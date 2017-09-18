As a country, we need to ostracize and shame Sean Spicer.
The Emmys were last night and, for the most part, they were fine. Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, and Donald Glover won. Nicole Kidman was allowed to speak uninterrupted for 27 minutes. Elisabeth Moss winning for The Handmaid’s Tale almost made up for her Top of the Lake accent getting snubbed in 2013. And Stephen Colbert talked about the president in that funny-but-not-Colbert Report-funny way he’s settled into on The Late Show. So, mostly fine!
But one moment stood out: Sean Spicer was wheeled onstage behind a podium to rehabilitate his image:
This is embarrassing for everyone involved. Colbert stumbles over his setup. The audience groans. The only person excited about this is Spicer himself, and for good reason: He should be a pariah, but here he is at the Emmys, being given a literal podium to make the case that he’s not a monster.
What stands out most about this is its breathtaking cynicism. Colbert has become a target on the right for his criticism of Trump. Spicer was used as a human shield of sorts, a way for Colbert to prove that he isn’t out to get the president—and to deflect the criticism that his Trump-heavy monologue was sure to generate.
Over the last year, there’s been a lot of talk about what is and isn’t normal. One thing that has sadly been normal in American politics is letting people who do horrible stuff off the hook. Henry Kissinger is still considered an influential voice on foreign policy and the architects of the Iraq War are free to opine about Trump in the pages of practically every respectable print outlet we have.
If this really is a transformative moment—if we really are in the midst of an existential crisis—then it would probably be a good idea for people in Washington and Los Angeles and New York to not do stuff like this. Redeeming Spicer was a signal to everyone in the Trump administration: Poke fun at yourself in the lowest-stakes way possible and we’ll welcome you back into the fold.
You can’t take your eyes off Obamacare repeal for one second.
After John McCain theatrically cast the deciding vote to implode the GOP’s health care reform efforts at the end of July, it was reported that Republicans were shelving the campaign and moving on to tax reform. Since then, big news stories—Charlottesville, DACA, Chuck and Nancy—have all dominated the media’s attention. But for the last few weeks, Republicans have been quietly gearing up for one last attempt at repeal.
The Senate GOP has a September 30 deadline to pass an Obamacare repeal bill through reconciliation, which would require a simple majority rather than a filibuster-proof 60 votes. The legislation that is currently being considered is the Graham-Cassidy bill, which would turn Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid over to the states in the form of block grants. The ACA’s individual mandate would be cut. While the plan hasn’t been evaluated by the Congressional Budget Office yet—Senate Republicans are asking the office to expedite the score—it would undoubtedly cause millions of people to lose their insurance. As Sarah Kliff wrote at Vox, “Cassidy-Graham would arguably be more disruptive, not less, to the current health care system.”
On Sunday, it was reported that Mitch McConnell told Senate Republicans that if the bill has at least 50 votes, he will bring it to the floor. According to Politico, some Republicans believe that if the bill were to be put to a vote today, they would have 49 votes. That may be optimistic, and the bill still faces the same hurdles as its predecessors, in that any concession to either moderates or conservatives runs the risk of losing the support of the other. And then there is the fact that it would still have to pass through the House.
But with a looming deadline, Republicans are starting to feel the fire and may throw everything into one last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare. Activists, who are planning on a number of actions this week, are having difficulty making people aware of a threat that is looking more dire by the minute:
This time, the GOP’s main advantage might just be their last operatic failure, which left many thinking that repeal was soundly defeated. But when it comes to repeal, there is only one maxim to keep in mind: what is dead may never die.
The downside of Trump making deals with the Democrats: extra racism.
Trump has, by his standards, had a pretty quiet month, which basically means that he repealed DACA and reiterated that “both sides” were to blame in Charlottesville, but tweeted slightly less. That he has also made two deals with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi has led some pundits to argue that we are seeing a new “independent” Trump—that he is beginning to pivot away from his divisive and often racist appeals to his base toward something ... different.
Contrary to this conventional wisdom, Trump’s bipartisan dealmaking has only made appeals to his base more likely, not less. By throwing his support behind raising the debt ceiling and allowing the Dreamers to stay in the States, Trump is on shaky ground with the white supremacist crowd. Trump may love the plaudits he’s getting for his bipartisan deals, but he’s not about to throw away that alliance. So, if Trump taketh from his base on some issues, he giveth chum in others.
