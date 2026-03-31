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White House Blocks Photo of Karoline Leavitt With Turkey Neck

The actual photo, which has been removed from circulation, is worse than this.

President Donald Trump spea
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her son Nicholas as Waddle, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, visits the press briefing room of the White House, prior to the turkey pardoning ceremony with President Donald Trump, November 25, 2025.

Trump officials are continuing to suppress photojournalists because they don’t like how they look in the pictures.

On Tuesday, Status reported that White House press secretary Karoline Leavittt hated a November photo of her, her young son, and a turkey so much that she reached out to Agence France-Presse and had it removed from their archive, which removed it from Getty as well.

The photo, taken by Agence France-Presse photographer Andrew Caballero-Reynolds at a very low angle, is pointed up at Leavitt, who is smiling in a manner that gives her a double chin, while she is holding her son. A turkey they were looking down at, “Waddle,” is also featured in frame very prominently.

X screenshot Ari Cohn @AriCohn The picture @PressSec @karolineleavitt doesn't want you to see

AFP maintains that while the White House did tell them Leavitt didn’t like the photos, the decision to scrub them was theirs alone.

“While we were made aware that White House staff found the photo unflattering, we want to be clear that there was no formal request to remove it, nor was there any external pressure involved,” AFP’s director of brand and communications Grégoire Lemarchand told The Daily Beast. It didn’t seem like a formal, written request was necessary anyway.

This is at least the second time a Trump official—a public figure who is regularly on camera—has suppressed photos because they didn’t like how they were objectively captured. Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth banned press photographers from department briefings on the U.S. war on Iran after he too found pictures of him from multiple outlets “unflattering.”

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Pete Hegseth Says When Iran War Ends Is Up to Trump’s “Determination”

Cool, so we could be at war forever.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures and speaks at a podium
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says ending the war in Iran is up to one person and one person alone: President Donald Trump. 

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday morning, Hegseth refused to say how long the U.S. and Israel’s joint military campaign in Iran would continue.

“[Trump]’s said four to six weeks, six to eight weeks, three—it could be any particular number,” Hegseth said. “But we would never reveal precisely what it is.”

“We’re well on our way,” Hegseth said, of meeting the U.S. military’s stated objectives. 

“It would be the president’s determination, and the president’s determination alone, when those objectives are complete and when it serves the interest of the American people to cut that deal. To make sure that Iran doesn’t have a nuclear capability, and ultimately that our objectives, or our interests are advanced.”

Hegseth graciously clarified that the war will wrap up within a number of weeks, as time is generally measured numerically. But as the fighting has now entered its fifth week, the likelihood of the conflict lasting just three or four weeks has decreased significantly. 

It seems clear that the bombing could stretch on for an indeterminate amount of time because Trump has absolutely no clue how to end the war he started. Hegseth’s utter refusal to lay out real parameters for Trump’s reckless military campaign allows it to be prosecuted with impunity.

Despite repeatedly claiming that the United States has entered productive negotiations with Iran, Trump practically begged other countries on Truth Social Tuesday to step in to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. During his press conference, Hegseth emphasized that this was not just a problem for the U.S. but for the world—even though it was caused by the U.S. pretty much entirely and Americans are paying for it in higher energy and food prices, surging mortgage rates, and lost jobs.  

It seems that Trump may be hoping to build an off-ramp to withdraw from the region without cleaning up the mess he made. 

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Trump Is Already Over the War He Started

Donald Trump has reportedly told aides he’s ready to end the Iran war, even with no major concessions made on the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The White House has practically given up its initial aims for attacking Iran.

Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with his aides about ending the military campaign, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, administration officials told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

Situated between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, the Strait of Hormuz is the single most important energy transit point in the world, funneling approximately one-fifth of all crude oil shipments. Iran began laying mines across the passageway earlier this month, effectively sealing the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to the rest of the open ocean.

In 2024, the U.S. imported roughly 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day through the strait, accounting for roughly 7 percent of total U.S. crude imports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Trump and his aides estimated that reopening the waterway would extend the conflict past the administration’s advertised four-to-six week timeline for military involvement. Allowing Tehran to retain control of the strait would leave a complex problem in the Middle East that would need to be dealt with at a later date.

The president has since reshuffled America’s priorities in the region, opting to focus on decimating Iran’s navy and its missile stockpiles while pressuring the country to resume its oil trade via diplomatic means. Officials told the Journal that if that strategy fails, Washington would press its allies in Europe and the Gulf to pick up the mantle on reopening the strait.

Trump practically confirmed the latter details of the Journal’s report within hours of its publication, writing on Truth Social that European countries should “go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us,” Trump wrote Tuesday morning. “Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not express confidence in an immediate resolution to the conflict, telling reporters at a press conference Tuesday morning that the war could end in “any particular number” of weeks—it’s all up to the president.

