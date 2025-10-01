Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

JD Vance Tries to Explain “Joke” in Trump’s AI Slop Video of Jeffries

Vance’s defense of Donald Trump’s racist videos fell wildly flat.

JD Vance gestures while speaking to reporters in the White House press briefing room
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance struggled to defend Donald Trump’s racist AI slop about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries by saying he thought it was “funny.”

The president posted videos on Truth Social both Monday and Tuesday that showed Jeffries wearing a sombrero, with an exaggerated handlebar mustache, while mariachi music played in the background—a stunt the New York Democrat called “racist.”

Speaking at a White House press briefing Wednesday, Vance was asked how he squared the president’s pathetic posting with claims that the Trump administration had attempted to engage in “good faith” negotiations with Democratic leaders.

“Oh, I think it’s funny! The president’s joking and we’re having a good time. You can negotiate in good faith while poking a little bit of fun at some of the absurdities [in] some of the Democrats’ positions. And even poking some fun at the absurdity of the Democrats themselves,” Vance said.

“I mean I’ll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now: I make this solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government the sombrero memes will stop. And I’ve talked to the president of the United States about that,” he continued.

Shortly after, Vance circled back to “the sombrero thing,” saying, “Hakeem Jeffries said it was racist. And I know that he said that, and I honestly don’t even honestly know what that means. Like, is he a Mexican-American that is offended by having, like, a sombrero meme?”

Jeffries is African American, and the first Black man to lead a major party in either chamber of the U.S. Congress. And Jeffries isn’t the only Black politician to be targeted with the racist sombrero meme: The Trump War Room X account also posted an AI-generated photo of Democratic Representative Maxine Waters, who is also not Mexican. But you don’t need to be of a specific ethnicity to recognize that using stereotypes from that ethnicity’s culture to imply someone is weak or stupid is, inherently, racist.

The set-dressing was in reference to Republicans’ claims that Democrats shut down the government because they want to extend health care benefits to undocumented immigrants. In fact, Democrats shut down the government because they want Americans to keep theirs.

Vance is no stranger to defending racist remarks. On the campaign trail, he elevated the false conspiracy that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating their white neighbors’ pets.

In February, he argued that a DOGE employee should be reinstated after he quit over racist comments online. “I obviously disagree with some of [Marko] Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” Vance wrote on X. “We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever. So I say bring him back.”

Meanwhile, Vance has cheered on a doxing campaign for people making jokes about the death of right wing podcaster Charlie Kirk.

Vance has often used offensive gestures at comedy to appeal to the culture warriors in Trump’s base. There are those of us who still remember his weak attempt to rib cancel culture over his choice of Diet Mountain Dew, or his sexist “childless cat lady” comment. Recently, Vance has attempted to make light of extrajudicial killings of Venezuelans. Trump’s caricatures of Jeffries are blatantly racist, and exactly the kind of shitposting his troll-laden base feeds on.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Cuts Funding to 16 Blue States That Didn’t Vote for Him

Amid the shutdown fight, Donald Trump is increasing pressure on states with two Democratic senators.

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trump administration is yanking green energy and infrastructure funding away from blue states on day one of the Republican-led government shutdown. 

“Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY,” Office of Management and Budget Director and Project 2025 author Russ Vought announced on X on Wednesday. “The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA.” 

Each of these states voted against President Trump in 2024 and are represented by two Democrats in the Senate (where the shutdown fight just so happens to be stuck). Not only that, but they also make up a massive bulk of the U.S. GDP. This appears to be yet another petty, retributive move against states and senators whom Trump considers to be his enemy. 

The Department of Energy has yet to follow up on Vought’s statement.  

This also comes as the Trump administration freezes a whopping $18 billion in infrastructure and transportation funding to New York City, another massive middle finger to a blue region. Vought announced a cut to those funds earlier Wednesday, claiming the projects are using “unconstitutional DEI principles.” 

