MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump is no slouch when it comes to grifting.

The First Lady doesn’t always seem comfortable with the ceremonial position she’s found herself occupying, but she has found a way to monetize it. According to NBC News, Melania Trump has an unusual deal with Getty Pictures whereby she’s paid for some of the images they distribute to certain news agencies. 

“Since her husband took office Melania Trump has earned six figures from an unusual deal with a photo agency in which major media organizations have indirectly paid the Trump family despite a requirement that the photos be used only in positive coverage,” NBC News observes. “President Donald Trump’s most recent financial disclosure reveals that in 2017 the first lady earned at least $100,000 from Getty Images for the use of any of a series of 187 photos of the first family shot between 2010 and 2016 by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux.”

In discovering this quirky hustle, Melania Trump has proven herself to be fully part of the spirit of her husband’s administration, which is defined by its extensive self-dealing. Two recent news stories involving Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross  illustrate how top Trump officials are focused on private gain. 

The Washington Post reports that “Two of Scott Pruitt’s top aides provided fresh details to congressional investigators in recent days about some of his most controversial spending and management decisions, including his push to find a six-figure job for his wife at a politically connected group, enlist staffers in performing personal tasks and seek high-end travel despite aides’ objections.”

Meanwhile CNBC reports that Wilbur Ross, while serving as commerce secretary, shorted on two stocks. 

Taken together, Melania Trump, Scott Pruitt and Wilbur Ross all demonstrate that there is no ethical code keeping top Trump administration officials from self-enriching while holding public office. 

July 02, 2018

Joe Raedle/Getty

Donald Trump is excellent at selling books that trash him; mediocre at selling books that praise him.

Trump does not read books. He claimed during the 2016 election that The Art of the Deal (which he did not write) was his favorite book and that All Quiet on the Western Front (often assigned in high school) was second. But he then told Megan Kelly that he doesn’t have time for anything longer than 280 characters. “I read passages, I read areas, chapters, I don’t have the time,” Trump said. “When was the last time I watched a baseball game? I’m watching you all the time.”

There’s little reason to think that’s changed since assuming office, although the president does seem to have gotten through the first page of Jon Meacham’s Andrew Jackson biography, leading to a bizarre tweet about Jackson and the Civil War. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from tweeting frequently about books—as long as they’re about him or his administration, or by close allies.

Since taking office, he’s tweeted about such titles as Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie’s Let Trump Be Trump; The Capitalist Comeback by Andy Puzder (who withdrew his nomination to be Trump’s Secretary of Labor); The Art of the Donald: Lessons from America’s Philosopher-in-Chief by Daily Caller News Foundation chief Christopher Bedford; The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography by David Brody; and Box of Butterflies by Roma Downey (who is the wife of Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, who has refused to give up tapes rumored to contain racist comments from the president).

The latest book to join the unofficial Trump Book Club was Sean Spicer’s The Briefing:

These tweets inevitably create sales bumps, but not huge ones. A few of the books that Trump has tweeted about have become New York Times bestsellers—but several have been less successful. (Let Trump Be Trump, for instance, is the most successful book the president has tweeted about in the past seven months. It debuted at #3 on the Nonfiction list before dropping off a few weeks later.)  Spicer’s book jumped, as CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, to about 2,000 on Amazon:

The numbers in Karni’s tweet aren’t reliable—novelrank.com does not have accurate sales data. But there’s no reason to suggest that Trump sold more than a couple hundred copies of Spicer’s book, given its sales ranking peak of 2,000 (and that’s a fairly generous estimate). This kind of bump, based on past examinations of the Trump Effect, seems typical for the president.

But there is one area where Trump is great at selling books. Consider the cases of Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff and A Higher Loyalty by James Comey. Trump attempted to trash both books—highly unflattering portraits of his administration—on Twitter. So far they are the year’s two best-selling titles, each with over a million copies to their credit.

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Ron Paul tweets openly racist cartoon.

On Monday morning, the Republican congressman tweeted a Ben Garrison cartoon and then quickly deleted it. The deletion was hardly a surprise. The cartoon is virulently racist. It shows four stereotypically drawn men (a hook-nosed Jew, an Asian, a Hispanic, and an African-American) combining to form a single fist and knocking out Uncle Sam. The men are yelling out “CULTURAL MARXISM!” as they do so.

