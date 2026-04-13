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States Struggle With Fluoride Crisis Thanks to Trump’s Iran War

A fluoride shortage is leaving many U.S. water facilities incapable of meeting recommended fluoride levels in drinking water.

A hand holds a plastic cup under a running faucet.
Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has caused a domestic fluoride shortage in yet another unintended consequence of a useless and unpopular conflict.

The Associated Press has reported that various U.S. water utility companies across the country have struggled to obtain fluoride because tIsrael is one of the top providers of fluorosilicic acid. With Israel sending more people into military service, amid attacks on Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza, that supply chain has been disrupted 

This has led to “decreased production, and supply shortages for the U.S. market,” Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies officer Dan Hartnett told the AP. Water facilities in Maryland and Pennsylvania have been hit particularly hard, with WSSC Water in Maryland lowering the amount of fluoride in the water from the recommended .7 milligrams per liter to just .4 milligrams. 

Adding fluoride to drinking water has one of the most effective public health measures in reducing tooth decay.  What’s happening now shows the widespread ripple effects that this war is having. From the death and destruction in Lebanon and Iran, to high prices at the gas pump, to no more fluoride in some of the water, to even fishermen in the Philippines struggling to get by due to fuel price spikes, this war has permeated through all facets of life around the world—and that will only worsen given the current state of things. 

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Trump Fires Judges Who Blocked Deportations of Pro-Palestine Students

The judges involved in Rümeysa Öztürk and Mohsen Mahdawi’s cases have been fired.

Judge Roopal Patel poses next to a couch with her hands folded in front of her
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Judge Roopal Patel

The Trump administration is continuing to punish immigration judges who impede its deportation agenda.

Judge Roopal Patel ruled in January that the administration did not have sufficient evidence to deport Rümeysa Öztürk, a PhD student studying at Tufts University on an F-1 student visa. On Friday, Patel received a pink slip, formally pushing her out of the federal judiciary.  

Patel told The Boston Globe that she was not sure if her ruling in Öztürk’s case had affected her tenure. 

The White House has made it all too clear that immigration is a top priority for Donald Trump’s second term legacy. Under ex-Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Justice Department massively reshifted its resources towards arresting and prosecuting non-criminal immigrants, dropping tens of thousands of criminal probes in the process.

Immigration court is the final step of that process before the Trump administration can legally thrust the people out of the country, though the admin has not seemed to understand the limitations of the law. Instead, the DOJ has attempted to ram cases through the system in an attempt to meet the White House’s demands, placing an enormous and unusual burden on America’s judges.

“It was a pressure I at least tried to actively resist,” Patel told The New York Times. “All people in the United States are entitled to due process, and everyone deserves to have their cases adjudicated fully and fairly.”

But Patel was not the only judge suddenly ousted from their job on Friday. Six federal judges were fired at the end of last week, a U.S. official confirmed to the Times. Four of those were probationary discharges, according to the official. 

One of the other immigration judges dismissed on Friday was Nina Froes, a Massachusetts judge who oversaw the government’s case against Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student leader at Columbia University and green card holder that protested against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Froes ultimately ruled against Mahdawi’s deportation last April, despite an aggressive pressure campaign fronted by State Secretary Marco Rubio to push the West Bank refugee out of the country. Rubio at one point argued that Mahdawi’s presence in the U.S. could “potentially undermine” U.S. foreign policy.

Froes was similarly unsure if her ruling in the Mahdawi case had affected her job stability.

“I don’t know what’s in the minds of other people,” she told the Times. “But I can’t imagine it was helpful.”

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Trump Sec. Gets Humiliating Fact-Check About Closing Forest Service

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins insisted that no Forest Service offices in northern Michigan were closing.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks onstage at CPAC
Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared clueless Monday about the closures of forest research facilities she directed. 

During a press conference at Michigan State University, a reporter asked Rollins whether the U.S. Forest Service offices would close in the state, as part of a so-called “common sense” restructuring that would result in the mass closure of 57 regional offices across the country. 

