Mike Johnson Can’t Find Even One Fraud Story to Defend the SAVE Act

“Look, we’re not going to litigate all that. I can tell you what I’ll tell Democrats. You should listen to the American people. Ostensibly, we’re supposed to come here and represent the interests of the American people. This is a 90-10 issue in public opinion polling and Democrats agree that you should be a citizen and have a photo ID to vote at a tune of about 70 percent,” Johnson responded.

Q: Can you give one example of fraud in a previous election that the SAVE America Act would stop?



MIKE JOHNSON: Look, we're not gonna litigate all that pic.twitter.com/rLuEn4PJOx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2026

There’s a reason Johnson couldn’t quickly come up with an example. In the past two decades, fraud has only been found in a tiny fraction of cases, much, much less than one percent.

Meanwhile, Johnson is exaggerating polling numbers on voter identification in general, not the specifics of the SAVE Act. The bill would require all current registered voters to reregister in person at a voter registration office, and in 45 states, a REAL ID would not be enough to satisfy the bill’s identification requirement. Instead, voters would have to produce a passport, passport card, or certified birth certificate.