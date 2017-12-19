Menu
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Neil Gorsuch was not servile enough for Donald Trump.

The appointment of Gorsuch will go down as one of the president’s lasting legacies, since the Supreme Court justice is likely to be shaping law for decades to come. Trump himself often touts the appointment as a reminder to his Republican base of what he’s done for them. But in the weeks before Gorsuch’s confirmation, Trump reportedly had second thoughts about his choice, believing Gorsuch was insufficiently grateful for the president’s patronage.

The Washington Post reports:

[E]arlier this year, Trump talked about rescinding Gorsuch’s nomination, venting angrily to advisers after his Supreme Court pick was critical of the president’s escalating attacks on the federal judiciary in private meetings with legislators.

Trump, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions, was upset that Gorsuch had pointedly distanced himself from the president in a private February meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), telling the senator he found Trump’s repeated attacks on the federal judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

The president worried that Gorsuch would not be “loyal,” one of the people said, and told aides that he was tempted to pull Gorsuch’s nomination — and that he knew plenty of other judges who would want the job.

As the Post notes, Trump’s frustration was compounded by a delay in receiving a groveling letter Gorsuch had written to him, which read in part, “Your address to Congress was magnificent.” Once aides showed it to Trump, he was assuaged.

This episode vindicates Gorsuch’s initial criticism of the president. Trump wants servants, not judges.

December 18, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty

Bob Corker’s flip-flop on tax reform sure seems fishy.

Corker’s support for the various Republican tax reform plans that have moved through the Senate has followed a pattern. When his vote could actually derail the legislation—when it was in committee, notably—he has voted to advance it. When his vote is meaningless, due to support from 51 other Republican senators, he has voted against the bill, citing his concerns about its effects on the deficit.

Corker is currently supporting the final version of the tax reform bill, and his vote has never been more valuable. With John McCain in Arizona due to health reasons, the GOP has a razor-thin 51-vote majority in the Senate—with the aid of another defector, Corker could kill this deficit-busting giveaway to the rich when it comes up for a final vote later this week. So why is he supporting it now?

In a statement, Corker cited support from his constituents, even though the bill is very unpopular. “After many conversations over the past several days with individuals from both sides of the aisle across Tennessee and around the country—including business owners, farmers, chambers of commerce and economic development leaders—I have decided to support the tax reform package we will vote on next week,” he said.

But there’s another change that may have affected his vote. Corker switched his vote after a provision was added that reduces taxes on real estate LLCs—and Corker, a real estate mogul, made $7 million in income from real estate LLCs last year.

Corker told IBT that he hasn’t read the bill and wasn’t aware that changes were made at the last minute that would enrich him. “I had like a two-page summary I went through with leadership,” said Corker. “I never saw the actual text.” The most generous interpretation here is that Corker, like the rest of his caucus, just doesn’t really understand the bill. The least generous is that Corker is trying to get his before he leaves Congress next November.

Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images

Climate change no longer threatens national security, according to the White House.

That’s what President Donald Trump will decree when he lays out his national security strategy on Monday afternoon. According to Reuters, Trump’s strategy document “does not repeat former President Barack Obama’s 2016 description of climate change as a U.S. national security threat.” In other words, we don’t have to worry about drought-fueled civil wars, flooded U.S. military bases, or melting sea ice opening up new pathways for Russian ships to traverse the Arctic.

But climate change, no matter what Trump decrees, is an obvious threat to national security. Rising oceans are expected to swallow 128 U.S. naval bases by 2100 if climate change continues on its current pace. Worsening droughts are expected to cause water and food shortages in developing countries primarily in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, which could exacerbate tensions in areas that are already volatile. Catastrophic events fueled by drought and extreme weather are also expected to worsen refugee crises throughout the world.

All of this has implications for the safety of U.S. combat troops and the homeland. Here’s to hoping that pretending problems don’t exist is as effective as actually preparing for them.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With the retirement of Alex Kozinski, the Weinstein effect hits the federal courts.