“I don’t have those talking points in front of me, but let me tell you this: the misinformation in the media,” Rollins said. “There is no closing of the Forest Service. We are moving it out of Washington, D.C. We are reheadquartering it in Salt Lake City, where it can be closer to the forests that it actually serves, and the people that those forests serve, most importantly.”

Rollins claimed it made no sense to have “thousands upon thousands” USDA employees based in Washington, but made no mention of the dozens of regional facilities she was planning to shutter.

Another reporter pressed Rollins about whether USDA employees in the Upper Peninsula would be potentially reassigned to the East Coast. The UP is home to two national forests, the Ottawa and Hiawatha National Forests, that account for nearly two million acres of land. 

“That’s incorrect. There is no one in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that’s getting reassigned to the East Coast,” Rollins said. 

“There is an office that’s closing in Houghton, Michigan,” the reporter said.   

“So, any offices that are closing, I don’t have that one in front of me, but any offices that are closing, it’s usually because they are, the rent is way too high, and there is so much work that needs to be done,” Rollins said.

But in Houghton, rent has nothing to do with the closure.

“This particular facility is paid for,” MTU College of Forestry Professor Evan Kane told TV6 Upper Michigan Source. “We rent the land from Michigan Tech for a dollar a year. It doesn’t cost the forest service very much in comparison to some of the other units that did get shuttered.”

That’s not the only part of Rollins’s logic that doesn’t add up. If the Trump administration wants the Forest Service to go where there’s a forest, why wouldn’t Rollins relocate to Alaska, which has approximately approximately 21.9 million acres of forest, the most of any state? Or how about California, which has the highest number of individual forests? Or, why don’t they keep a number of research facilities in forests across the country instead of cutting short years of research to consolidate thousands of workers to a single site in Colorado?  

Steve Lenkart, executive director of the National Federation of Federal Employees, has alleged that the dramatic reshuffling was actually illegal because congressional funding for the fiscal year 2026 included a stipulation that funds could not be put toward relocating offices or employees, or reorganization.

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Minnesota Investigates ICE Over Possible Kidnapping of American

Federal immigration agents arrested an American with no criminal record—and couldn’t explain why.

Students hold signs reading "Neighbors Say ICE OUT!" outside the Minnesota State Capitol.
Renee Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune
Students from St. Paul public schools protest ICE in a walkout on January 14.

Ramsey County, Minnesota, is investigating ICE agents over the alleged kidnapping of an American citizen in January. 

Federal agents broke down the door of ChongLy “Scott” Thao, a Hmong American, without a warrant and then arrested him in his underwear, forcing him to walk outside in the freezing St. Paul streets with just a blanket. The incident was captured on video, with neighbors shouting at several armed agents as protesters gathered at the scene with horns and whistles.

ICE released Thao after a couple of hours in custody, determining that he was an U.S. citizen with no criminal record. DHS later claimed they were looking for two convicted sex offenders, although Thao told the AP he had not seen the two men before and that they didn’t live with him.

In a news conference Monday, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Sheriff Bob Fletcher said that they are seeking evidence from the Department of Homeland Security over Thao’s arrest.

“There are many facts we don’t know yet, but there’s one that we do know. And that is that Mr. Thao is and has been an American citizen. There’s not a dispute over that,” Fletcher said. “There’s no dispute that he was taken out of his house, forcibly taken out of his home and driven around.”

The goal of the investigation, Choi said, is to find out if ICE agents committed crimes that they could be prosecuted under state or federal law, adding, “This is not about any type of predetermined agenda other than to seek the truth and to investigate the facts.”

Hennepin County, where Minneapolis is located, announced last month that they were looking into 17 instances of “potential unlawful behavior” conducted by former Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and other federal agents during Operation Metro Surge, including the use of chemical agents and attacks on local residents. 

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in March that “I want to be clear with our community about the challenges these investigations entail, because the federal government has refused to provide us information about the actions of their officers in Minnesota.”  