Targeting blue states and cities isn’t very “America First” of the Trump administration. But it has become increasingly obvious that they never really cared about that, especially when revenge is on the table.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Top Trump Official Warns “Consequential” Layoffs Are Coming

The head of the Office of Management and Budget is using the shutdown as cover to push his agenda.

OMB Director Russell Vought squints while standing outside the White House
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Federal employees can expect layoffs by the end of the week, according to senior Trump administration officials.

In a private call Wednesday with members of the GOP, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought announced that “consequential” layoffs will begin in “a day or two,” reported NOTUS’s Reese Gorman.

That timeline was confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who informed journalists later Wednesday that layoffs were “imminent.”

“They are, unfortunately, a consequence of this government shutdown,” she said.

She did not elaborate on the scope of the layoffs, which agencies would be targeted, or what percentage of the workforce was at risk of losing their jobs. But one demographic is in danger of getting axed: Democrats, according to Donald Trump.

Hours before the government shutdown over a bipartisan disagreement on funding Trump’s agenda, the president warned that it would be Democrats who would face the consequences for the congressional failure—even though it is Republicans who currently control every branch of the federal government.

“The Democrats want to shut it down,” Trump commented during a news conference at the White House Tuesday afternoon. “So, when you shut it down, you have to do layoffs. So, we’d be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected. And the Democrats, they are going to be Democrats.”

Vice President JD Vance brushed off Trump’s threats when he joined the press conference Wednesday, suggesting that the president should not be taken at his word.

“Has the administration asked agencies to target federal workers whom they believe to be Democrats in these reduction in workforce—” asked a reporter.

“We’re not targeting federal agencies based on politics,” Vance insisted in a sprawling answer that continued to point blame at Democratic leadership.

“We’re targeting the people’s government so that as much as possible of the essential services can continue to function,” he continued. “That is the question the president has asked the entire government is—fundamentally—okay we’re going to shut down. That causes some problems: The troops aren’t getting paid, there’s nothing we can do about that while the government is shut down, but there are some essential services that we want to make sure—as much as possible—they still continue to function. That is the principle that is driving us forward during this shutdown.”

“He said, ‘They are going to be Democrats,’” a reporter reiterated.

The divisive and partisan language espoused thus far by the Trump administration during this shutdown not only defies longstanding presidential tradition, but is also in violation of the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch, according to ethics experts. It could also be in potential violation of the Hatch Act, which is designed to limit partisan messaging from federal employees.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Sure Picked Some Convenient Projects to Exclude From Shutdown

Donald Trump declared that workers on some of his pet projects were essential.

Donald Trump adjusts his suit jacket while walking out of the White House
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump intends to shield his sweeping immigration enforcement operations from the effects of the government shutdown, as well as other key facets of his policy agenda, Politico reported Wednesday.

Through a series of interviews with former and current White House officials and analysis of agency documents, Politico learned what programs and offices Trump plans to keep intact—and spoiler alert, they’re not the essential government programs that Americans rely on. 

The Department of Homeland Security expanded the number of employees it is permitted to retain during a shutdown by 2,300, and has plans to keep 95 percent of its total employees in the office during the shutdown. Two years ago, it was only allowed to keep 88 percent. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, charged with carrying out Trump’s sweeping raids for undocumented immigrants and extrajudicial deportations, will continue to operate without interruption, two administration officials told Politico. 

“ICE will be fine during a shutdown,” one of the administration officials told Politico. “Most of what ICE does will continue.” Border Control would also remain mostly operational. 

In previous shutdowns, the Commerce Department and U.S. Trade Representative’s office were deemed non-essential—but this time, both have announced their intention to continue working on Trump’s economic policy agenda. 

Commerce has indicated that it will continue to allow import licensing for steel and aluminum, which was not a protected activity under the agency’s 2023 shutdown plan. The USTR will keep administration tariff programs running using 60 percent of its workforce, compared to the 40 percent it would have retained under its 2024 plan. 