You saw the beginnings of this strategy last weekend, when Donald “Two Corinthians” Trump was pictured praying with his cabinet—a clear overture to the religious right. And on Friday morning, he was back on his culture wars beat, unleashing a series of tweets about political correctness and ISIS while presumably watching cable television. A few choice tweets:
Once again, Trump preempted local police—this time in London—and called an attack “terrorism” before an official announcement was made. He once again hammered the courts, claiming that his unconstitutional travel ban was being blocked because it wasn’t “politically correct.” He called on the United States to get “nasty” with ISIS. And he claimed that ESPN is losing viewers because it’s too politically correct, which isn’t true—cord-cutting, not Jemele Hill, has cost it subscribers.
Trump will make deals with Democrats from time to time, but only if political realities require him to. But when he does, he’ll also throw red meat to his base as a kind of consolation prize.
Michael Morell is in no position to pass judgment on Chelsea Manning.
The former CIA director claims to have been outraged
by the decision of the Harvard Kennedy School to appoint Chelsea Manning as a visiting fellow. In response to his resignation, the school’s president
has rescinded
Manning’s appointment. I
have to say that I’m outraged by the the school’s decision. Let’s weigh the
moral balance here.
Manning, who at the time was Bradley Manning, committed acts
of civil disobedience when she worked in army intelligence in Iraq. In 2010 she leaked to
WikiLeaks videos and documents showing gross American misconduct—verging on
war crimes—in Iraq and Afghanistan, acts for which any American should cringe
in shame.
Manning’s revelations included
American troops killing civilians, including women and children, and then
calling in an airstrike to destroy evidence; the video of an American Apache
helicopter gunship shooting civilians, including two Reuters reporters;
American military authorities failing to investigate reports of torture and
murder by Iraqi police; and a “black unit” in Afghanistan tasked to
perform extrajudicial assassinations of Taliban
sympathizers that killed as many as 373 civilians. Manning’s leaks also
revealed American surveillance—contrary to the original United Nations charter—of the U.N.’s
top leadership.
These were acts of civil
disobedience, and you can argue that Manning should have had to serve a
sentence in jail for them. But after she was arrested and before she was tried, she was
subjected to what a U.N. inquiry later found to be “cruel and inhumane
treatment” by her captors. That included eight months of solitary confinement
in which she was kept in a cell 23 hours a day and forced to strip naked at night. At her trial, the government tried to convict her of “aiding the enemy,” which could have been
punishable by death.
Manning, in my opinion, is
an American hero comparable to Daniel Ellsberg who leaked the Pentagon Papers
during the Vietnam War. Morell? Well, he served in the CIA at a time when the U.S. was
committing what could arguably be called war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. Did
he protest? We don’t know, but I am
pretty sure that he does not possess the moral authority to pass judgment on
Chelsea Manning.
In his letter of
resignation, Morell wrote that he fully supported “Manning’s rights
as a transgender American, including the right to serve our country in the U.S. military.” Gimme a break. Morell is trying to put himself on
the side of the latest cause in sexual justice. And it reminds me of the effort of Manning’s lawyers in the case to
argue that her acts were the product of a young person confused by her gender
identity.
No, the issue isn’t transgender rights. It’s an
issue of an administration having committed the most egregious actions in the
world. You can say what you want about the Trump administration, but to date its sins pale before what the George W. Bush administration did in Iraq. Manning was one of the people who tried to
expose those actions. Morell was complicit in those actions. But now Morell,
with the support of the Kennedy School’s chief bureaucrat, has the last word.
People like Chelsea Manning have always been unwelcome at places like Harvard.
On Wednesday, the Harvard Kennedy School announced that Manning was going to be one of its visiting fellows for the fall semester. In response to this acknowledgment of Manning’s role as a whistleblower and transgender activist, the intelligence community revolted. Michael Morell, an ex-CIA chief, resigned from his position as a senior fellow, and Mike Pompeo, the current CIA director, canceled a scheduled Harvard talk. Under pressure, Douglas W. Elmendorf, the Kennedy School’s dean, rescinded Manning’s fellowship in the middle of the night.
