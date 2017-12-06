Menu
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Al Franken still needs to resign.

A former Democratic aide has accused Franken of trying to forcibly kiss her. The allegations, reported in Politico on Wednesday morning, are the latest additions to a mounting pile of evidence that the senator has a disturbing history with women:

“He was between me and the door and he was coming at me to kiss me. It was very quick and I think my brain had to work really hard to be like ‘Wait, what is happening?’ But I knew whatever was happening was not right and I ducked,” the aide said in an interview. “I was really startled by it and I just sort of booked it towards the door and he said, ‘It’s my right as an entertainer.’”

All of this sounds very familiar, based on past reporting of Franken groping and forcibly kissing women. The latest alleged incident occurred before Franken entered the Senate, and in a statement he said the story is “categorically not true.” But two sources independently confirmed to Politico that the woman told them about her experience at the time.

As I wrote weeks ago, Franken should resign. It will only get worse the longer he stays. His ongoing refusal to relinquish a safe Democratic seat to someone who has not repeatedly harassed women should disturb everyone in his party.

Update: Six female Democratic senators—Patty Murray, Kirsten Gillibrand, Claire McCaskill, Mazie Hirono, Maggie Hassan, and Kamala Harris—have called on Franken to resign, opening the floodgates for other Democratic officials to call for the same.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The politics of the Middle East peace process is shifting in favor of Israel.

Donald Trump is expected to announce that he plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday. The decision is, in some ways, a compromise. Trump had previously pledged to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem, a decision that would have set off an even greater international firestorm. The administration has insisted that it still plans to move the embassy to Jerusalem, but Trump will sign another six-month waiver, meaning that no change is imminent.

Still, the decision has been met with predictable criticism. Pope Francis called on the United States to respect the status quo in Jerusalem, which both the Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital. The U.S. has historically insisted that Jerusalem’s status be resolved in peace talks; endorsing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided” capital will likely poison the well before talks have even begun. (West Jerusalem is predominantly Israeli, while East Jerusalem is largely Palestinian; pushes for a Palestinian state have typically called for East Jerusalem to be the capital of such a state.) Manuel Hassassian, the Palestinian representative to the U.K., told the BBC that recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would be the “kiss of death” to the peace process. Violent protests are expected in response.

The decision comes amidst a broader shift in Middle East politics. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, with a peace plan “that would be more tilted toward the Israelis than any ever embraced by the American government.” Per the Times:

The Palestinians would get a state of their own but only noncontiguous parts of the West Bank and only limited sovereignty over their own territory. The vast majority of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which most of the world considers illegal, would remain. The Palestinians would not be given East Jerusalem as their capital and there would be no right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

The Saudis have denied the contents of the report. But with both Saudi Arabia and the United States growing closer to Israel, it’s becoming increasingly doubtful that Trump will uphold his previous pledge to be a fair broker in negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

By attacking Mitt Romney, Steve Bannon is gearing up for 2020.

The former presidential adviser joined a rally in Fairhope, Alabama, to support embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore. But even as he ostensibly championed Moore, it was clear that Bannon’s real focus was lambasting the former Republican presidential candidate. Romney was a fair target, given his criticism of Moore. On Tuesday, Romney made his opposition to Moore’s candidacy all too clear in a tweet:

But Bannon’s vitriol against Romney was out of proportion with Romney’s criticism of Moore. Bannon went after Romney’s failure to serve in the military during the Vietnam War and also savaged Romney’s Mormonism and his family.

“Mitt, here’s how it is, brother: The college deferments, we can debate that—but you hid behind your religion,” Bannon said.  “You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam. You had five sons, not one day of service in Afghanistan and Iraq. ... Where were the Romneys during those wars?” Bannon also said that Moore “has more honor and integrity in a pinkie finger than your family has in its whole DNA.”

Romney is reportedly thinking of running for the Senate in 2018, if sitting Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah retires. The Senate bid could be a preparation for launching a primary challenge against Donald Trump in 2020. Bannon’s acrimonious attack could easily be seen as being motivated not just by a desire to win in Alabama and to attack the loathed establishment, but also to preemptively undercut a potential threat to the Trump presidency. 

For his part, Moore’s rival Doug Jones used Bannon’s intervention to portray his opponent as un-Alabaman.

December 05, 2017

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

Breitbart can’t decide if air pollution is bad.

On Monday, the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Science issued a dire warning about the threat of global climate change. Breitbart did not take it well. Thomas D. Williams, the right-wing website’s Rome bureau chief, accused the academy of spreading “apocalyptic hyperbole.” Carbon dioxide, he said, is merely “a colorless, odorless, non-toxic gas” that is “essential for life on earth.” Williams ignored the thousands of peer-reviewed scientific papers that say our excessive greenhouse gas emissions cause global warming, and that global warming—not carbon dioxide itself—is what harms human life.

Considering Williams’s rejection of climate science, it was surprising that he went on to accurately describe the risks of air pollution. The Vatican, he wrote, should instead be worrying about “dangerous fine particulate matter,” a reference to tiny soot particles that are emitted into air by power plants, cars, and many industries. Williams asserted that particulate matter “is responsible for millions of deaths each year” and that exposure “increases the risk of acute lower respiratory infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.”

