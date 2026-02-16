Republicans Are Suddenly Very, Very Worried About Holding the Senate
“Are we doing enough? We’re not doing anything,” Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor of Alabama, said.
With midterms on the horizon, Republicans fear their party is heading toward disaster—in the Senate as well as the House of Representatives.
Some Senate Republicans are sounding the alarm that the caucus is not addressing critical issues ahead of the 2026 election season, namely affordability, which is predicted to be the top issue come November.
The party has failed to pass major policy wins beyond Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act last July, suffering from a razor-thin legislative majority in Congress that has fractured at nearly every juncture, including basic government funding packages. And the possibility of pushing another GOP bill to curry favor with voters seems slim—just last week, Trump told his caucus that Republicans had “gotten everything passed that we need.”
“We’re not going to win the midterm by going to the American people and saying, ‘Look, we passed 11 out of 12 appropriations bills and we confirmed all of President Trump’s nominees,’” Louisiana Senator John Kennedy told The Hill. “The American people don’t care. That’s not what, when moms and dads lie down to sleep at night and can’t—that’s not what they’re worried about. They’re worried about the cost of living.
“In their minds, they’re tired of selling blood plasma to go grocery shopping,” Kennedy said.
The 2026 agenda isn’t conducive to another legislative overhaul, either. This year earmarks significantly more time for lawmakers to spend in their home states than in Washington, a major departure from the 2025 calendar. That’s forced Republicans to focus on bills that absolutely must pass, such as government funding efforts, the farm bill, and the National Defense Authorization Act.
The shift in priorities has left conservative lawmakers to fend for themselves, more fixated on the advertising efforts of their individual campaigns than working as a party to pass more legislation that would sway their districts.
“Are we doing enough? We’re not doing anything,” Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is campaigning in Alabama’s gubernatorial race, remarked to The Hill. “Everybody’s working on getting elected.”
Top Republicans are hitching their wagon to the aging success of the OBBA, hoping that the mid-2025 legislation can still win at the ballot box a year and a half after the fact.
Meanwhile, Republicans are losing on a host of critical issues: The White House has so far failed to meaningfully address the fact that Trump was named in the Epstein files tens of thousands of times; the cost of living is boiling over; a conservative stonewall fueled the longest government shutdown in U.S. history; and immigration—the party’s terra firma—has buckled since ICE agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in January.