Trump Said He Was Surprised Israel Attacked Qatar. Here’s the Truth.

“The last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his creator in Heaven was he said that we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence,” Miller fumed. “That was the last message that he sent me before that assassin stole him from all of us.”

Miller said he was open to leveling any charges against left-wing organizations responsible for inciting riots, doxing, committing violence, and “trying to inspire terrorism.” It’s worth noting that the alleged assassin has not been linked to any such organization, and in the wake of Kirk’s death, right-wing activists have undertaken a massive doxing campaign against anyone they feel belittled the shooting.

Miller also threatened to exile the “domestic terrorists in this country spreading this evil hate,” warning that law enforcement would be used to “find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power, and if you’ve broken the law, take away your freedom.”