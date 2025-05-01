WTF Is RFK Jr. Even Talking About With This New Measles Vaccine Claim?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushed a new MMR vaccine conspiracy that’s so fake, it’s ridiculous.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have described the current measles outbreak in Texas as the worst uptick the agency has seen in measles cases in the last 25 years. But on Wednesday, the man responsible for running the nation’s public health response continued to lie about the vaccine that, at one point, practically eradicated the childhood disease.
Speaking with NewsNation, virulent vaccine conspiracist and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. justified a religious Texas community’s decision not to receive the vaccine by claiming that the measles vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris” as well as “DNA particles.”
“There are populations in our country, like the Mennonites in Texas, who are most afflicted,” Kennedy said. “And they have religious objections to the vaccination.”
“The MMR vaccine contains a lot of aborted fetus debris and DNA particles, so they don’t want to take it,” Kennedy continued. “So we ought to be able to take care of those populations when they get sick.”
It should go without saying, but the MMR vaccine does not contain pieces of aborted fetuses. The vaccine contains live or weakened measles, mumps, and rubella viruses and ingredients to stabilize the solution.
Data published Tuesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated that 663 cases of measles have been confirmed in the state since late January. There have been 396 cases in Gaines County, the epicenter of the outbreak. So far, 87 people have been hospitalized since cases began popping up in the Lone Star State and at least two children have died, officials confirmed. Both children were not vaccinated.
Measles was declared eradicated from the U.S. in 2000, thanks to the vaccine. But researchers have warned that the country is now at a tipping point and could see the return of endemic measles, according to The Guardian.
That’s due to a growing movement of anti-vax parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear due to thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories, which, at one point, linked autism to the jab. The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.
In December, Donald Trump still announced that Kennedy would spend his time at the top of HHS researching the conspiracy tying vaccine usage to autism rates.
This wouldn’t be the first measles response that Kennedy has bungled. Under his stewardship, the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense had its own questionable history with the disease. Preceding a deadly measles outbreak on Samoa in 2019, the organization spread rampant misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines throughout the nation, sending the island’s vaccination rate plummeting from the 60–70 percent range to just 31 percent, according to Mother Jones. That year, the country reported 5,707 cases of measles, as well as 83 measles-related deaths, the majority of which were children under the age of 5.
As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat to the average, health-conscious individual.