Trump Cuts Funding to 16 Blue States That Didn’t Vote for Him
Amid the shutdown fight, Donald Trump is increasing pressure on states with two Democratic senators.
The Trump administration is yanking green energy and infrastructure funding away from blue states on day one of the Republican-led government shutdown.
“Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY,” Office of Management and Budget Director and Project 2025 author Russ Vought announced on X on Wednesday. “The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA.”
Each of these states voted against President Trump in 2024 and are represented by two Democrats in the Senate (where the shutdown fight just so happens to be stuck). Not only that, but they also make up a massive bulk of the U.S. GDP. This appears to be yet another petty, retributive move against states and senators whom Trump considers to be his enemy.
The Department of Energy has yet to follow up on Vought’s statement.
This also comes as the Trump administration freezes a whopping $18 billion in infrastructure and transportation funding to New York City, another massive middle finger to a blue region. Vought announced a cut to those funds earlier Wednesday, claiming the projects are using “unconstitutional DEI principles.”
Targeting blue states and cities isn’t very “America First” of the Trump administration. But it has become increasingly obvious that they never really cared about that, especially when revenge is on the table.