NASA’s Artemis moonshot program will also continue to receive funding, as will the Department of the Interior’s processing of applications for drilling permits.  

Meanwhile, Trump intends to target Democrats—and punish Americans—by stripping federal programs that actually help people.

That means hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be sent home from the Social Security Administration, the Health and Human Services Department, the Department of Education, and other federal agencies. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has suspended operations, and the Federal Drug Administration has halted its long-term food safety initiatives and pre-market safety reviews of novel animal food ingredients. 

Additionally, if you are one of the estimated 200,000 Americans who filed for an extension on filing your tax returns, the deadline is still October 15—but if you have any questions about that, you may struggle to get a hold of an actual IRS employee in their office. 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

JD Vance Straight Up Lies About Dem Goals Amid Government Shutdown

No, Democrats don’t want to give free health care to “illegal aliens.” This fight is much bigger than that.

JD Vance speaks outside the White House, flanked by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.
Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

On the first day of the government shutdown, Vice President JD Vance tried to claim that it’s all the fault of Democrats for wanting to give free health care to undocumented immigrants. 

“This is a Democrat talking point. They say we’re not actually trying to give health care benefits to illegal aliens. And here’s why it’s not true,” Vance said on Fox News on Wednesday. “There are two Biden-era programs that explicitly gave the taxpayer health care money to illegal aliens that we turned off when President Trump took over in January.… The Democrats want to turn it back on. And in their initial proposal, the first thing that they put out to reopen the government, they actually turned that money for health care benefits for illegal aliens back on. So it’s not something that we made up. It’s not a talking point. It is in the text of the bill that they initially gave to us to reopen the government.” 

In reality, Democrats are fighting to reverse Trump’s Medicaid cuts and extend Affordable Care Act tax subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of this year and would cause health care premiums to rise for millions of Americans.

And the text of Democrats’ proposal doesn’t say at all what Vance claims it does, as American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick pointed out. 

“That is an outright lie. You can read the text for yourself; the Medicaid section starts on page 55,” he wrote on X. “There is nothing in there AT ALL about ‘free healthcare’ for undocumented immigrants. Vance is just making that up COMPLETELY.”

Some on the right responded to Reichlin-Melnick by bringing up the fact that undocumented people would get treatment in an emergency room, cruelly conflating Medicare and Medicaid with the emergency medical services every Medicare-participating hospital is required to give under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act of 1986. 

“If you get hit by a car, they don’t check your papers before saving your life. That’s not going to change,” Melnick continued. “Again, absolutely nothing in either the GOP Medicaid cuts passed earlier this year or the Democrats’ demand to reverse those cuts has anything at all to do with EMTALA, the law which requires hospitals to treat people who arrive with emergency medical needs.”

And yet the vice president’s rhetoric went unchallenged live, as the GOP continues to spread misinformation to justify its slash-and-burn funding bill while pointing the blame for the shutdown at Democrats.  

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Pope Leo Slams Trump, Vance, and Hegesth All in One Go

Pope Leo XIV had no kind words for this administration’s stance on immigration, war, or what it means to be “pro-life.”

Pope Leo waves to a crowd (not pictured)
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, the Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV spoke out against anti-immigrant sentiment in the United States, as well as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s bellicose rhetoric.

At an unusual gathering of military leaders earlier that day, Hegseth had told the top brass to be “prepared for war, not for defense,” while espousing the use of “overwhelming and punishing violence on the enemy” and promising to “untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt and kill the enemies of our country.”

Speaking to reporters in Italian, Leo called Hegseth’s rhetoric “worrying,” per the Catholic News Agency, “because it shows each time an increase in tensions.” Citing Hegseth’s change in job title from “secretary of defense” to “secretary of war,” the pope said, “Let’s hope it is only a way of speaking.”