These statements are not only correct, but stand in stark contrast to what Breitbart has published on air pollution in the past. The site’s most prolific climate writer, James Delingpole, has written that air pollution’s health risks are “fake news” and “junk science.” In doing so, Delingpole exclusively cites Steve Milloy, a former paid advocate for tobacco and oil companies (Milloy was also a member of President Donald Trump’s transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency). Breitbart has published Milloy’s writings at least 35 times—writings that feature titles like “How Stupid is Air Pollution ‘Science’?” and “More of EPA’s Fradulent ‘Science,’” referring to the fact that air pollution kills people.

Breitbart is caught in an ideological bind. If they side with the epidemiologists and environmental scientists who say air pollution can trigger death, they would have to actively oppose the Trump administration’s EPA, which has hired air pollution skeptics to fill scientific advisor positions and has used junk air pollution science to justify gutting climate change regulations. But if they continue to deny that air pollution is a human health hazard, they risk looking—well, just ignorant.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

John Conyers is retiring.

Weeks after BuzzFeed News reported allegations of sexual harassment, Conyers formally announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The 88-year-old, who served as the Democratic Party’s dean, attributed the decision to his health, but he did refer to the charges against him. “My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This too shall pass,” he said this morning.

If Conyers hadn’t allegedly propositioned, groped, and verbally abused his staffers, perhaps his legacy would be contained to his civil rights work and his tireless defense of Medicare for All. But Conyers still won’t account for the harm he’s inflicted on his victims, which means his legacy will include that, too.

Conyers has also endorsed his son as his replacement:

During the interview, Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him in Congress, saying: “I want you to know that my legacy will continue through my children. I have a great family here. And especially in my oldest boy John Conyers III, who incidentally I endorse to replace me in my seat in Congress.”

That sets up a family conflict between Conyers’s son and his grand-nephew, who also announced his intention to run for the seat. It appears his constituents may be in for a public family feud as well.

Scott Olsen/Getty

Republicans are changing their tune now that they think Roy Moore will win.

On Monday evening, hours after The Washington Post published evidence of a 34-year-old Moore’s relationship with a 17-year-old, the Republican National Committee reinstated its support for the Alabama Senate candidate. The RNC had previously withdrawn from the race after a number of women credibly accused him of having inappropriate relationships with them—in some cases including sexual misconduct—when they were teenagers, decades ago. The RNC’s decision to reopen its relationship with Moore followed a full-throated endorsement from President Trump earlier in the day.

The decision to return to Moore mirrors one made by national Republicans just over a year ago. After a number of prominent Republicans backed away from Trump following the release of the Access Hollywood tape, most of them returned to the fold when Trump’s chances improved. Republicans are no longer suggesting that they may refuse to seat Moore if he’s elected; instead, most are insisting that Alabama’s voters are the jury, and will ultimately decide whether an alleged child molester is fit to serve in the United States Senate.

After Republicans initially abandoned Moore, his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, surged in the polls and the race become, according to polling averages, a tie. (Jones even led Moore in a series of polls.) But in recent weeks Moore has run a campaign targeting both his accusers and the national Republicans who abandoned him, and he has since bounced back. Now that it looks like he’ll win, Republicans are sheepishly getting back on the Moore bandwagon.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

K.T. McFarland joins the growing list of Trump officials who have lied about Russian contacts.

McFarland, who had worked for both the transition team and as deputy national security advisor in the Trump administration, was sometimes described as “Michael Flynn’s brain.” Now she has something in common with her former boss: Both have been caught lying about contacts between the Trump team and the Russian government. In July, McFarland had been questioned in writing by Senator Cory Booker of Connecticut. Booker asked her about her knowledge of communications between Flynn and the then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. McFarland wrote, “I am not aware of any of the issues or events described above.”

As The New York Times reports, “an email exchange obtained by the New York Times indicates that Ms. McFarland was aware at the time of a crucial Dec. 29 phone call between Mr. Flynn and Mr. Kislyak that was intercepted by American intelligence. During that call, Mr. Flynn urged Moscow to respond cautiously to sanctions just imposed by the Obama administration for Russia’s interference in the presidential election.”

Aside from possibly throwing herself in legal jeapordy, McFarland’s deception raises another interesting question: Why are so many figures in the Trump circle so willing to lie about their relationship with the Russian government? As Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted, McFarland joins a long list of fellow officials:

December 04, 2017

Did Donald Trump just admit to obstruction of justice?

On Saturday morning, Trump made his first public comments after Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in a deal that reports suggest will see Flynn testify against members of Trump’s inner circle and family—and possibly Trump himself.

The second and third tweets are what you expect from Trump, since he has long tried to make a scapegoat of Clinton. But the first tweet is what matters. Trump reportedly told former FBI Director James Comey to go easy on Flynn a day after Flynn was fired, and this tweet implies that Trump was aware that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he made these comments. That is an admission of guilt: The president is effectively admitting to obstructing justice in his conversation with Comey.