The DHS has refused to provide information to Minnesota’s state and local officials regarding the most egregious offenses in the operation: the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. In March, the state joined Hennepin County in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over their lack of cooperation. The Trump administration won’t take kindly to Ramsey County’s efforts, either. 

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Trump Creepily Lusts Over Married Woman in Front of His Grandson

“Is she in good shape or what?” the president said while spending time with his grandson.

Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
PAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump took time out of a busy day playing golf at Mar-a-Lago Sunday afternoon to ogle at a married woman.

Trump stopped the golf cart he was driving with his grandson, Donald Trump III, to stop and greet golf content creator and MAGA supporter Nina Coates, who was jumping up and down out of excitement.

“She’s in great shape, great shape, look at her,” the president said. “You want a picture? Come on over here,” Trump said, adjusting his pants and pulling her in close. “Is she in good shape or what?”

“This is how people (Trump) treat you if you keep staying in shape,” the video is captioned.

A second clip of the interaction showed Trump still with Coates—holding her hand—while other golfers and club members surrounded them. “Is that your husband?” he asked her, pointing directly at the camera.

“Yes, sir,” the man behind the camera replied.

It’s hard to brush this off as just some wholesome interaction, especially knowing what we know about the president—from his harassment of beauty pageant contestants to his friendship with perhaps the most infamous sexual predator of the modern era, Jeffrey Epstein. And even worse, he’s driving around in sunny Mar-a-Lago golfing while people home and abroad suffer because of the decisions he made.

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Trump Begs DoorDash Driver to Praise Him During Bizarre Event

The woman, a Trump voter from Arkansas, seemed unsure of how to respond.

Donald Trump stands outside the Oval Office, holding McDonald's takeout bags while he watches DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons speak
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Even Donald Trump’s guest of honor at an impromptu White House photo op Monday wasn’t willing to praise the president’s performance during his second term.

After grabbing two bags of McDonalds from his DoorDash driver, the president repeatedly prompted the food courier to compliment his policies in front of the press—to no avail.

“Well, you’re really nice, would you like to do a little news conference with me? These are not the nicest people, they’re not nice like you,” Trump said.

“I’ll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,” said Sharon Simmons, wearing a red T-shirt emblazoned with the words “DoorDash Grandma.”

Simmons had traveled to the White House from Arkansas to speak with the president about his No Tax on Tips program, which she told Fox News had allowed her to afford cancer treatments for her husband.

However, Trump’s press conference featured very little talk of the relevant tax cut. Instead, Trump pressed Simmons on a range of other conservative talking points, including banning trans athletes (primarily trans girls) from competing in their gender-aligned sports.

“Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?” asked Trump.

“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” Simmons insisted.

“You don’t? I’ll bet you do,” Trump pushed.

“No, no, I’m here about no tax on tips,” she said.

Trump also queried the grandmother of 10 about her opinion on the war with Iran, the scheduled White House UFC tournament, and whether she voted for him.

“And I think you voted for me? Do you think?” asked Trump, touching her shoulder.

“Uh, maybe,” Simmons said with a laugh.

Simmons later told Fox News that she was a supporter of the president.

DoorDash celebrated the success of its White House event later that afternoon, noting in a statement that Simmons had conducted the “first ever White House delivery.”

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Trump Confusingly Brags About Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz

Which are we supposed to want, ships passing through the strait, or the U.S. military preventing ships from passing through the strait?

Donald Trump frowns while standing outside the Oval Office
Salwan Georges/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump bragged Monday about the number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after imposing a military blockade of Iranian ports.

“34 Ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began,” Trump wrote in a brief post on Truth Social.

It seems the president is trying to suggest that his announcement of a military blockade was to thank for the sudden surge in trade through the Strait of Hormuz, but that “foolish closure” he referred to was spurred by his decision to join Israel’s reckless military campaign against Iran. As a result, Iran’s retaliatory attacks have brought trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a screeching halt, threatening global food and energy supplies.

Trump would like to pretend he’s the savior, when really, he’s the problem.