Cultural Marxism, as used by right-wingers like Ron Paul, is the conspiracy theory that modern identity politics is based on the teachings of the Frankfurt School. This theory is in itself anti-Semitic and rests on an absurd fabrication of intellectual history (anti-racism movements have a history that long precedes Marxism and the Frankfurt school theorists were quiescent social critics obsessed with European high culture). The point of the “Cultural Marxism” meme is to blame all the things the right hates on a handful of mostly Jewish thinkers.

Ben Garrison, the cartoonist, is himself a conspiracy theorist.

It’s hardly surprising that Ron Paul is peddling this nonsense. Ron Paul’s version of libertarianism has been a major gateway bringing in racism and alt-right theories into the Republican Party. This goes back to the days of the Ron Paul Newsletter in the early 1990s, which published stridently racist articles. The Newsletter was influence by theorist Murray Rothbard, who believed that racism was a way for libertarianism to gain a mass audience. That strategy helped pave the way for Trumpism.

Gregory Shamus/Getty

How important was LeBron James to Cleveland’s economy?

James, the greatest basketball player of all time, signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in eight years. If there were hard feelings when James left for Miami in 2010, the sentiment amongst Cleveland fans is warmer eight years later, thanks to the NBA championship James brought the city two years ago.

Given just how title-starved Cleveland was—its baseball team last won an MLB title in 1948 and its football team is the Browns—James’s impact on the city was largely cultural. But his absence will also be felt economically.

There is a great deal of debate about the actual economic benefits that professional sports teams bring to local economies. While there is little evidence that new, taxpayer-funded stadiums generate a lift, Daniel Shoag and Stan Veuger of the conservative think tank AEI found evidence earlier this year that James did have an impact on Cleveland itself. Using data from his two stints in Cleveland and four year-term in Miami, Shoag and Veuger found that the number of restaurants and bars close to Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena dropped from nearly 200 to under 170 after James left in 2010 and spiked to over 200 after he returned in 2014. In Miami, the number of establishments close to American Airlines Arena rose while James was a member of the Heat, but only dropped off slightly after his departure. According to Shoag and Veuger, James’s presence “increases the number of such establishments within one mile of the stadium by about 13 percent, and employment by about 23.5 percent.”

The lesson? Having James on your roster makes a difference to the local economy no matter what. But it makes a much bigger difference to a city like Cleveland than it does to a city like Miami. Or Los Angeles, for that matter.

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

The chances of Harvey Weinstein facing punishment just went up.

ABC News reports that the disgraced producer, already facing charges of assaulting two women, has another criminal case to contend with. “A grand jury has charged Weinstein with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006 as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, a felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment,” according to ABC.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who had been criticized for not acting on earlier police investigations of Weinstein, issued a harsh statement. “A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Vance said. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues.”

The new charges increase the odds of Weinstein facing justice. But they might be just the tip of his legal troubles. Police departments in Los Angeles, Beverley Hills, and the United Kingdom are investigating other allegations. Further, Weinstein is facing nearly a dozen lawsuits from women alleging harassment or assault.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Has Michael Cohen flipped on Trump?

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos released Monday morning, Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, said, “My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will.” He then added that “I put family and country first.” Cohen went on to defend the validity of the Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the election and pointedly rejected Vladimir Putin’s denials of that meddling.

Cohen’s newfound love of family and country stands in marked contrast to earlier protestations of supreme devotion to his client Donald Trump. Cohen, now under investigation for alleged violations of campaign finance laws and other business irregularities, once said he’d “take a bullet” for Donald Trump. In April, the president tweeted, “most people will flip if the government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that.”

As Talking Points Memo observed, the interview was filled with hints from Cohen that he will spill the beans on major scandals: “Tantalizingly, Cohen then hinted heavily that he has information to share on two hot-button and possibly damning episodes for the President: the infamous Trump tower meeting when ‘dirt’ on Hillary Clinton was promised, and the $130,000 hush money payout made to Stormy Daniels during the election.”

If Cohen’s revelations live up to his insinuations, Donald Trump is in for a rocky ride.

Kim Hong-Ji-Pool/Getty Images

Trump Administration tweets optimism while North Korea increases nuclear production.

On Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted:

The tweet is in keeping with the Trump administration’s general North Korea policy, which follows the old huckster slogan “fake it till you make it.” In fact, Kim Jong Un has not agreed to the “final, fully verified denuclearization” of North Korea. As MIT political scientist Vipin Narang pointed out, Kim agreed to “work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” That’s a very different thing from what Pompeo is claiming.

