Hegseth Quietly Admits U.S. Might Be Behind Iran Girls’ School Strike

But SLSCO, a major Republican donor, was accused in court of smuggling Mexican nationals into the country as workers, later giving them guns to work as guards. Two of the company’s former security contractors, an ex-FBI special agent and a former sheriff’s deputy in San Diego, filed a lawsuit against SLSCO over alleged “human and weapons smuggling” over the U.S. border with Mexico.

The lawsuit states that the pair started working for the company in 2019 and discovered migrants working illegally for SLSCO at border wall sites in southern California, as well as armed Mexican nationals working as guards. In July of that year, those guards reportedly got into a firefight with a different group of migrants who were trying to steal from SLSCO construction sites.

But after the two contractors raised the issue with their superiors, nothing happened. The ex-FBI agent then told the bureau about the smuggling and the shootout, and shortly afterwards, the two contractors were fired, which they allege was retaliation. But the lawsuit never made it to court, because the two plaintiffs dismissed the case voluntarily. SLSCO doesn’t seem to have ever commented publicly about it, according to The Daily Beast.