The reality of Trump’s blockade is a lot more tenuous. A sustained military blockade would be incredibly expensive and require a large number of warships, and U.S. allies have made it very clear they have no intention of helping out. While it may seem like a quick fix, taking Iranian oil off the market will only squeeze the market, causing energy prices to surge higher. Gas prices in the U.S. have surged beyond $4 a gallon, as crude oil has climbed to over $100 per barrel.

Plus, Trump’s numbers are a little off. In the last 24 hours, 31 vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, carrying oil, natural gas, and other cargo, NBC News reported. As of early Monday morning, there were 11 vessels in the waterway, including three Iranian ships. That’s still well below the prewar daily average of 138 ships. Although it wasn’t immediately clear whether the U.S. Navy had begun its operation, CBS News reported, two ships immediately turned away from the waterway Monday.

Just minutes after Trump’s military blockade was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST, the president claimed that Iran’s entire navy had been “completely obliterated”—except for a fleet of “fast attack ships,” which he claimed posed no threat. “Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED,” he wrote.

Of course, that would throw a pretty big wedge in the tentative ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has also warned that any warships approaching the strait will be considered a ceasefire violation.

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Trump Deletes Photo of Himself as Jesus and Makes Up Pathetic Excuse

The president appears to have finally realized he crossed a line after the MAGA uproar.

AI photo of Trump as Jesus as he heals a sick man by putting his hand on his forehead. Others crowd around them watching and praying.
Screengrab/Donald Trump on Truth Social

Donald Trump has deleted a post containing an AI image of himself as Jesus after backlash from his supporters and religious leaders.

X screenshot Kaitlan Collins @kaitlancollins It appears as if Trump has deleted his post portraying himself as Jesus after facing some backlash from his own supporters. (Screenshot: Not Found)

The Truth Social post showed an illustration of the president, in the style of art usually found in Bibles, dressed in white in a red shawl with light emanating from him while he healed a sick man in a bed wearing a hospital gown. In the picture, Trump is surrounded by men and women, all white, while the background is full of soldiers, fighter jets, a bald eagle, a waving American flag, and the Statue of Liberty.

Screengrab/Donald Trump on Truth Social

Shortly after deleting the image, he made a lame attempt to play dumb, saying that while he did initially post it, “I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one.”

Various figures on the right, including evangelical Christians and right-wing media personalities, decried the picture as blasphemous. Sean Feucht, who has performed worship music at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and the White House, called on the photo to be “deleted immediately.” Christian influencer Mandy Arthur posted on X that “we have made a mistake and accidently elected the Antichrist. Send help.”

Anti-transgender activist Riley Gaines also chimed in, saying that “a little humility would serve [Trump] well” and “God shall not be mocked.” Conservative Christian commentator Megan Basham called the post “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy” and called on Trump “to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.”

Trump has not endeared himself to his Christian supporters in recent days, drawing ire from Catholics, Protestants, and Evangelicals alike. After a report emerged last week that his administration apparently threatened Pope Leo XIV in January, Trump doubled down on Sunday and attacked the pontiff further, calling him “WEAK on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.”

The pope deflected Trump’s comments on Monday, saying that he wasn’t afraid of the president and that he “will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, ⁠promoting dialogue and multilateral ​relationships among the states to look ​for just solutions to problems.”

“Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent ‌people ⁠are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way to do this,” the pope added.

This post alienated Christians of all denominations, even the right-wing conservatives in his base. But Trump doesn’t seem to care, and has enjoyed being compared to Jesus before, most recently at an Easter lunch at the White House by his spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain. The president has never rushed to correct anyone praising him, no matter how excessive.

This story has been updated.

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Growing Number of Democrats Call on Eric Swalwell to Leave Congress

Democrats are calling on the California representative to resign or be expelled after sexual assault allegations against him.

