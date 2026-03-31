Trump Targets More Children With Strike on Iranian Orphanage
The U.S.-Israeli attacks have killed at least 230 children during the war so far.
The U.S. and Israel have reportedly attacked an Iranian orphanage, killing two people and injuring five others.
The Monday strike targeted a newly built orphan charity complex in Fardis, a city about 25 miles west of Tehran, according to CNN, based on reporting from Fars News Agency, a semiofficial state news agency in Iran.
This strike marks the start of the fifth week of Donald Trump’s reckless war in Iran, where strikes have already killed at least 230 children and injured an additional 1,800, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported Sunday.
The war began with the U.S. conducting a horrific strike on a girls’ primary school in Minab that killed at least 168 children and 14 teachers. A preliminary inquiry found that the strike was the result of using outdated intelligence. What will America’s excuse for wanton violence be this time?