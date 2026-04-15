Fresh Off AI Jesus Scandal, Trump Posts Another Crazy Jesus Photo
President Trump has no problem conflating himself with Jesus.
President Trump is once again posting boomer Jesus slop on Truth Social.
The president posted a screenshot of an image of him with Jesus Christ just days after coming under fire for making a post of himself as Jesus Christ. It’s a screenshot from an “Irish for Trump” X account that shows Trump and Jesus in a tender embrace, eyes closed, standing in front of the American flag with a celestial light shining behind them.
“I was never a religious man,” the random caption reads. “But doesn’t it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters being exposed … that God might be playing his Trump card!”
“The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!” Trump captioned the screenshot. “President DJT.”
These are the posts your senile uncle with deep religious psychosis posts on Facebook, not the president of the United States.
You’d think that Trump would abandon the Jesus posts after being criticized from all sides for his previous one—and for his strange beef with Pope Leo XIV. But he continues to put up these baffling images. And that caption? What satanic and demonic things has Trump “exposed”? His Cabinet has done more work to further obscure the Epstein files, he dropped an f-bomb on Easter Sunday, and is currently engaged in an illegal war with one of the oldest civilizations on earth.