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Trump’s FTC Settles With Match Over Nightmare Dating App Case

The Federal Trade Commission has settled its lawsuit in a case over stolen dating app users’ information.

A hand holds a phone with several dating app son the screen: Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, and Hinge.
Alicia Windzio/picture alliance/Getty Images

OkCupid and its parent company, Match Group—which also owns massively popular dating apps like Hinge and Tinder—allegedly shared sensitive user data to a facial recognition software company. President Trump’s Federal Trade Commission is letting them off with a slap on the wrist.

The FTC, which Trump all but controls now after removing the Democratic commissioners, announced Monday it is settling its lawsuit against the companies, while detailing what its investigation uncovered.

“OkCupid provided the third party with access to nearly three million OkCupid user photos as well as location and other information without placing any formal or contractual restrictions on how the information could be used,” the FTC said in a press release. “Since September 2014, Match and OkCupid took extensive steps to conceal—including through trying to obstruct the FTC’s investigation—and deny that OkCupid shared users’ personal information with the data recipient.… When a news story revealed that the third party had obtained large OkCupid datasets, OkCupid claimed to the media and OkCupid users that it was not involved with the third party.”

The third party in question is Clairifai, an AI company that makes facial recognition software. The FTC noted that OkCupid and Match handed over users’ photos, locations, and demographic information.

The FTC has settled the lawsuit in exchange for a promise that the company won’t do the same thing again. There will be no financial penalty. And even worse, Clairafai still has the photos. The FTC has simply banned the companies from misrepresenting things like “the extent to which the companies collect, maintain, use, disclose, delete or protect any personal information such as photos and demographic and geolocation data”—things OkCupid and Match Group have already spent years lying about, according to the FTC’s own investigation.

“Clarifai still has those images. They’ve already used them to train their facial recognition models,” said Douglas Farrar, former FTC director of public affairs. “But the FTC doesn’t order the company to delete the models trained on stolen data.”

It was immediately apparent that the punishment did not meet the severity of the dystopian crime.

“This should be punishable with prison time,” Ohio Democratic congressional candidate Jerrad Christian wrote on X. “Your face shouldn’t be a product for tech companies to sell.”

“Match Group, the biggest name in online dating, sold personal data to a facial recognition firm. They were just fined $0,” the Groundwork Collaborative’s Emily DiVito chimed. “You’re not the customer, you’re the product.”

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Another Country Is Helping Iran Target the U.S. Military

First Russia, now China.

Donald Trump stands next to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who waves
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

More than one major U.S. adversary is assisting Iran.

China has been sharing intelligence with Iran since roughly two weeks into the war, a “well-placed,” unidentified source “with knowledge” of the situation told HUMINT’s Sasha Ingber. The military cooperation has been ongoing since at least March 10.

The intelligence includes the locations of U.S. troops and equipment. The information is largely GEOINT satellite imagery, which Ingber noted amounts to “targeting coordinates.”

It is not clear why China began distributing intel to Iran, or whether the information exchange was the source of harm to U.S. forces.

So far, more than 1,937 people have been killed in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, according to Al Jazeera. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also lost their lives in the war, and more than 300 have been wounded. The attacks on U.S. soldiers began on March 12.

“Nothing provided to Iran by any other country is affecting our operational success,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Ingber. But Wales did not deny the intel relay when asked.

In turn, China is receiving intelligence as to how the U.S. conducts its military operations in the current era, information that could provide critical insight should the two countries engage with one another over Taiwan.

“This is something that the White House has been made aware of,” Ingber said. “The person believes that this is one reason why President [Donald] Trump postponed his meeting with [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, which was supposed to happen at the end of March or early April.”

The meeting was rescheduled to May 16.

The revelation would make China the second prominent U.S. adversary to assist Iran in the devolving conflict. Several military officials told The Washington Post on March 6 that Russia shared targeting details with Iran, offering the locations of U.S. military assets such as warships and aircraft across the Middle East. Over the weekend, European allies warned that Russia was aiding Iran more than U.S. officials had let on. They underscored that America’s latest Middle East conflict is intertwined with Russia’s war against Ukraine, reported CBS News.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Monday that the conflict would be resolved in the coming weeks, though military officials have indicated that the war could rage for months.

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Blue-Collar Democrat Officially Flips Trump District in Major Win

Republicans have lost yet another seat in Florida that should have been an easy win. All signs point to a GOP bloodbath in the midterm elections.

Lines of voters wait to cast their ballots.
Edward Linsmier/Getty Images

Democrats pulled off another upset in Florida, winning a normally very Republican state Senate district in West Tampa.

