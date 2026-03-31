White House Blocks Photo of Karoline Leavitt With Turkey Neck
The actual photo, which has been removed from circulation, is worse than this.
Trump officials are continuing to suppress photojournalists because they don’t like how they look in the pictures.
On Tuesday, Status reported that White House press secretary Karoline Leavittt hated a November photo of her, her young son, and a turkey so much that she reached out to Agence France-Presse and had it removed from their archive, which removed it from Getty as well.
The photo, taken by Agence France-Presse photographer Andrew Caballero-Reynolds at a very low angle, is pointed up at Leavitt, who is smiling in a manner that gives her a double chin, while she is holding her son. A turkey they were looking down at, “Waddle,” is also featured in frame very prominently.
AFP maintains that while the White House did tell them Leavitt didn’t like the photos, the decision to scrub them was theirs alone.
“While we were made aware that White House staff found the photo unflattering, we want to be clear that there was no formal request to remove it, nor was there any external pressure involved,” AFP’s director of brand and communications Grégoire Lemarchand told The Daily Beast. It didn’t seem like a formal, written request was necessary anyway.
This is at least the second time a Trump official—a public figure who is regularly on camera—has suppressed photos because they didn’t like how they were objectively captured. Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth banned press photographers from department briefings on the U.S. war on Iran after he too found pictures of him from multiple outlets “unflattering.”