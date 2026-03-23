ICE Arrests Crying Woman at Airport as Chaos Grows Nationwide
Federal immigration agents have been deployed to airports nationwide thanks to the shortage of TSA workers.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violently arrested a woman at an airport just one day after President Donald Trump called for them to help fill TSA staffing gaps.
Video of the incident on Sunday night showed two plainclothes agents dragging a sobbing woman away inside a boarding area of San Francisco International Airport. The reason for her arrest was not officially stated, and the agents refused to identify themselves or show an official badge. Meanwhile, airport authorities surrounded the agents to protect them while they kidnapped the woman—as a young girl traveling with her stood behind them crying during the arrest.
“I don’t know who you are!” one bystander shouted. “You could be someone kidnapping her!” yelled another.
Airport spokesman Doug Yakel insisted that the violent arrest had no relation to Trump’s directive.
“We understand federal officers were transporting two individuals on an outbound flight when this incident occurred,” he wrote in an email, perhaps including the little girl. “We believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to suspect broader enforcement action at SFO.... We were not involved in or notified in advance of this incident. Airport operations continued without disruption, and there was no impact to flights or passenger processing.”
“I flew into San Francisco at 10pm last night & we got stuck on the tarmac for 30 minutes because of a ‘security’ issue. Can’t imagine it was anything other than this,” Utah State Senator Nate Blouin wrote on X. “Trump making things worse for travelers to target our neighbors. Gas prices up. Global safety down. Idiotic.”
Trump on Monday encouraged ICE agents to continue arresting people while deployed inside airports. “They’re now able to arrest illegals as they come into the country,” Trump said. “It’s very fertile territory.”
Even if this is an isolated event that has nothing to do with Trump’s ICE directive, it makes the fear attached to it a reality.