In response, Manning tweeted the following:
The unfortunate truth is that it was surprising that Harvard invited Manning at all, while its decision to cave to pressure from the CIA is not. College campuses around the country have close ties to the national security apparatus. According to a 2015 report by Vice News on the most militarized universities in America, 100 schools received a combined $3 billion in national security research and development funding. The report calls Harvard, which ranks number 32 on the list, the “king of executive education for the national security elite and mid-management set.”
Whether you agree with her politics or not, Manning is one of the most important voices in the country today. That the president of the United States recently tried to ban transgender people from serving in the military only makes it more necessary to hear from people like Manning.
Harvard decided otherwise. Marginalized communities on college campuses are derided by liberals and conservatives alike for taking political correctness to extremes, but Harvard has shown exactly what they’re up against. The real chilling effect on free speech comes from those with actual power, who receive funding from sources like the military, tech giants, and anti-regulation billionaires like the Koch brothers.
The results speak for themselves. While Manning was pushed out, Corey Lewandowski and Sean Spicer, men who aided in the election of a white supremacist president, remain as incoming visiting fellows. They remain in good stead. This week’s incident only reinforces what so many students at college campuses already know: People like Manning have always been unwelcome at places like Harvard.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
Trump: These storms are the biggest we’ve ever seen! But also, we’ve seen bigger.
When hurricanes Harvey and Irma were each barreling toward the United States, the president couldn’t help but be amazed. “Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!” Trump tweeted (correctly) a few days before Irma made landfall in Florida. The week before, he expressed similar wonderment at Harvey, which was the most extreme rainfall event in American history. “HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming,” he said in one tweet. “Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood!” he said in another.
But now Trump, when confronted with the fact that climate change likely turned these storms into the record-breaking events they were, has changed his tune. Maybe those storms weren’t so big after all.
This is a near-perfect example of how climate deniers will bury their heads in the sand to keep pretending climate change doesn’t exist. Harvey inundated Houston with more than 50 inches of rain—there has never been a bigger rain event in America. Irma, at its peak, reached sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, making it the strongest storm recorded in the Atlantic Ocean outside of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. Trump knew all these things a week ago—but now, suddenly, he doesn’t.
It’s been a good couple of weeks for Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Last week, they steamrolled Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, getting Trump to side with them on a three-month deal to raise the debt ceiling. They got everything they could have hoped for: hurricane relief, government funding, and a very short window until the next round of negotiations. When it comes time to raise the ceiling again in December, they’ll have even more leverage and the midterm elections will be less than a year away.
Then, last night they released a statement claiming to have reached the framework for a deal that would protect Dreamers from being deported in exchange for more funding for border security (but not the wall). While the DACA deal is far from done, “Chuck and Nancy,” as Trump affectionately calls them, have seemingly struck two deals with little downside for Democrats in two weeks.
So it’s no surprise that Schumer is feeling good. But he might be feeling a bit too good. In a hot mic recording picked up on Thursday, you could hear the giddiness in his voice as he told a colleague, “He likes us. He likes me, anyway,”
“Look, what we said is exactly accurate,” he said, referring to the statement he released with Pelosi on the DACA deal. “Here’s what I told him: I said, ‘Mr. President, you’re much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left. If you have to step just in one direction, you’re boxed.’ He gets that.” Schumer added, “Oh, it’s going to work out. And it’ll make us more productive too.”
Schumer may have twice pulled a rabbit out of a hat, but here he’s getting cocky. With both the debt ceiling and DACA, Democrats had maximum leverage: Republicans might have majorities in both houses of Congress but Trump, McConnell, and Ryan needed Democrats on both issues, given the hardliners on the Republican side. In both cases, Trump and Republicans would shoulder nearly all the blame if things went wrong. Trump has been praised for working with Democrats, but he really had no other choice. And DACA, crucially, is far from a done deal—the response from Trump’s base, combined with Schumer’s hubris, could give Trump cold feet.
It won’t always be this easy, in other words. In fact, it rarely will be. Just because Schumer and Pelosi cut two one-time deals with Trump doesn’t mean that they’re going to fleece Trump again anytime soon.
The New York Times just published an apologia for a far-right group.
“Ben Shapiro is a 33-year-old who supports small government, religious liberty, and free-market economics and opposes identity politics, abortion, and Donald Trump,” Bari Weiss announces in her latest column for The New York Times. “He is, in other words, that wildly exotic creature: a political conservative.” What a travesty, then, that the University of California, Berkeley’s president issued a letter to students indicating his concern about Shapiro’s forthcoming appearance at the campus and the “impact some speakers may have on individuals’ sense of safety and belonging.” To Weiss, this letter is evidence that the left just can’t handle conservatives without calling them fascists.
