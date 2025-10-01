Trump Cuts Funding to 16 Blue States That Didn’t Vote for Him

Each of these states voted against President Trump in 2024 and are represented by two Democrats in the Senate (where the shutdown fight just so happens to be stuck). Not only that, but they also make up a massive bulk of the U.S. GDP. This appears to be yet another petty, retributive move against states and senators whom Trump considers to be his enemy.

The Department of Energy has yet to follow up on Vought’s statement.

This also comes as the Trump administration freezes a whopping $18 billion in infrastructure and transportation funding to New York City, another massive middle finger to a blue region. Vought announced a cut to those funds earlier Wednesday, claiming the projects are using “unconstitutional DEI principles.”