” as a successor. Then in May, he insisted that Romney wasn’t running: “I’ve chatted with Mitt, and he’s not going to run for the Senate.” But the UtahPolicy report is evidence that Romney himself seems to have made up his mind. Will Hatch take the hint?