Representative Eric Swalwell on the steps of the Capitol
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Representative Eric Swalwell on the steps of the Capitol

Multiple House Democrats have called for the resignation of California Representative Eric Swalwell following serious sexual assault allegations against him. Swalwell dropped out of the California gubernatorial election Sunday, but remains in the House. He admitted to “mistakes in judgement” while denying all allegations.

“If you sexually assaulted someone, you should not be serving in Congress—[or as President],” Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury wrote Sunday night on X. “Period.”

Some Democrats made a point to include other legislators with allegations of assault or corruption—like Republicans Tony Gonzales and Cory Mills and Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick—in their calls for expulsion.

“Congress should not tolerate representatives who abuse staff, betray public trust for personal gain, and generally violate their oath of office. Reps. Swalwell, Gonzales, Cherfilus-McCormick, and Mills should resign. If they refuse, they should be expelled,” Representative Nydia Velasquez wrote. “Americans deserve better and Congress must hold our members accountable.”

“The accusations against Rep. Eric Swalwell are serious and must be fully investigated,” Representative Greg Amo said in a statement. “The women who have come forward are brave, deserve to be heard, and have my support.... These allegations, like those against Cory Mills and Tony Gonzales, demonstrate they are not fit to serve in public office and should resign. If they do not and the House votes on their removal, I would vote to expel them from Congress.”

“I’ve seen enough. With his nuanced statement aimed at defending likely criminal charges, Swalwell all but admits a per se abuse of power under House ethics rules: sex with a subordinate,” Representative Jared Huffman wrote. “He must now drop out of the Governor’s race and resign from Congress. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who admitted to the same violation, should also resign. If they don’t, I will support voting to expel both of them.”

“I am sick and tired of watching powerful men in powerful positions be able to get away with sexually abusing and assaulting women,” said Representative Pramila Jayapal on MS NOW. “Representatives Gonzales and Swalwell should resign,” she added on X. “Otherwise, I would vote to expel them.”

Some Democrats made even stronger statements, although anonymously.

“People feel confident that the allegations against all four are credible,” one House Democrat told Axios. “[Members] are frustrated ... by what feels like a bottleneck of scandals without any real accountability yet in any one.”

“We want a full house cleaning,” said another. “Get the garbage out of here. These jerks are destroying Congress, for the American people and for all of us who came here to do good work.”

This is exactly what should be happening. The allegations against Swalwell are alarming, and there has been far too much passivity from both parties regarding the heinous conduct of their members, from sexual assault to corruption. This must be a moment of serious reckoning.

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Here’s What Trump Was Doing While Iran Talks Fell Apart

The president was busy flirting with a UFC fighter after a match.

Donald Trump smiles and looks up while seated in the audience of a UFC match
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

While U.S. negotiators shattered peace talks with Iran, Donald Trump was at a UFC event in Miami, fawning over the body of a Brazilian mixed martial artist.

The president shared some soft words with fighter Paulo Costa cageside Sunday evening, telling the sweaty light heavyweight competitor that he’s a “beautiful guy.”

“You could be a model, you look so good,” Trump can be heard saying in a video clip, gesturing his hands to frame Costa’s image.

“You’re too good lookin’ to be a fighter. You are some fighter,” Trump added.

Costa had previously refused to share the details of their conversation, telling reporters during the post-fight press conference that his exchange with Trump was “secret” and “personal.”

“As for Trump, I just kind of jokingly talked to him and then I said some things that were personal,” Costa said. “So just keep it a secret for now. It was just between us.”

That same evening, UFC dropped the first official promo video for the White House event, expected to take place on Trump’s birthday—June 14—in Washington.

Meanwhile, peace talks were falling apart with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a social media statement that his country had “engaged with U.S in good faith to end war,” but that U.S. negotiators had instead offered “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.”

“Zero lessons earned. Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity,” Araghchi said.

In the wake of the failed peace deal, Trump aggressed the situation yet again, promising to block all imports and exports from Iranian ports out of the Strait of Hormuz starting 10 a.m. EST Monday. As of publication, there has been no confirmation that the blockade is in place.

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