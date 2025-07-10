Trump Picks Annoying Hooters-Obsessed Troll as U.S. Ambassador

A right-wing commentator who has possibly tweeted about Hooters more times than anyone is now Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.

“Mr. President, thank you for the honor of a lifetime. In your America, all dreams come true. It will be my honor to represent the United States of America in Malaysia,” Adams said Thursday on X. “To the esteemed Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I look forward to a confirmation process that is at the heart of the Constitution that has given me the freedom to pursue the American Dream.”

Nick Adams is an Australian who arrived on the U.S. political scene in 2016 as an early Trump supporter. He fell in with the Turning Point USA crowd and became an American citizen in 2021. Adams is also a stringent right-winger whose X account reads as a caricature of the entire manosphere. His views range from traditional white supremacy to comical hypermasculinity. His banner on X reads “President Trump’s Favorite Author,” in reference to Trump tweeting some praise from Adams in 2017.

“I’m a walking, talking masterpiece of masculinity. Testosterone levels spike when I enter a room,” Adams posted in 2023. “Everywhere I go, I leave a trail of awestruck admirers in my wake.”

Last year, Adams described his “ideal woman” as “10/10, Low maintenance, strong Trump supporter, no desire to interfere with my foursomes, picks me up from Hooters when I’ve had a few too many domestics with the boys, has dinner ready at 5pm, doesn’t ask questions when I’m out late with the boys.”

“I have already put together a team of billionaires and hundred millionaires to acquire Hooters—any additional investors interested in teaming up on this important venture to save Western Civilization?” he wrote this year in one of his countless posts about the overly sexualized restaurant chain.