As a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, where he served as chief justice from 2007 to 2014, Kozinski has been one of the most influential American jurists. Appointed by Ronald Reagan, Kozinski has been a staunch defender of civil liberties. Now, amid an investigation of multiple complaints of sexual misconduct, many of which come from former clerks, Kozinski is retiring. “It grieves me to learn that I caused any of my clerks to feel uncomfortable; this was never my intent,” Kozinski said in a statement. “For this I sincerely apologize.”

As The Washington Post reports:

Many of Kozinski’s clerks went on to prestigious clerkships with the Supreme Court, and they are now scattered at premier posts in the legal industry. But some said there was a darker side to working for the judge. He demanded his clerks work into the wee hours of the morning, and three former clerks who talked to the Post said he showed them explicit images, not in the context of any legal case, in his chambers.

Just 10 days ago, the Post reported that six women—all former clerks or more junior staffers known as externs in the 9th Circuit—alleged that Kozinski had subjected them to a range of inappropriate sexual conduct or comments.

The one downside of this resignation is that Kozinski is likely to be replaced by another Republican judge, one who will likely be less supportive of civil liberties than he was.

December 15, 2017

Sascha Schuermann/Getty

The next victims of Donald Trump’s war on regulations could be coal miners.

At a press event to tout his deregulatory agenda on Thursday, the president promised to bring American regulations back to the levels they were at in the 1960s—a time when there was no Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, or even an Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s no secret Trump doesn’t like environmental regulation, but the main reason he doesn’t is supposed to be coal miners, whose livelihoods Trump says he’s trying to protect. And yet, the Charleston Gazette reports on Friday that Trump’s deregulatory agenda includes reevaluating a regulation that protects miners from black lung. “As part of a government-wide effort to eliminate regulations, the Trump administration indicated Thursday that the Labor Department would revisit a 3-year-old rule meant to reduce exposure to coal dust that causes deadly black lung disease,” the paper reports. The move comes “as researchers are increasingly concerned about a resurgence in lung disease among coal miners, especially in West Virginia and other Appalachian coal states.”

In a notice about the rule reevaluation, the administration said it was looking to create a “less burdensome” regulatory environment for coal companies. The health of miners themselves, however, was not mentioned. It’s just the latest piece of evidence that when Trump talks about protecting coal miners, he’s actually talking about protecting coal companies.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Christian right is facing a rare Trump-era setback.

A restriction on church endorsements of political candidates will survive the Republican tax bill, The Hill reported on Friday, thanks to a Senate parliamentarian ruling that it did not qualify as a budget-related provision. Killing the Johnson Amendment has been a priority for the Christian right, which claims it unfairly restricts their freedom of speech. Jerry Falwell Jr., one of Trump’s earliest evangelical supporters, said in April that the provision is “a club” used “to silence conservatives.” From The Roanoke Times:

“[Trump’s] just sticking to his word on every single promise that he made. [The Johnson Amendment] was something he talked about when he visited Liberty a little over a year ago. When he first heard about it, he couldn’t believe that there was a restriction on free speech in the United States,” Falwell said.

However, the Johnson Amendment doesn’t prohibit clergy from preaching politics; it prohibits them from using their pulpits to endorse candidates. And it’s not much of a club. The IRS has only audited one clergyperson for violating the provision—despite receiving a number of complaints about potential violations every year.

It’s also an extremely popular restriction. According to a 2017 poll from Independent Sector, 72 percent of all voters support keeping the Johnson Amendment in place; 66 percent of all self-identified Trump voters agree. Nevertheless, it has come to occupy a starring role in the Christian right’s agenda, and it’s likely that evangelicals like Falwell put the bug in Trump’s ear.

Even Republicans are getting fed up with Trump’s unqualified judicial nominees.