This embarrassing error has led to more embarrassing errors. Trump lawyer John Dowd admitted that Trump likely knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he spoke to Comey, but argued that it didn’t matter because “the president cannot obstruct justice.” Dowd also took credit for the tweet, saying that he drafted it and sent it to the president’s social media director.

At this point, arguing that the president can’t obstruct justice may be the only argument Trump can make in his defense—if he doesn’t fire Robert Mueller before then, that is.

George Frey/Getty

Trump says shrinking Utah’s monuments is about “states’ rights,” but it’s really about drilling rights.

The president is visiting Utah this morning to formally announce that he’s shrinking two national monuments previously designated by two former Democratic presidents: Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. Trump’s decision, revealed last month by the Salt Lake Tribune, has outraged environmentalists and tribal groups who contend that the sites—particularly the 1.35 million acre Bears Ears—contain ancient and sacred artifacts and should be federally protected from recreational and other activities. But Trump has sided with Republican lawmakers and local leaders who believe the state should be able to decide what happens on its own land. “We’re going to be doing something that the state of Utah and others have wanted to be done for many, many years,” Trump told reporters on Monday before boarding Air Force One. “It will be one of the great ... really events in this country in a long time—so important for states’ rights, and so important for the people of Utah.”

Trump didn’t directly say who the “others” are that have wanted the federal government to shrink or eliminate these monuments. But one is certainly the fossil fuel interests. As Reuters reported, the executive order Trump signed in April to allow national monument designations to be rescinded or reduced came “as the administration pushes to open up more federal land to drilling, mining and other development.”

Bears Ears is in the industry’s sights. This summer, a Tribune investigation found that oil and gas interests “hope to tap hydrocarbon deposits under parts of the Bears Ears region that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke may soon recommend removing from the monument.” Specifically, the Tribune found that industry has been eyeing a 2.7-million-acre area called the San Juan County Energy Zone, which the Utah legislature had previously been considering to open up to the industry. Much of that area became off limits when former President Barack Obama proclaimed Bears Ears a monument in December 2016.

Public land advocate Randi Spivak told the Tribune that drilling in Bears Ears was “a clear and present danger,” and that “the only thing staying in the way is monument status.” Today, Trump will begin the process of removing that obstacle—surely the start of a long legal fight. “What’s next, President Trump—the Grand Canyon?” Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. “See you in court.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Roy Moore, together at last.

Waiting for Trump’s endorsement of Moore has been like watching a gritty reboot of The Notebook. You know they’re going to get together, even if you don’t know precisely how it’s going to happen. So Trump’s tweets this morning provided a certain catharsis:

Moore, who has been at the forefront of the right’s grievance politics, was always the Trumpian candidate in the Republican primary race for Alabama’s senate seat, despite Trump’s endorsement of Luther Strange. That candidacy remains viable despite multiple, credible allegations of sexual misconduct with children, and perhaps Moore owes Trump some gratitude. A recent CBS News poll of Alabama Republicans shows that 71 percent of them believe that the allegations are false. Compare this to similar numbers for Trump, who also faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, and we can see a pattern. These allegations don’t sway Republican voters, at least not the way they sway Democrats; according to a Politico/MorningConsult poll, 65 percent of Democrats say they believe Bill Clinton’s guilty of sexual misconduct. American politics is deeply polarized, but that polarization is not symmetric.

December 01, 2017

The “duckie pajamas” congressman used taxpayer dollars to secretly settle a sexual harassment suit.

Representative Blake Farenthold, perhaps best known for his interesting taste in pajamas, settled an $84,000 sexual harassment claim with taxpayer dollars, per a report by Politico, after his former communications director, Lauren Greene, sued him for gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and creation of a hostile work environment.

According to the lawsuit, filed in December 2014 in D.C. federal court, the Texas Republican, along with one of his aides, made lewd and sexual comments to Greene, and then fired her when she complained.

Politico reports:

Greene claimed in the lawsuit that another Farenthold aide told her the lawmaker had “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams” about Greene. She also claimed that Farenthold “regularly drank to excess” and told her in February 2014 that he was “estranged from his wife and had not had sex with her in years.”

The two parties reached a private settlement that included a confidentiality agreement barring both Greene and Farenthold from discussing the settlement. It also “expressly provides that both parties deny all liability.”

According to The Washington Post, Congress’s Office of Compliance has shelled out more than $17 million in 264 settlements related to various employer-related disputes, including sexual harassment. Last week, BuzzFeed reported that Representative John Conyers, a Democrat from Michigan, reached a $17,000 settlement out of his office budget in a wrongful dismissal suit, after a female staffer claimed she was fired for not “succumb[ing]” to Conyers’s sexual advances. Meanwhile, Senator Al Franken is under investigation by the Senate ethics committee after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Capitol Hill has a rampant sexual harassment problem, aggravated by its lack of a proper channel for victims to report abuse. The House passed a bill on Wednesday that would require sexual harassment training for all members of Congress, and Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier has called on the House to reform its broken reporting system. But after decades under a system that Speier said was orchestrated to “protect the harasser,” it’s safe to assume that more settlements will come to light.