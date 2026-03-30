Another Country Is Helping Iran Target the U.S. Military
First Russia, now China.
More than one major U.S. adversary is assisting Iran.
China has been sharing intelligence with Iran since roughly two weeks into the war, a “well-placed,” unidentified source “with knowledge” of the situation told HUMINT’s Sasha Ingber. The military cooperation has been ongoing since at least March 10.
The intelligence includes the locations of U.S. troops and equipment. The information is largely GEOINT satellite imagery, which Ingber noted amounts to “targeting coordinates.”
It is not clear why China began distributing intel to Iran, or whether the information exchange was the source of harm to U.S. forces.
So far, more than 1,937 people have been killed in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, according to Al Jazeera. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also lost their lives in the war, and more than 300 have been wounded. The attacks on U.S. soldiers began on March 12.
“Nothing provided to Iran by any other country is affecting our operational success,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Ingber. But Wales did not deny the intel relay when asked.
In turn, China is receiving intelligence as to how the U.S. conducts its military operations in the current era, information that could provide critical insight should the two countries engage with one another over Taiwan.
“This is something that the White House has been made aware of,” Ingber said. “The person believes that this is one reason why President [Donald] Trump postponed his meeting with [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, which was supposed to happen at the end of March or early April.”
The meeting was rescheduled to May 16.
The revelation would make China the second prominent U.S. adversary to assist Iran in the devolving conflict. Several military officials told The Washington Post on March 6 that Russia shared targeting details with Iran, offering the locations of U.S. military assets such as warships and aircraft across the Middle East. Over the weekend, European allies warned that Russia was aiding Iran more than U.S. officials had let on. They underscored that America’s latest Middle East conflict is intertwined with Russia’s war against Ukraine, reported CBS News.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Monday that the conflict would be resolved in the coming weeks, though military officials have indicated that the war could rage for months.