Trump Ramps Up Attacks on Harvard With New Lawsuit
Donald Trump continues to go after the university after it refused to bend to his demands.
The Trump administration is once again suing Harvard University, contending that “for several years, Jewish and Israeli students endured a hostile educational environment” at the Ivy League school.
The lawsuit, filed in Massachusetts federal court on Friday and first reported by The Washington Post, alleges that students were stopped from entering campus buildings by “antisemitic demonstrators” in 2023 and 2024, and that some Jewish students felt pressured into wearing baseball caps to hide their yarmulkes. The federal government cites this as evidence that Harvard violated civil rights laws and its own code of conduct by discriminating against Jewish and Israeli students.
Harvard rejected the accusations. “We will defend the University against this lawsuit, which represents yet another pretextual and retaliatory action by the administration for refusing to turn over control of Harvard to the federal government,” the university wrote in a statement.
As usual with Donald Trump, there is a monetary component to the suit. The federal government wants to “recover billions of dollars of taxpayer subsidies awarded to a discriminatory institution.”
It’s yet another battle in what has been a long-running war between Trump and the university. Since the start of his second term, Trump has denounced Harvard as an example of an institution infecting American youth with liberal ideas. This has resulted in various social media posts attacking the school, multiple attempts to freeze federal funding for the university, and, of course, frequent claims that Harvard promotes antisemitism and “anti-American” ideology.
For all the administration’s posturing, it has failed to prove in court that the university has done anything wrong.
Trump officials tried to prohibit Harvard from allowing in international students in June before a judge stopped the plan almost immediately. Harvard then won a lawsuit against the administration in September after the latter froze billions in federal funds from the school. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs criticized the administration for having “used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities.”
This is the second time the Trump administration has sued Harvard this year. In February, the Justice Department sued the school for allegedly not providing it with its admissions records.