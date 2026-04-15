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Trump, 79, Forgets One of His Biggest GOP Critics Is Still in Congress

President Trump thinks he has more control of the Senate than he does.

President Trump makes a fist
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President Trump failed to remember that one of his biggest GOP critics—Representative Thom Tillis—is still a sitting senator, right before forgetting when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Both mistakes occurred in an interview with Fox New’s Maria Bartiromo that aired on Wednesday morning.

Tillis came up while Bartiromo asked the president if he’d have enough support in the Senate to confirm his preferred replacement for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Board of Governors member Kevin Warsh.

“And you think Kevin Warsh can get confirmed? You think Thom Tillis is gonna give you a vote—”

“Well, we’re gonna have to find out, he might not. But that’s why Thom Tillis is no longer a senator,” Trump replied. Tillis is very much still a senator, although he’s stated he won’t seek reelection in 2026.

“OK,” Bartiromo said, staring blankly at Trump before trying to change the subject. But he didn’t let her.

“Thom Tillis is no longer a senator right, he quit?”

“Well, he’s on his way out.”

“But he quit.”

This isn’t just some minor slipup. As Bartiromo herself said, Tillis could stand in the way of more than a few of Trump’s goals, from confirming the next Fed chair and attorney general to passing his desired budget. In this same interview, Trump claimed that Ginsburg died after his 2020 election loss, when in fact she died a month before. The whole interview added yet another chapter to Trump’s long record of mental instability.

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Mike Johnson Says Pope Was Asking for It

Apparently, this escalating one-sided fight is all Pope Leo’s fault.

House Speaker Mike Johnson gestures with one hand while speaking at a podium the Capitol steps
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson has come out on the side of the White House in its recent aggression toward the Vatican, suggesting that Pope Leo XIV had it coming.

“A pontiff or any religious leader can say anything they want, but obviously if you wade into political waters, I think you should expect some political response and I think the pope has received some of that,” Johnson said Wednesday.

Last week, reports emerged that the Pentagon had openly threatened an ambassador of the Holy See in January, days after the pope made antiwar remarks during his State of the World address. In the days since that report, Donald Trump has fired off several antagonistic comments against the leader of the Catholic Church, repeatedly trying to sour the pope’s reputation by claiming that Leo is “terrible for foreign policy” and “weak on crime.” That is despite the fact that religious leaders are neither responsible for foreign policy nor in charge of lowering crime rates.

“I was taken a little bit aback, just honestly, frankly, by something that he said, I think he said several days back, something about ‘those who engage in war, Jesus doesn’t hear their prayers’ or something,” Johnson continued.

The Republican House leader was referring to the pope’s Palm Sunday Mass, in which the pontiff said that “Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Johnson went on to preach against the highest Catholic’s teachings, claiming that it’s a “very well settled matter of Christian theology” that war is sometimes justified, and invoking the “just war” doctrine within military ethics.

The House speaker added that Iran was the “largest sponsor of terrorism” in the world and that the Trump administration’s siege had potentially saved “millions of innocent people” from “being killed by terrorists.”

The war has so far cost the lives of more than 3,000 people in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, reported Reuters. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also been killed, and nearly 400 have been wounded, according to U.S. Central Command.

Meanwhile, gas prices in the U.S. have surged beyond $4 a gallon. In five states—California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington—gas has risen above an average of $5 a gallon. The soaring price has driven up the cost of practically everything else, as inflated transportation and shipping costs get off-loaded to the customer.

Trump imposed a formal blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil tradeway between Iran and Oman, on Tuesday, and has promised repeatedly that the war is “very close to being over.” In the same breath, however, he added that his administration is “not finished” with Iran.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo Wednesday.

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Trump Sends More Troops to Middle East as He Claims War Basically Over

The thousands of additional troops include those who could conduct ground operations in Iran.

U.S. troops carrying guns walk in a single-file line
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Despite President Trump claiming that the war is almost over, the U.S. is sending thousands more soldiers to the Middle East.

The Washington Post reports that about 6,000 troops are heading to the region on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, and about 4,200 troops from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which can conduct limited ground operations, will arrive in the region at the end of the month. There are already an estimated 50,000 U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, and a two-week ceasefire with Iran is set to expire April 22 unless a peace deal is reached.

Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. could resume this week in Pakistan after hitting an impasse over nuclear enrichment. But Trump’s new blockade on Iranian ports, aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by squeezing its economy, may not help the situation. Still, the president told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that he thinks the war with Iran is “close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over.”

“You know what? If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country, and we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly,” Trump said.

Is Trump planning to escalate the war by sending more troops, or is he trying to intimidate Iran into agreeing to terms more favorable to the U.S.? It’s impossible to say, as Trump is unpredictable and impatient. In fact, it was he who begged for the ceasefire in the first place. The question is whether he’s willing to continue an unpopular war that’s hurting the economy and his poll numbers.

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GOP Senator Claims Latest Gas Prices Are Sign of How Well We’re Doing

Senator Roger Marshall argued the high gas prices are actually good.

Senator Roger Marshall speaks during a committee hearing
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Kansas Senator Roger Marshall

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall has doubled down on his delusional pitch for voters to get excited about higher gas prices.

Speaking to CNN Tuesday evening, Marshall was asked if he actually expected his constituents to buy into his earlier claim that national security was “more important than your pocketbook.”

Marshall insisted that Kansans understood the “long game,” and that things could be a lot worse if the United States had not attacked Iran.

“I would argue that if Iran ever had nuclear weapons, and then they controlled the Strait of Hormuz, that gasoline would be $10 a gallon,” Marshall said. “The good news, what gas in America right now is $3.14 a gallon on average, something—oh no, $4.14, forgive me, $4.14 a gallon. In Europe right now it’s $7 a gallon. So, it’s not great. I’m concerned about it.”

Of course, experts say Iran was nowhere near having nuclear weapons. And while the country didn’t control the flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz before, it certainly does now.

Meanwhile, the “short-term sacrifice” Marshall describes is hurting Americans—and his own party’s chances at reelection. A recent poll from CBS News/YouGov found that 51 percent of Americans found gas prices presented a significant financial hardship. At the beginning of April, Donald Trump’s approval on the economy hit a new low, and gas prices have only continued to climb.

But Marshall claimed there was an upside to paying more at the pump.

“The good news is we’re the largest oil producer in the world right now. That we’re a net exporter,” he said, as if average Americans would ever benefit from oil executives’ war profiteering. That’s sure to be a winning message for the midterm elections in November—hey, we should get this guy a regular spot on Fox News!

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Trump, 79, Makes Wild Error While Warning Supreme Court Justice Alito

The president doesn’t seem to remember what happened to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Donald Trump speaking into a mic outdoors
Win McNamee/Getty Images

During an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump was unable to remember when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died—once again raising questions about the president’s mental acuity.

“Look at [what] happens to Justice Ginsburg. She was not exactly a young woman. The election was taken. They had a Democrat who could’ve appointed a liberal justice—and the liberals do stick together, that’s one thing about those justices, they stick together like glue, not like the Republicans,” Trump said in an interview that aired on Wednesday morning. “But she decided that she was gonna live forever, and about two minutes after the election, she went out. And I got to appoint somebody.… She really hurt herself within the Democrat Party.”

Trump is very wrong here. Ginsburg died in September 2020, well before the general election, and he replaced her with Amy Coney Barrett before his 2020 election loss, which went directly against Ginsburg’s dying wish.

Trump shared the factually incorrect story in response to a question about the possibility of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, 76, stepping down while Republicans still control the Senate—appearing to warn the justice that his time is at an end.

The flub is a cherry on top of what has been an absolutely awful few weeks for Trump’s mental fitness, and it’s only Wednesday. From his weird AI posts depicting himself as or with Jesus Christ, to saying the pope is “weak on crime,” to threatening to wipe out an entire civilization, the president seems to be unraveling at a faster rate than usual.

It’s shocking that Trump could even forget Ginsburg’s death. His raw, cinematic reaction to it on an airport tarmac—with Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” playing in the background—was perhaps one of the most iconic moments of his first term.

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Man Helping Trump Target Leftists Scheming for Counterterrorism Gig

Sebastian Gorka has led Donald Trump’s push to classify leftist groups as domestic terrorists.

Sebastian Gorka frowns and stands with his arms crossed during an event at the White House
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian Gorka is angling to become the next head of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Gorka, a former Breitbart News editor and conservative radio personality, has served as a deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council since January 2025.

The London-born Hungarian has been a fixture in Donald Trump’s inner circle since 2017, though his appointment to Trump’s first administration came as a surprise to many in his field. Gorka had previously been known for his extremist Islamophobic views, which relegated him to the fringes of Washington. Even during Trump’s first term, Gorka’s work was stunted after he failed to obtain the security clearance necessary to actually work on national security issues.

The position at the National Counterterrorism Center has been open since Joe Kent resigned last month over the war in Iran. In his exit letter, Kent argued that Iran “posed no imminent threat” to the U.S., and that there was no available intel suggesting that Iran was trying to develop nuclear weapons.

Gorka does not agree. Last month, he told the Council on Foreign Relations that he believed Operation Epic Fury would “solve perhaps the most trenchant and strategic terrorist threat the world faces today.”

Four people familiar with Gorka’s potential political ascension told The Washington Post Wednesday that it would give him “broad powers over the country’s vast counterterrorism apparatus.”

His influence could make the country a hostile place for anyone the administration deems a leftist. At the National Security Council, Gorka has advocated to expand the definition of terrorist threats to include far-left groups. His work bore a result: In September, the White House branded antifa—a catchall for self-described antifascists—a terrorist organization. The executive order deemed antifa a “domestic terrorist organization,” although the Post reported that no such label exists in federal law.

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Trump Humiliatingly Fact-Checked on Nutso Claim About Economy

Donald Trump’s words didn’t match the news graphic right next to his face in a television interview.

Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while walking on an airport tarmac
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump revealed just how delusional he is about the economy.

Speaking to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired Wednesday morning, Trump dodged a question about his “top priorities for the economy” for the rest of the year, insisting that the economy was already in great shape.

“To be honest, we are doing so well. You look at this. I hit the 50,000 Dow mark, which everyone said couldn’t happen in four years. I did it in one year. I hit the 7,000 S&P mark in less than one year,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Now we have to do a little bit of a turn, a detour, to a place called Iran, and we have to stop them from ever having a nuclear weapon.’”

Unfortunately, Trump’s words were undercut by the Fox Business chyron, which displayed in glaring red and white graphics that the Dow Jones Industrial Average
wasn’t in great shape.

The Dow topped 50,000 in February, shortly before the launch of the U.S. and Israel’s military campaign in Iran caused it to crater, obliterating nearly all the growth Trump had seen during his first year. In the past several weeks, the Dow has gone back up, but the Fox Business graphic located just inches from Trump’s face revealed that the Dow futures market predicted that that level would drop yet again.

Trump insisted that the stock market was “almost as good as it was two months ago,” and that he was pleasantly surprised that oil was selling for $92 per barrel, saying that many had predicted it would be closer to $200.

But Trump’s assertion that the Dow is somehow the most important economic indicator is nothing short of delusional. Gas prices and inflation are up; employment and consumer sentiment are down. Meanwhile, Trump’s approval on the economy has hit a career low. How does he plan to address this? He doesn’t.

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Fresh Off AI Jesus Scandal, Trump Posts Another Crazy Jesus Photo

President Trump has no problem conflating himself with Jesus.

Donald Trump raises a fist while walking on an airport tarmac
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is once again posting boomer Jesus slop on Truth Social. 

The president posted a screenshot of an image of him with Jesus Christ just days after coming under fire for making a post of himself as Jesus Christ. It’s a screenshot from an “Irish for Trump” X account that shows Trump and Jesus in a tender embrace, eyes closed, standing in front of the American flag with a celestial light shining behind them. 

“I was never a religious man,” the random caption reads. “But doesn’t it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters being exposed … that God might be playing his Trump card!” 

Trump Truth Social screenshot of him and Jesus

“The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!” Trump captioned the screenshot. “President DJT.” 

These are the posts your senile uncle with deep religious psychosis posts on Facebook, not the president of the United States.

You’d think that Trump would abandon the Jesus posts after being criticized from all sides for his previous one—and for his strange beef with Pope Leo XIV. But he continues to put up these baffling images. And that caption? What satanic and demonic things has Trump “exposed”? His Cabinet has done more work to further obscure the Epstein files, he dropped an f-bomb on Easter Sunday, and is currently engaged in an illegal war with one of the oldest civilizations on earth.  

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Trump Threatens to Fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell Before His Time Is Up

President Trump started his day by threatening to fire the chair of the Federal Reserve.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Mel Musto/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

President Trump wants to fire Federal Reserve Jerome Powell next month if he doesn’t step aside upon the end of his term—even if his replacement hasn’t been confirmed yet. 

In an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo Wednesday morning, Trump complained about a made-up scandal involving renovations to the Federal Reserve headquarters, and said he’d have to fire Powell “if he’s not leaving on time,” as his term ends May 15. But Trump’s replacement, Kevin Warsh, has not been confirmed by the Senate, leaving open the possibility that Powell will stay on as chair “pro tempore,” as regulations state.  

Warsh’s confirmation hearing with the Senate Banking Committee is scheduled for April 21, but his nomination faces opposition from Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who has refused to confirm Warsh until Trump ends his investigation into the Fed chair. Powell himself said last month he would stay on until the investigation ends. 

“I have no intention of leaving the Board until the investigation is well and truly over with transparency and finality,” Powell said. 

Trump has complained about Powell for months because he won’t lower interest rates to the president’s liking. In Wednesday’s interview, Trump still tried to bring up his sham investigation into the Fed’s building renovations, even as it holds up his preferred Fed nominee. 

“Does that mean we stop a probe of a building that I would have done for $25 million that’s going to cost maybe $4 billion? Don’t you think we have to find out what happened there?” Trump told Bartiromo, adding that “it is probably corrupt, but what it really is is incompetent, and we have to show the incompetence of that.” 

This story has been updated.

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Trump Insists Xi Jinping Loves What He’s Doing to Iran

Donald Trump even claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping will give him a “big, fat hug” when they meet in May.

Donald Trump stands outside the Oval Office
Salwan Georges/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is going soft on China.

The president posted a strange remark about America’s strongest economic adversary on Truth Social early Wednesday, claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping will give him a “big, fat hug” when they see each other next month.

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also—And the World,” Trump wrote. “This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks.

“We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to—far better than anyone else!!!” the president added.

Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Beijing on May 14 and 15 to reopen trade talks, although this time, the United States does not appear to have the upper hand. Last year, the U.S. president aggressively repositioned the two countries’ trade agreements, imposing enormous tariffs in an attempt to strong-arm China into trade deals that he argued would benefit Americans. Yet foreign policy advisers warn that Trump does not have the leverage to continue that position this time, as the U.S. economy wobbles under whopping gas and oil prices and mass layoffs.

The meeting will be further complicated by reports that China has been cooperating with Iran since at least March 10, sharing military intelligence that includes the locations of U.S. troops and equipment and targeting coordinates. It is not clear why China began distributing intel to Iran, or whether the information exchange was the source of harm to U.S. forces. So far, 13 U.S. service members have died in the war.

China has also conducted cyberattacks against the U.S., and has been selling advanced air defense systems to Iran.

Speaking with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo Wednesday morning, Trump explained that his suddenly fuzzy feelings toward Xi were related to a “beautiful letter” that the Chinese president had written him about the reported weapon transfer.

“I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that,” Trump said, “and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he’s not doing that.”

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