The pontiff also discussed Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich’s decision to present a lifetime achievement award to outgoing Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who represents Illinois and is a Catholic, but whose support of legal abortion stirred conservative backlash against his announced honor. (Durbin ultimately opted to decline the award.)

“I’m not terribly familiar with the particular case,” Leo said in English when asked about the controversy. “I think that it’s very important to look at the overall work that a senator has done during, if I’m not mistaken, 40 years of service in the United States Senate.”

The pope noted that some people claim to be “pro-life” while failing to extend that sentiment to other issues.

“Someone who says, ‘I am against abortion,’ but says, ‘I am in favor of the death penalty’ is not really pro-life,” he observed. “Someone who says that, ‘I am against abortion, but I am in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

While Leo didn’t name names, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance fall squarely into this category, as professed pro-lifers whose administration’s policies on the death penalty and immigration are anything but Christian.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Team Sends Outrageous Shutdown Email to Federal Employees

Agency heads are openly placing blame for the shutdown.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Ethics be damned, the Trump administration is blatantly pinning the government shutdown on Democrats.

An email issued to federal workers Tuesday left little room for doubt about how the executive branch wanted to frame the congressional failure.

“President [Donald] Trump opposes a government shutdown, and strongly supports the enactment of H.R. 5371, which is a clean Continuing Resolution to fund the government through November 21,” the email, which was obtained by HuffPost, stated. “Unfortunately, Democrats are blocking this Continuing Resolution in the U.S. Senate due to unrelated policy demands.”

The email was received by employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Social Security Administration, reported HuffPost. Leaders of those same agencies sent out the email.

That kind of language is in violation of the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch, according to ethics experts. It could also violate the Hatch Act, which is designed to limit partisan messaging from federal employees.

But it hasn’t been the only instance in which the Trump administration has ignored long-standing presidential principles in order for Donald Trump to get his way.

The official White House website featured similar messages Wednesday. A banner atop the page reads: “Democrats have shut down the government,” followed by a timer tracking the amount of time it’s been since both parties failed to reach an agreement to continue funding the country.

Above that, an animated banner reads, “Democrat Shutdown: Democrats in Their Own Words.” That banner links out to another White House page titled “Live News” that features a running feed of edited comments from top Democratic lawmakers about the continuing resolution. (To be clear, the feed is not live, and it does not feature news.)

The Department of Housing and Urban Development showed a similar banner on its web page Tuesday, attacking the “radical left” for refusing a funding plan that would advance Trump’s agenda.

“The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands,” the notice read. “The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people.”

Donald Sherman, the executive director and chief counsel of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told HuffPost Tuesday that it was “hard to imagine a worse message from a government agency” than the one delivered by HUD.

“But this is certainly consistent with an administration that makes enemies lists,” Sherman told the outlet.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Targets Democratic Leaders With First Shutdown Funding Freeze

The Trump administration is going after New York amid the government shutdown.

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer hold a press conference outside the White House.
Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened that he would weaponize a government shutdown against Democrats by having his White House budget director, Russell Vought, slash “things they like.”

The shutdown came overnight, and on Wednesday morning, Vought announced plans to freeze funds appropriated toward infrastructure projects in the state represented by the two top-ranking congressional Democrats.

On X, Vought said that “roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold,” specifically naming the Hudson Tunnel project and Second Avenue subway.

The Hudson Tunnel project is a plan to construct new and improved rail tunnels connecting New York City and New Jersey, expanding service along the country’s busiest rail route. The Second Avenue subway is planned to connect a station in East Harlem, in an area that has been a “subway desert” for more than 85 years, to one in Lower Manhattan.

Vought said the funds are being withheld to ensure they are not being used for diversity, equity, and inclusion purposes, though he did not immediately elaborate on the purported relationship between the two key transit infrastructure projects and the right-wing bugbear that is DEI.