It’s hard to explain Trump’s nominations for federal judgeships. Brett Talley, of ghost-hunting infamy, had never even tried a case; the administration withdrew his nomination on Wednesday. But Talley can relax a little. Matthew Spencer Petersen is here to occupy his news cycle niche. In a viral video, Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, badgers Petersen about his legal experienceor lack thereof:

Petersen, currently a commissioner for the Federal Election Commission, proved mostly unable to answer Kennedy’s questions. And Kennedy knows what he’s talking about: He earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia’s School of Law and completed Oxford University’s Bachelor of Civil Law. Petersen has a J.D. (also from the University of Virginia) but to call his work experience “inadequate” is to be generous. Petersen failed to show a basic familiarity with the legal concepts and practices he’d encounter as a federal judge. It’s not clear that he even prepared himself for Thursday’s hearing.

Kennedy appeared frustrated not just with Petersen but with Trump’s nominees in general. His question at the end may seem odd—he asks nominees if they’ve ever “blogged in support of the Ku Klux Klan”—but he is almost certainly referring to Talley. Talley wasn’t just a ghost-hunter with no legal experience. He had a blog, and as Slate reported in November, his posting history on a University of Alabama fan site included a comment that defended the KKK. There’s no evidence (yet) that Petersen holds similar views, but Kennedy isn’t taking chances, and neither should anyone else.


December 14, 2017

Mark Wilson/Getty

Paul Ryan is bailing.

On Thursday afternoon, citing interviews with three dozen confidantes, Politico reported that Ryan, who has served as speaker of the House since September 2015, is eyeing the exits. Ryan, according to the report, was already sick of Washington, D.C., before he replaced John Boehner as speaker. He’s unsurprisingly tired of dealing with all of the crap that being speaker entails, including the never-ending power struggles and infighting. According to the report, Ryan would use his final year as speaker attempting to fulfill the dream he’s had since he was going to keg parties in college: entitlement reform.

There is an element of “you can’t fire me, I quit!” to all of this. Ryan is on the verge of passing sweeping tax reform, but he is also heading into the toughest stretch of his speakership. He’s facing a tougher than expected challenge from Randy Bryce, who has become a darling of the left over the past several months. And, perhaps most importantly, he’s about to oversee an expected bloodbath in the 2018 midterms.

It’s only going to get worse from there, which Ryan’s friends and associates acknowledge: “The best part of this scenario, people close to the speaker emphasize: He wouldn’t have to share the ballot with Trump again in 2020,” Politico writes.

Ryan’s departure would mean the end of an era in the House. A disciple of Ayn Rand and supply-side legend Jack Kemp, Ryan presented himself as the wonkish future of the Republican Party. But despite a lot of help from the mainstream press, which anointed him a serious policy thinker despite so much evidence to the contrary (as Jeet Heer has written), Ryan’s free market-ism never translated into popularity. In fact, some of Donald Trump’s success in 2016 can be directly attributed to his rejection of what could be called Ryanism.

Passing tax reform—and, perhaps, entitlement reform—would nevertheless leave a colossal legacy. His other legacy? Signaling that he’s jumping ship before he has to take responsibility for the wreckage that will ensue from those achievements, both to his party and his country.

Alex Wong/Getty

Next week is going to be chaos on Capitol Hill.

When Congress returned from Thanksgiving recess, they faced a slew of problems and competing priorities. The Senate had to pass its version of a tax reform package, and resolve any differences with the House version. Congress had to reach a compromise to raise the debt limit and continue funding the government. The legal status of the undocumented immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was ended by President Trump in September, had to be resolved. Congress also had to decide what to do about the Iran nuclear agreement, which the president decertified in October.

It’s now December 14 and so far this is what Congress has accomplished: The Senate passed tax reform on December 1; Congress punted the Iran deal back to the president after failing to impose new sanctions; and the House and Senate appear to have reached a compromise on their competing tax reform packages, but have yet to vote on it. That’s it.

This means that next week is going to be total chaos. Congress is under pressure to pass a final tax reform deal before the end of the week and reach a government funding agreement with Democrats by Friday. Democrats have indicated that they won’t vote for a funding agreement that doesn’t include legal protections for undocumented immigrants who were covered by DACA.

