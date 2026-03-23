Trump Kills Republicans’ Plan to Finally Fund TSA

Thune planned to handle ICE funding in reconciliation instead, sidestepping Democrats’ requests for certain reforms, like banning face masks for federal agents and requiring judicial warrants to enter homes. Some Senate Republicans and White House aides had urged Thune to take the deal to the president.

But Trump rejected the deal, multiple sources told Punchbowl News. He wanted Republicans to stay in Washington and keep fighting with Democrats over DHS funding and the SAVE America Act, Republicans’ disastrous voter ID bill that now features other clauses on banning men in women’s sports and “transgender mutilation surgery.” The president warned that any Republican who left town would become his next target.

In a post on Truth Social Sunday, Trump wrote that he wasn’t interested in making a deal with Democrats “unless, and until” they vote to support the SAVE America Act. “It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate,” Trump added.