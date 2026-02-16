Republicans Are Suddenly Very, Very Worried About Holding the Senate

The party has failed to pass major policy wins beyond Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act last July, suffering from a razor-thin legislative majority in Congress that has fractured at nearly every juncture, including basic government funding packages. And the possibility of pushing another GOP bill to curry favor with voters seems slim—just last week, Trump told his caucus that Republicans had “gotten everything passed that we need.”

“We’re not going to win the midterm by going to the American people and saying, ‘Look, we passed 11 out of 12 appropriations bills and we confirmed all of President Trump’s nominees,’” Louisiana Senator John Kennedy told The Hill. “The American people don’t care. That’s not what, when moms and dads lie down to sleep at night and can’t—that’s not what they’re worried about. They’re worried about the cost of living.

“In their minds, they’re tired of selling blood plasma to go grocery shopping,” Kennedy said.