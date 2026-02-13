ICE Chief Admits Agents Seem to Have Lied About Why They Shot Someone
The Department of Justice has opened a criminal probe to investigate the ICE officers who claimed they shot a Venezuelan man out of self-defense.
On January 14, two ICE officers were involved in a confrontation with two Venezuelan immigrants in Minneapolis that ended with one of the agents shooting one of the men in the leg. The officers claimed that the immigrants were assaulting them with a broom and a shovel, justifying their use of force. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called it an “attempted murder of federal law enforcement,” and the men were charged with assault.
Today, that case has been dismissed and those officers are under investigation for lying under oath—according to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.
“A joint review by ICE and the Department of Justice (DOJ) of video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements,” Lyons said in a statement Friday. “Both officers have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a thorough internal investigation.… The U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating these false statements.”
Federal prosecutors dropped the charges against the Venezuelan men one day earlier. “The charges against them were based on lies by an ICE agent who recklessly shot into their home through a closed door,” said attorney Brian D. Clark, the men’s lawyer. “They are so happy justice is being served.”
This is absolutely egregious. Two men were accosted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and one took a bullet to the leg. Then the federal government called them murderers and hit them with heavy charges, all for ICE’s own head to admit that his agents appear to have been lying under oath—a crime that this administration doesn’t seem to take very seriously.
This shooting happened one week after Renee Good was killed, and just over a week before Alex Pretti was killed. The Trump administration lied to us about both of those events, as well. Only time will tell just how many more of these ICE shootings were offensive rather than defensive.