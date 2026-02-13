ICE Chief Admits Agents Seem to Have Lied About Why They Shot Someone

“A joint review by ICE and the Department of Justice (DOJ) of video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements,” Lyons said in a statement Friday. “Both officers have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a thorough internal investigation.… The U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating these false statements.”

Federal prosecutors dropped the charges against the Venezuelan men one day earlier. “The charges against them were based on lies by an ICE agent who recklessly shot into their home through a closed door,” said attorney Brian D. Clark, the men’s lawyer. “They are so happy justice is being served.”

This is absolutely egregious. Two men were accosted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and one took a bullet to the leg. Then the federal government called them murderers and hit them with heavy charges, all for ICE’s own head to admit that his agents appear to have been lying under oath—a crime that this administration doesn’t seem to take very seriously.