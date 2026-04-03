How Low Can Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Go?

Trump was elected in 2024 in part because of his promises to ease inflation and lower prices, but a recent poll by CNN found that Americans have a record low approval rating for his handling of the economy. Approval of his handling of immigration, which also helped propel him to the Oval Office for a second time, is also significantly lower than it was in January of last year.

Much of this change is driven by increased disapproval from independent voters, particularly with regard to Iran. But Trump remains popular among his own party, which means that his minimum level of support will likely remain steady. Data journalist and pollster G. Elliott Morris estimates that the floor for the president’s approval ratings would likely hover in the 33 or 34 percent range. A recession could hurt his popularity further, or deciding to put American boots on the ground in the Middle East, but Morris doubted his approval ratings would drop much lower.

“The only reason Donald Trump’s approval rating is not 30 percent today is because of Republicans, because there’s such polarization,” said Morris, who also runs the Strength In Numbers newsletter on Substack. Trump’s movement also remains strong: A March poll by The Economist/YouGov found that people self-identifying as MAGA supporters had reached a new high of 25 percent, including 63 percent of Republicans. Even as as Democrats intensify their criticism of the president, and independents sour on him, his Republican supporters remain stoutly loyal.