Navy veteran and electrical workers union leader Brian Nathan was declared the winner Monday of a special election in Senate district 14 by the Associated Press. Nathan defeated former state Representative Josie Tomkow despite the Republican rancher outspending him by a factor of about one to ten. Nathan won by 40,237 votes to Tomkow’s 39,832, a margin of about half a percentage point and just 855 votes, and there won’t be a recount.

The Senate seat was vacated when its previous occupant, Jay Collins, was appointed Florida’s lieutenant governor. Nathan’s campaign sought to downplay culture wars and instead elevate issues such as better paying jobs, affordable housing, and quality education. It’s the latest Democratic upset in Florida, which has swung solidly Republican in the Trump era.

In December, Miami Beach elected its first Democratic mayor in 30 years, and this month, Boca Raton chose its first Democratic mayor in 45 years. Just last week, Democrat Emily Gregory, a small business owner, also pulled off an upset win in the state House district where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion is located.

The wins are part of a national trend in President Trump’s second term, with Democrats flipping 30 Republican seats in state legislatures across the country, according to The New York Times. While Nathan and Gregory will have to defend their new seats again in November, and Florida still retains Republican supermajorities in both of its legislatures, their wins still signal a rough midterm election for Republicans nationally in November. Trump escalating the war in Iran and continuing to sow economic chaos isn’t helping, either.

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Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Say if Trump Put Land Mines in Iran

Karoline Leavitt brushed past the crucial question.

Karoline Leavitt speaks during a White House press briefing.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had nothing to say Monday to reports that the United States appears to be placing land mines in Iran. 

During a White House press briefing, Leavitt was questioned about recent reports that U.S.-made land mines had been spotted on the ground in Iran.

“Did President Trump sign off on using U.S.-made land mines in Iran?” one reporter asked.

“I don’t have any comment on that report today,” Leavitt said.

“Can you comment on whether they’re being used at all?” the reporter pressed. 

“I don’t have any comment on that,” Leavitt repeated, before quickly moving on. 

Bellingcat, an open-source intelligence organization, first reported last week that the U.S. military appeared to have scattered anti-tank land mines over Kafari, a village in southern Iran. The mines were discovered in a residential area two kilometers away from the entrance to Shiraz South Missile Base. So far, several people have been killed by the mines, according to Iranian media. 

Three experts told Bellingcat that the mines discovered near Kafari were from a U.S.-made Gator mines system. The United States is the only participant in the conflict known to possess these land mines, as they were developed after the U.S. stopped supplying arms to Iran. Central Command declined to comment on the report to The Washington Post.  

The United States has long resisted global demands to stop the use of anti-personnel land mines, which kill or injure civilians for years after conflicts are resolved.

In December, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reversed a Biden-era policy banning the use of land mines except on the Korean Peninsula. The previous administration had also taken efforts to destroy its stockpile of land mines that were not necessary for use in Korea. In 2024, the Biden administration sent land mines to Ukraine. Hegseth also ordered an end to the long-running U.S. Humanitarian Mine Action Program, through which the U.S. engages in demining efforts alongside other countries. 

Shortly after Donald Trump reentered office, his administration also shuttered the State Department office that handles weapons removal. Now the Pentagon appears to be making a mess that the United States has no ambition to clean up—with deadly results—and the White House won’t even comment on what’s happening. 

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Golden Toilet Throne Mocking Trump Appears on National Mall

A giant golden toilet has appeared in Washington, D.C., in tribute to the president.

Someone sits on the golden toilet throne near the Reflecting Pool.
Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images
The “Throne Fit for a King” statue that appeared near the Lincoln Memorial on March 30, in Washington, D.C.

A golden toilet mocking President Trump was set up on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Monday.

The toilet is spray-painted gold and set up on a fake marble pedestal—a jab at the president’s preferred design aesthetic—and directly references his renovation of the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House last year. Plaques on both sides of the commode statue read “A Throne Fit for a King,” along with a brief message [sic]:

In a time of unprecedented division, escalating conflict and economic turmoil, President Trump focused on what really mattered: Remodeling the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. This, his crowning achievement is a bold reminder that the president isn’t just a bussinessman, he’s taking care of business. It stands as a tribute to an unwavering visionary who looked down, saw a problem, and painted it gold.

X screenshot Andrew Leyden @PenguinSix The protest group "Secret Handshake" have erected a golden toilet "throne" at the Lincoln Memorial to protest President Trump's emphasis on remodeling the White House instead of dealing with other issues. Tourists are having fun posing for pictures there.

The golden throne was erected by the protest art group Secret Handshake, who put their name on a toilet roll attached to the sculpture. The group has erected at least a dozen statues mocking Trump and his followers on the mall in the past 18 months, according to The Washington Post. These include a giant replica of a birthday card Trump had sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday and a bronze statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands. Earlier this month, the group installed a statue on the mall of Trump and Epstein in the “king of the world” pose from the movie Titanic.