It’s difficult to interpret Vought’s choice as anything but an attempt to punish Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, both of New York, who are the minority leaders in the House and Senate, respectively.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

TikTok Investor Worried About “Love and Respect for Israel” in U.S.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz once emailed the former Israeli prime minister about how to “embed” love for Israel in the U.S.

Safra Catz stares off into space at a dinner.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Oracle CEO Safra Catz—who is currently leading the acquisition of TikTok’s U.S. assets—told former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 2015 that they had to “embed the love and respect for Israel in the American culture.” Now, as Oracle moves to take control of TikTok’s algorithm, Catz and Oracle chief technology officer (and avowed Zionist) Larry Ellison will seek to do just that. 

Catz’s message, first reported on by Responsible Statecraft and obtained in a hack of Barak’s email, was titled “I’d like your input.” 

“We have all been horrified by the growth of the BDS movement in college campuses and have concluded that we have to fight this battle before the kids even get to college,” Catz wrote. “We believe that we have to embed the love and respect for Israel in the American culture. That means getting the message to the American people in a way they can consume it.” 

Catz, who was still head of Oracle at the time, also mentioned that her sister, Saritz Catz, was a “longtime Hollywood writer-producer” as well as a “prominent pro-Israel activist and AIPAC national leader.” She added that her sister was working on a reality show, Women of the IDF, meant to “humanize the IDF in the eyes of the American public.” 

The Israeli American CEO of one of the country’s most powerful companies was asking Israel’s former prime minister for advice on how to better spread pro-Israel propaganda back in 2015. Now she’ll control the algorithm that many conservatives and liberals alike believe is responsible for helping shatter Israel’s (tailored) image among the vast majority of young Americans, who have woken up to the reality of  Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. 

This report comes just days after current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly admitted that TikTok was the most important arena to push pro-Israel propaganda in. 

“We have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefield.… The most important purchase going on right now is … TikTok. Number one. And I hope it goes through because it can be consequential. And the other one? X. We have to talk to Elon. He’s not an enemy, he’s a friend. We should talk to him. Now, if we can get those two things, we get a lot.… We have to fight the fight, to give direction to the Jewish people and give direction to our non-Jewish friends.”

While sources say that Catz will be “nowhere near the algorithm of TikTok,” her past actions and emails paint a very clear agenda. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“America First”? Trump Gives Huge Boost to Foreign Nation in Order

Donald Trump’s latest executive order seems pretty focused on foreign interests, not American ones.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Qatar now has NATO-level security protections, thanks to the Trump administration.

In an executive order signed Monday, Donald Trump pledged that the tiny, energy-rich, non-NATO ally would receive the same level of protection from the United States as some of America’s most powerful allies.

The order specifies, “The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States.” It further reads that, in the event of such an attack, the U.S. will undertake “diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military” measures to defend both America and Qatar.

The strengthened alliance comes weeks after Trump effectively permitted an Israeli strike on the Middle Eastern nation. America’s failure to take action to stop Israel’s attack left those in the Qatari capital with a sense of shock and betrayal, according to CNN, especially after Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani had agreed to act as a mediator to end the war between Israel and Gaza. He later referred to Israel’s attack as “state terror,” and said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had broken “every international law” and must be “brought to justice.”

The Qatari leader’s directive followed a stateside visit by Netanyahu Monday and a Trump-organized call to Qatar, in which Netanyahu “expressed his deep regret” for killing six people in the attack, according to the White House.

Qatar and the U.S. are strategic allies: The Biden administration deemed Qatar to be a major non-NATO ally in 2022. But the Gulf nation’s attempts to sidle up to Washington became more brazen after Trump returned to office.

Just months ago, Qatar solidified a deal with the Trump Organization to build a Trump-branded golf course and a beachside project as part of a $5.5 billion development project. The tiny nation also bestowed a wildly controversial superluxury jumbo jet to Trump, all in an apparent attempt to shore up its relationship with America’s notoriously flighty leader.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington