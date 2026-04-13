Trump Begs DoorDash Driver to Praise Him During Bizarre Event
The woman, a Trump voter from Arkansas, seemed unsure of how to respond.
Even Donald Trump’s guest of honor at an impromptu White House photo op Monday wasn’t willing to praise the president’s performance during his second term.
After grabbing two bags of McDonalds from his DoorDash driver, the president repeatedly prompted the food courier to compliment his policies in front of the press—to no avail.
“Well, you’re really nice, would you like to do a little news conference with me? These are not the nicest people, they’re not nice like you,” Trump said.
“I’ll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,” said Sharon Simmons, wearing a red t-shirt emblazoned with the words “DoorDash Grandma.”
Simmons had travelled to the White House from Arkansas to speak with the president about his No Tax on Tips program, which she told Fox News had allowed her to afford cancer treatments for her husband.
However, Trump’s press conference featured very little talk of the relevant tax cut. Instead, Trump pressed Simmons on a range of other conservative talking points, including banning trans athletes (primarily trans girls) from competing in their gender-aligned sports.
“Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?” asked Trump.
“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” Simmons insisted.
“You don’t? I’ll bet you do,” Trump pushed.
“No, no, I’m here about no tax on tips,” she said.
Trump also queried the grandmother of 10 about her opinion on the war with Iran, the scheduled White House UFC tournament, and whether or not she voted for him.
“And I think you voted for me? Do you think?” asked Trump, touching her shoulder.
“Uh, maybe,” Simmons said with a laugh.
Simmons later told Fox News that she was a supporter of the president.
DoorDash celebrated the success of its White House event later that afternoon, noting in a statement that Simmons had conducted the “first ever White House delivery.”