Over the last few days, multiple news sources have reported evidence that North Korea’s nuclear program continues apace:

On Friday, NBC reported:

U.S. intelligence agencies believe that North Korea has increased its production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months — and that Kim Jong Un may try to hide those facilities as he seeks more concessions in nuclear talks with the Trump administration, U.S. officials told NBC News.

The intelligence assessment, which has not previously been reported, seems to counter the sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump, who tweeted after his historic June 12 summit with Kim that “there was no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

This journalism was bolstered on Sunday by a Wall Street Journal article which reported:

North Korea is completing a major expansion of a key missile-manufacturing plant, said researchers who have examined new satellite imagery of the site, the latest sign Pyongyang is pushing ahead with weapons programs even as the U.S. pressures it to abandon them.

A gulf has opened up between the Trump’s administration’s hyper-optimistic rhetoric about what has already been achieved in talks with North Korea and the reality that there has been no change in North Korean behavior. On Sunday, The New York Times reported that this gulf was causinga strain inside the administration over how to match promises with realism.” This conflict within the administration is likely to be only a foretaste of the larger problems that will inevitably emerge if, as is likely, Trump’s overblown sales pitch runs ashore of reality. When it turns out that North Korea is not giving up nuclear weapons as Trump has promised they were, the policy whiplash might lead to a hawkish foreign policy that makes the situation even more dangerous than when Trump took up the problem.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s sexual misconduct does not embody working class family values.

Many analysts on the left and right have been puzzled by the fact that Republican voters who profess to support family values are passionately devoted to President Trump, a twice-divorced, thrice married man with a long history of brazen infidelity and multiple accusations of serious sexual misconduct. How could voters who profess to care about morality love a President who infamously boasted that “when you’re a star, they let you do it...Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Matthew Schmitz, senior editor at First Things, the leading intellectual journal of the religious right, thinks he has an answer to this conundrum. Trump, Schmitz argues in a New York Times op-ed that was posted on Sunday, embodies the “purple” family “found among working-class whites, blacks and Hispanics.”  As against the “red” family values that prize fidelity in marriage or the “blue” family values that uphold companionship, “purple” family values are, we’re told, messier. “In these families, bonds between mothers and children are prized above those between couples,” Schmitz argues. “Unstable relationships are the norm, and fathers quickly end up out of the picture.”

Trump’s chaotic personal life, by this account, mirrors the complexity of purple families:

Baffling as it may be to elites, Mr. Trump embodies a real if imperfect model of family values. People familiar with the purple family model tend to view his alienation from his children’s mother as normal and his closeness to his children as exceptional and admirable. I saw this among my acquaintances in Nebraska. Even those from red families were more likely than my acquaintances in New York to know someone who has had a child out of wedlock or is subject to a restraining order.

The tiny kernel of truth in Schmitz’s argument is that in an age where blended families are increasingly the norm, Trump’s three marriages might seem familiar to many Americans, including religious believers

But Schmitz’s argument goes beyond the pervasiveness of out of wedlock birth, divorce and re-marriage and encompasses abuse (“subject to restraining order”). While indulgence towards alternative lifestyles might be on the rise, it’s absurd to argue that domestic abuse is a family value. This applies to Trump’s own misconduct. Bragging about being able to grab women by the genitalia is not a quirky cultural difference, but an abuse of power.

Schmitz’s class explanation makes no sense on a number of counts. Trump is not working class. He was born to great wealth and has been a celebrity for many decades. Indeed, Trump’s behavior, if we’re using class analysis, is that of the pampered tycoon who can break social norms with impunity. 

Trump is the real life counterpart of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Tom Buchanan from The Great Gatsby. About Buchanan and his wife Daisy, Fitzgerald wrote“They were careless people, Tom and Daisy – they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

If the supposed purple family values explains why Trump’s supporter indulge his heterodox private life, then why is there a racial divide among the working class? Why is Trump much more popular with the white working class than among working class people of color? For that matter, why are Trump supporters not so open-minded about the marital complications of Bill and Hillary Clinton. 

Purple family values is an unnecessarily complicated theory to describe something much easier to understand in partisan terms. Trump supporters like his politics and for that reason are willing to give him a pass on his personal life, even though they would never do the same for a comparable Democratic president. The same was true, with opposite partisan valiance, of Democrats who supported Bill Clinton or Ted Kennedy. 