Republican legislators are hoping to pass tax reform by Wednesday, and reach a funding agreement by Friday. But there are lots of problems with this plan. John McCain is currently in the hospital, meaning that it would only take one Senate Republican switching their vote to kill this bill. (Bob Corker, who voted against the Senate’s bill, is expected to vote no again.)

House Republicans have also indicated that they want to hijack the government spending plan: In a “tense internal meeting,” they “laid out their plan to fund the Pentagon for a year, while keeping the rest of the government on a short-term spending plan that runs to January 18.” House Republicans would then leave Washington after passing this bill, forcing the Senate to either pass their bill or let the government shut down.

A lot is riding on what happens next week: the future of the American tax code, the integrity of Obamacare, the immigration status of hundreds of thousands of people, and averting a government shutdown. There have been precious few precedents to suggest that this Congress is capable of handling them all responsibly.

Drew Angerer/Getty

The tax bill is a massive gift to the oil industry—that it may not want.

The Republicans have reached a deal on what The New York Times calls the “most sweeping tax rewrite in decades,” but the bill is also stuffed with provisions that having nothing to do with taxes. For instance, it would open up 1.5 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil drilling, ending a decades-long fight to do so. The refuge is one of the world’s largest bird nurseries and the main calving ground for one of the last large caribou herds in North America, but the state’s senior Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski, says this move “will provide economic growth and prosperity for our state and the nation.”

Allowing oil drilling in a wildlife reserve has nothing to do with cutting taxes, but the provision is included in the tax bill because of concerns over the federal deficit. Congressional analysts concluded last month that the GOP’s tax plan would add $1 trillion to the deficit; allowing oil companies to lease federal land for drilling would raise revenue to help offset that (just as repealing the Obamacare individual mandate, which is also in the bill, is expected to do). The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said that oil production in the refuge could generate $1.1 billion in revenue for the government over the next decade.

But that revenue depends on private oil companies’ interest in doing so. Drilling in these remote areas carries increased danger for machine operators and wildlife, as well as spill risk. And with the current low price of oil, some argue that drilling in that precarious environment is not economically viable anyway. “We think there is almost no rationale for Arctic exploration,” one Goldman Sachs analyst recently said. “Immensely complex, expensive projects like the Arctic we think can move too high on the cost curve to be economically doable.” Which means that the government might not get anywhere near $1.1 billion in revenue from drilling in the ANWR—and that lost revenue is going to have to be found somewhere else.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Does Susan Collins care if the tax bill is bad?

Activists perceive Maine’s Republican senator to be one of the more independently-minded members of her party, but a New York Times report on Thursday says they’ve been unable to change her vote on the GOP’s highly regressive tax bill. Collins believes she’s secured the concessions she’s requested from party leadership—including provisions to stabilize individual insurance markets and bar automatic Medicare cuts—though Speaker Paul Ryan seems to disagree. That disparity, however, hasn’t deterred her from supporting the bill—and neither have the personal stories of activists with disabilities and residents of her own state:

“If Senator Collins actually saw you as a human, saw me as a human, then she wouldn’t pass any of this,” said Ady Barkan, a member of the Center for Popular Democracy, who recently learned he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or A.L.S., and uses a wheelchair.

Barkan previously confronted another supposed Republican maverick, Jeff Flake, on an airplane, in a video that went viral. As forms of direct action, Barkan’s impromptu confrontations sit neatly within the activist repertoire popularized by groups like ADAPT. The goal is to force senators like Collins to acknowledge the implications of their votes, to admit that the stakes are life and death. The tax bill is not only sweepingly regressive, all but guaranteeing that cuts to the social safety net will follow, but will also wreak havoc in insurance markets, causing premiums to rise.

Unfortunately, it looks like the hope that Collins will play savior is misplaced. Collins, who stood firm against the GOP’s attempts to repeal Obamacare, has been portrayed as the rare Republican who cares about health care. But throw massive tax cuts for corporations into the mix, and she very quickly starts acting just like her colleagues.