In the process of attacking “the sloppy conflation between actual white supremacists and, well, run-of-the-mill conservatives, libertarians, and classical liberals,” she defends Joey Gibson, the organizer behind the West Coast’s Patriot Prayer events. In Weiss’s account, Gibson is just a conservative, and the left has unfairly castigated him and his events by affixing the label “white supremacist” to both. Weiss acknowledges that Gibson’s events have been attended by white supremacists in the past, but credits him for announcing that Richard Spencer and Identity Evropa’s Nathan Damigo were not welcome at his most recent Bay Area event, “Liberty Weekend.”
She also credits him for his diverse speaking roster:
The others were Hispanic, black, Asian, Samoan and Muslim; two were women. Mr. Gibson himself is half-Japanese.
During the March rally, Berkeley police arrested Chapman for suspicion of felony assault. Chapman was also arrested while promoting another Berkeley pro-Trump rally April 10 after another alleged fight.
And if Gibson has a problem with Identity Evropa, it’s a new position. Via Public Research Associates, here’s a photo of him happily posing with Identity Evropa’s Jake Ott (Gibson is in the immediate foreground):
And here he is with Based Stickman:
Gibson hasn’t just allowed the alt-right to attend his events; he’s encouraged it, and his events have become important organizing opportunities for the West Coast racist right. Jeremy Christian regularly attended them before murdering two people in Portland, Oregon, because they interfered with his racial abuse of two women. Gibson later held a moment of silence for Christian’s victims at one of his events, but alas for Weiss’s argument, this isn’t all he said. From the Southern Poverty Law Center’sHatewatch blog:
Gibson at one point explained to the crowd that opposing Muslims “is not racism,” because “Muslim isn’t a race, it’s an ideology.” He compared it to the Ku Klux Klan.
Maybe Weiss doesn’t know that. Maybe she doesn’t know any of this. Ignorance is the most generous explanation for the following paragraph from her piece:
In the end, however, the violence didn’t emanate from Mr. Gibson’s camp, but from antifa groups that showed up to kick some fascist butt. Meantime, Mr. Gibson said things like “moderates have to come together.” Strange words for an accused fascist. But when mainstream politicians are engaging in Reductio ad Hitlerum, should Mr. Gibson’s branding as such come as any surprise?
The branding is accurate. Weiss is an opinion writer, but she still has a responsibility to the public. She failed it miserably here.
Donald Trump has no choice but to get out of his own DACA trap.
Late Wednesday night, Trump’s new best friends Chuck and Nancy released a surprise statement claiming that they had made a deal with the president to prevent the so-called Dreamers from being deported in exchange for increased border security, but no wall.
It was a surprising announcement, to say the least. But the following morning, Trump basically confirmed it—while denying it.
Despite saying there is “no deal,” Trump basically laid out the framework that Schumer and Pelosi announced on Wednesday evening. In exchange for increased border security, Congress will codify protections for Dreamers, who “have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own” and who are “good, educated, and accomplished young people.” The particulars—which will include the troubling trend of militarizing the borders—have yet to be worked out, but Trump is basically acknowledging that whatever those particulars may be, they will not involve the wall. (Leaving the White House on Thursday morning, Trump told reporters, “The wall will come later.”)
This resembles the deal that Trump made with Chuck and Nancy on the debt ceiling. As in that case, Trump knew that he was holding a rotten hand—letting DACA expire, like letting the debt ceiling expire, would come at enormous expense for him and his party (to say nothing of the country). Schumer and Pelosi had telegraphed that they were willing to add additional border security in exchange for protecting Dreamers and Trump took the best deal he was going to get—as with the debt ceiling, Democrats would only gain leverage as the deadline loomed.
So, in a big picture sense, the politics here are pretty straightforward. But the one significant wild card here is Trump’s base, which he has consistently deferred to over the past eight months, most notably after Charlottesville. Unsurprisingly, the alt-right hates this deal. Last night, Breitbart unveiled a “Crooked Hillary”-style moniker for Trump:
If he sticks with this plan, Trump will have abandoned his base twice in September. No doubt, pundits will proclaim once again that the Trump Pivot™ is finally here. That’s a big leap though: In both cases, Trump was boxed into a corner (in the case of DACA, by his own bizarre decision to repeal it), and in both cases, he took the most obvious and straightforward path out.