June 29, 2018

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Comedian Stuttering John just punked Donald Trump.

The broadcaster John Melendez, who goes by the name Stuttering John and was once a fixture on the Howard Stern show,  played a prank on the president of the United States on Thursday. Melendez phoned up the White House pretending to be Senator Bob Menendez, asking to speak with Trump about immigration. Perhaps eager to talk to a Democrat he can win over, Trump on Air Force One called back the pretend Bob Menendez. The president expressed sympathy for Menandez’s recent corruption case, in which he was acquitted. 

“’You went through a tough, tough situation - and I don’t think a very fair situation - but congratulations,” Trump told Stuttering John. Trump here goes against Republican talking points claiming that Menendez is corrupt.

The prank is all the more impressive because Trump and Stuttering John have talked before, back in the era when they were both regulars on the Howard Stern show. Yet the president gave no signs of distinguishing the prankster from the senator he pretended to be. Stuttering John also briefly talked to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top advisor. 

The conversation can be heard at the one hour 10 minute point of the podcast

Fabrice Coffrini/Contributor/Getty Images

The U.S. loses leadership of the International Organization for Migration.

Humanitarian professional Ken Issacs, the Trump-tapped U.S. nominee to helm the International Organization for Migration, lost out on Friday in the race for director general at the United Nations–related agency. Trailing behind Portugal’s Antonio Vitorino and Costa Rica’s Laura Thompson, Issac’s lost marks the first time in more than five decades a non-U.S. leader will lead the IOM.

Issac’s defeat potentially signals an international response to America’s self-exclusion from participating in global affairs under the Trump administration. Just last week the United States withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council. Trump’s decision to break the multilateral Iran nuclear deal, to initiate trade wars in defiance of international agreements, and to attack the EU and Canada ahead of the G7 summit earlier this month, too, underscore Trump’s “America First” policies.

The country’s human rights record—especially with recent family-separation policies at the border—is also increasingly at odds with the IOM’s mission statement of creating and maintaininghumane and orderly migration” to benefit migrants and society. The United States is the only state party in the UN not to have ratified the Convention to the Rights of Children; it also has yet to sign on to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families. Isaacs himself was also very much a symbol of Trump-era policies, his tweets having drawn attention for anti-Muslim sentiment, disbelief in climate change, and support for Trump’s wall on the southern border.

In recent weeks, individual leaders of traditional ally states have begun distancing themselves from the U.S. Breaking with tradition to reject this nominee may likewise reflect the international community’s growing skepticism toward the twentieth-century superpower.

ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Rubio doesn’t like it when people report other people using the F-bomb.

The Florida Senator keeps hearing and reading swearing in media and he’s not happy with it. Friday morning he tweeted:

It’s easy to dismiss Rubio’s concern as pettifogging. Rubio was responding to a CNN interview with a survivor of the shooting at the  Annapolis Capital Gazette where the swearing wasn’t bleeped out. But surely the horror of the shooting is greater than the words used, which are worth hearing since they convey the grief and anger of the survivor. 

It is true that the question of whether to report swearing is a vexed one. The New York Times is famously prudish, preferring whenever possible to use euphemisms.  During the Watergate era, when tapes revealed that President Richard Nixon and his staff swore like sailors, the Times and other newspapers started peppering their transcriptions with the phrase “expletive deleted.” As the historian Rick Perlstein noted in his 2014 book The Invisible Bridge, “And the fact the president swore so damned much. That seemed to shock a blushing nation most of all.” Newspaper columnist Joseph Alsop claimed that reading the transcripts, even with the naughty words recorded as “expletive deleted” filled him with “sheer flesh-crawling revulsion.”

But in our more profane era, even The New York Times is becoming saltier. In 2017, the Times bluntly reported that Anthony Scaramucci, then working as White House communication director, told a reporter that “I’m not Steve Bannon. I’m not trying to suck my own cock.” Explaining the decision, Cliff Levy, the newspaper’s deputy managing editor for digital, wrote:

The Times published Mr. Scaramucci’s profanity after top editors, including our executive editor, Dean Baquet, discussed whether it was proper. We decided that it was newsworthy that a top aide to President Trump used such language.

We also knew that many of our readers would want to know what Mr. Scaramucci said, and we did not want them to have to search elsewhere to find out.

With even The New York Times now printing obscenities, Marco Rubio is going to have to carry around smelling salt. 