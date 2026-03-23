The Reason Trump Isn’t as Perturbed by Rising Oil Prices as You Are

The current runup in gas prices won’t likely stop at $4 per gallon, raising the question of whether we’re about to experience societal transformation comparable to that of the mid-1970s. The general consensus is that it won’t, a significant reason being that the United States is now itself a petrostate. But with congressional Republicans reduced to saying things like “What we’re paying at the gas pump is a small price to pay,” gas prices ought to help Democrats win back the House, and maybe even the Senate.

When the 1970s oil embargo hit, the United States was importing more than one-third of its oil. Today the United States is a net oil exporter. We still import plenty of oil, but more of it is from Canada and less from the Persian Gulf. This ought to make oil a less urgent consideration in the formulation of foreign policy. But President Donald Trump thinks about oil all the time. Partly that’s because his brain never left the 1970s (“Y.M.C.A.,” Trump’s signature rally song, was released in 1978) but mostly it’s because Trump wants to control the global oil market in general, and Middle East oil in particular.

When Trump looks at the oil industry, he doesn’t see an energy source. He just sees a pile of money. In 2011, as the United States was preparing to remove troops from Iraq, Trump told Kelly Evans of The Wall Street Journal that he’d rather stay and “take the oil” as compensation for removing Saddam Hussein. Trump was likely unaware (and may be still) that the United States already had sort-of “taken the oil” in Iraq, in the sense that Iraq’s oil revenue was and remains collected and controlled by the New York Fed as a check on corruption and other potential mischief by our client state. Around the same time Trump was mouthing off to The Wall Street Journal, he also advocated seizing Libya’s oil from Moammar Gadhafi. He kept saying this stuff during his 2016 presidential campaign, and, during his first presidency, when he sent troops into Syria, he said, “We’re keeping the oil.” (We didn’t.)