The group keeps the identities of its members hidden, using an intermediary to get installation permits from the National Park Service. One of them told the Post in a phone interview Monday that the secrecy is “because it’s not about us. It’s about the kind of fun, intrigue and mystery of these things.”

“Things are dark right now and feel hopeless in a lot of ways,” he said. “There’s a lightheartedness to this that could be a respite from the darkness. Of course, there’s a lot of imagery around the idea that this guy is king and a supreme ruler that comes from him directly, so the idea of this throne does play into it.”

The Trump administration doesn’t see any humor in it.

“President Trump is making the White House and our entire Nation’s Capital more beautiful than ever before. The president will never stop working on behalf of the American people and fulfill the promises that he was overwhelmingly elected to do,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the news outlet.

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White House Open to Kicking 300,000 People Off Health Care to Fund War

Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out slashing health care funding to keep Donald Trump’s Iran war going.

Karoline Leavitt gestures and speaks at a podium during a White House press briefing.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Killing people abroad is apparently more important to Republicans than keeping Americans healthy.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt refused Monday to say whether or not Donald Trump was considering cutting health care access in order to continue funding the Iran war, suggesting that the administration was unaware of the GOP caucus’s plan to do so.

“I don’t want to weigh in definitively because I just haven’t heard that being discussed in the West Wing,” Leavitt said during a White House press briefing.

Top Republicans have already floated the idea and are reportedly eyeing federal health care cuts in order to offset the Pentagon’s massive price tag on its latest military offensive.

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington has suggested that Congress should revive cost-sharing reductions, which could save the federal government as much as $30 billion. Doing so, however, would drastically increase out-of-pocket premium costs, a possibility that the Congressional Budget Office estimated could cause some 300,000 people to lose their health insurance by 2034. Arrington is selling the scheme as a method of “fraud prevention.”

Cuts presented in Arrington’s budget reconciliation bill include programs aimed at assisting low-income families, such as the earned income tax credit, which helps low-income, working parents recoup their tax dollars by claiming their child as a dependent. Arrington claimed the popular program “loses 30 cents on the dollar.”

“You’ve got low-income housing tax credits, for example, another sort of welfare program within the tax code that doesn’t prohibit illegals from siphoning money off that and jeopardizing the sustainability of that program,” he said.

The cuts are still in discussion, and are likely to face pushback from moderate Republicans, who are already fretting over their reelection odds—and the party’s trilateral grip on Washington—come November.

Meanwhile, the cost of the war is ramping up, hurting Americans at home. The White House has sent more troops to the Middle East, ramping up fears of a ground invasion in Iran, and the Pentagon is readying for “weeks of U.S. ground operations” in the region. Oil prices have soared as a result of the monthlong conflict, which Congress still has yet to authorize.

So far, more than 1,937 people have been killed in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, according to Al Jazeera. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also lost their lives in the war, and more than 300 have been wounded. Leavitt insisted Monday that the conflict would be resolved in the coming weeks, though military officials have indicated that the war could rage for months.

Read more about the cuts under consideration:
Republicans Want to Gut Health Care to Pay for Trump’s Iran War
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White House Struggles to Defend Trump’s Threat to Commit War Crimes

The White House isn’t sure how to explain Trump’s threat to completely obliterate civilian infrastructure in Iran.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing on March 30.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Trump is “not afraid” to commit war crimes against innocent Iranian civilians.

“The president posted this morning … he [threatened] ‘blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, and possibly all desalinization plants.’ Under international law, striking civilian infrastructure like that is generally prohibited,” NBC’s Garret Haake asked Leavitt at her Monday briefing. “Why is the president threatening what would amount to potentially a war crime with the U.S. military, and how do you square that with the administration repeatedly saying that the U.S. does not target civilians?”

“The president has made it quite clear to the Iranian regime at this moment in time—as evidenced by the statement that you just read—that their best move is to make a deal. Or else the United States Armed Forces has capabilities beyond their wildest imagination,” Leavitt replied. “And the president is not afraid to use them.”

“Including potential war crimes?” Haake responded.

“That’s not what I said, Garrett. And you’re saying the word ‘potential’ for a reason. I’m sure some experts are telling you that in your ear to try to ask me that question. Of course this administration … will always act within the confines of the law,” Leavitt said.

That has not been the case. Aside from waging an illegal war in the first place, the Trump administration—along with Israel—has already killed more than 1,500 civilians in Iran. Haake’s question was valid, as Trump very much threatened to bomb access to clean water and electricity on Monday morning. That is illegal under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

University of Manchester international law professor Yusra Suedi told Al Jazeera that Trump’s post “reinforces the climate of impunity around collective punishment in warfare.”

“This is clearly an act of collective punishment, which is prohibited under international humanitarian law. You can’t deliberately harm an entire civilian population to pressure its government,” she said.

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