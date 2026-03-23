Watch Trump Try to Explain Who He’s Talking to in Iran Talks

But Iran’s foreign ministry quickly denied the news and clarified that there has been “no dialogue” between the two countries, with one top official adding that Trump “retreated after hearing that our targets would be all power plants in West Asia.” When questioned about Iran’s response later on Monday morning, Trump stuck to his story.

“Mr. President, Iran’s foreign ministry says you’re not telling the truth when it comes to productive conversations to end the war,” a reporter asked Trump on the tarmac.

“Well, they’re gonna have to get themselves better public relations people. We have had very, very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement, I would say almost all points of agreement. Perhaps that hasn’t been conveyed, their communication as you know has been blown to pieces. They’re unable to talk to each other,” Trump replied. “But we’ve had very strong talks. Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner had them. They went … perfectly. I would say that if they carry through with that it’ll end that problem, that conflict.”