Trump could still back out of any deal on DACA. Just as troublingly, he could look elsewhere for a prize for his jilted base.
Jemele Hill is why media companies need to back up journalists who call out white supremacy.
On Wednesday, during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on ESPN anchor Jemele Hill to be fired for calling Donald Trump a “bigot” and a “white supremacist” on Twitter. Sanders told reporters, “I think that is one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make. It is certainly something that I think would be a fireable offense by ESPN.”
The authoritarianism on display here is alarming: The White House is calling on a media company to fire an individual reporter for criticizing the president. But just as troubling is the way that ESPN served Hill, a black female reporter, up on a platter to the Trump administration. Yesterday, ESPN wrote in a statement, “The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”
Here are some of Hill’s tweets:
None of these tweets are false, nor are they outside the norm of what journalists have been saying about Trump. He has called Mexican immigrants “rapists,” instituted a Muslim ban, given comfort to neo-Nazis and Klansmen, and revoked DACA for Dreamers. It is just a fact that Trump is a white supremacist who pushes for racist policies.
ESPN should have known that the Trump administration would capitalize on its cravenness. Unfortunately, it is not the only media company to fall prey to a “fairness” trap when dealing with a racist White House. Earlier this week, The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple reported that, in an attempt to remain unbiased, Politico vets the Twitter feeds of potential hires and discourages its staff from tweeting “partisan” opinions. When Politico editors were asked by staff about condemning white supremacy or physical attacks on journalists, the editors advised them to “try to stay away from those things because some of them are partisan,” a source told Wemple.
The main effect this will have is to chill the hiring and the speech of minority journalists at a time when they are needed the most.
Trump is, by every metric, not popular. In fact, he’s historically unpopular, with favorable ratings stuck in the mid-30s. While there does seem to be a sizable slice of the electorate that will stick with the president no matter what, their loyalty often seems to be based on annoying the libs rather than on Trump personally.
Over the last ten months, he’s alienated voters with his tweets, his defense of white supremacists, his incompetence and volatility, his inability to handle the basic tasks of governance, his persistent privileging of his own family and interests, his disdain for the rule of law, his abandonment of core campaign promises and embrace of unpopular far-right policies, and his personality and general appearance. Democrats are currently leading substantially in generic polls, meaning that they may see landslide victories in the 2018 midterm elections. Dozens of Democrats will run for president in 2020 because, if Trump is not removed from office before then, the presidential election looks like a sure thing.
Data from a range of focus groups and internal polls in swing states paint a difficult picture for the Democratic Party heading into the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential election. It suggests that Democrats are naive if they believe Trump’s historically low approval numbers mean a landslide is coming....
No single Democratic attack on the president is sticking—not on his temperament, his lack of accomplishments or the deals he’s touted that have turned out to be less than advertised, like the president’s claim that he would keep Carrier from shutting down its Indianapolis plant and moving production to Mexico.
Worse news, they worry: Many of the ideas party leaders have latched on to in an attempt to appeal to their lost voters—free college tuition, raising the minimum wage to $15, even Medicaid for all—test poorly among voters outside the base. The people in these polls and focus groups tend to see those proposals as empty promises, at best.
A provocative headline—“Teflon Don Confounds Democrats”—obscures what’s basically a banal argument: No election is a sure thing and revving up the base sometimes backfires when making a broader appeal. And while Trump may be a terrible president, there is no single narrative of his terribleness.
But there’s plenty of evidence that every attack on Trump is sticking—that’s why he’s so unpopular. That might make sloganeering more difficult for strategists and consultants, but it’s ultimately beside the point: People hate Trump for lots of reasons and that’s broadly good for Democrats. And it already seems to be working. Democrats won two big special elections in New Hampshire and Oklahoma last night.
Democrats still have a messaging problem and are struggling with the perception that they’re the party of the elite. That’s a big deal and it may be important in some congressional races. But right now it doesn’t matter that much because Trump is really, really unpopular. He might not ever be as unpopular as he should be, but for most Democrats he’s unpopular enough.