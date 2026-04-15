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Pentagon Secretly Plotting Military Operations in Cuba Next

The order to do so reportedly came straight from the White House.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a news conference.
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon received direct orders from President Trump to prepare for a military escalation in Cuba, according to multiple reports this week.

USA Today and Zeteo, both citing anonymous sources, report that the Pentagon is ramping up planning for a military operation in Cuba, should Trump make the call. Zeteo noted that the order came straight from the White House.

Trump has been threatening Cuba for months now, and in January signed an executive order imposing tariffs on countries that attempted to send oil there, essentially imposing a catastrophic oil blockade on the island. On Monday, he said that “we may stop by Cuba after we’re finished with this,” in reference to his war on Iran, which still has no tangible end in sight. And last month, Trump said of Cuba that “it may be a friendly takeover, it may not be a friendly takeover. It wouldn’t matter.... They have no energy. They have no money. They’re in deep trouble on a humanitarian basis.”

Trump’s oil and aid blockade of Cuba has caused rampant human suffering on the island, as Cubans have experienced blackouts, food shortages, and inflation. While the Trump administration has framed this economic strangling as a liberatory endeavor, this kind of military escalation in a country that hasn’t been a threat in decades points to plans to impose its own agenda on Cuba and the rest of the Western hemisphere.

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Trump Helped GOP Senator Push Land Sell-Off—Then Threw Him Under Bus

Senator Mike Lee’s plan to sell off public land was incredibly unpopular.

Senator Mike Lee speaks at a podium
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Utah Senator Mike Lee

Utah Senator Mike Lee got help from the Trump administration on his disastrous plot to execute a large-scale sell-off of public lands—only to be left behind weeks later.

In June, Lee introduced a controversial measure to sell off 4.2 million acres of public land as an amendment to Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, after consulting with the Department of the Interior, Public Domain reported Wednesday.

The agency shared technical data about the proposal with the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Lee is the chair, according to internal emails obtained by the Wilderness Society. The department also offered feedback on the proposal, which Lee used to craft talking points and respond to concerns.

In one email chain on June 10, Chris Prandoni, the committee’s deputy staff director, asked two Interior Department staffers to approve a quote that would accurately reflect the agency’s research.

This is the quote I’ve been working up with your guys to accurately reflect your research: ‘The Department of the Interior estimates that the Bureau of Land Management has about 1.2 million acres of land within 1 mile of a population city center and another 800,000 acres within 1-5 miles of a population center. Much of this land may qualify for disposal under this section,’” Prandoni wrote.

Jeremy Arendt, who serves as the Interior’s deputy assistant secretary of natural resources and infrastructure, urged Lee’s staff to “include a % of total acres this represents for [the Bureau of Land Management], which is about 0.7% of the total, or about 30% of lands within 5 miles of population centers.”

“Good to go on the quoted content. Thanks for running it by us!” wrote Greg Wischer, the Interior’s deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management.

“Thanks, guys. See some of you all tomorrow,” Prandoni replied, implying that staff from the Senate committee would meet with Interior staff in person the next day, when Lee would announce his amendment to Trump’s massive budget reconciliation bill.

But just two weeks later, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum tried to distance the Trump administration from Lee’s outrageous proposal.

“It’s not a central topic. I don’t think anybody is really thinking about it up there,” Burgum told Scripps News, later adding: “It doesn’t matter to me at all if it’s part of this bill, because it’s not something that’s—it wasn’t part of the president’s agenda to be part of this bill in the first place.”

Ultimately, Lee’s massive sell-off wasn’t included in Trump’s behemoth budget bill. But contrary to what Burgum said, the privatization of federal lands is definitely a part of Trump’s agenda, even if it wasn’t for that particular bill.

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U.S. Bishops Condemn JD Vance’s Absurd Interpretation of the Bible

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is slamming the “just war” theory—and anyone using it to defend President Trump’s attack on the pope.

Vice President JD Vance raises his hands up while speaking
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American Catholic bishops are pushing back against the Trump administration after Vice President JD Vance warned Pope Leo XIV to “be careful when he talks about matters of theology” and invoked “just war” theory at a Turning Point USA event Tuesday.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which represents Catholic leaders across the country, issued a statement Wednesday from its chairman on doctrine, Bishop James Massa, in which he defended the pope’s opposition to the Iran war.

“For over a thousand years, the Catholic Church has taught just war theory and it is that long tradition the Holy Father carefully references in his comments on war,” Massa said in his statement. “That is, to be a just war it must be a defense against another who actively wages war, which is what the Holy Father actually said: ‘He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.’”

Massa said that the pope wasn’t just “offering opinions on theology” but “preaching the Gospel and exercising his ministry as the Vicar of Christ. The consistent teaching of the Church is insistent that all people of good will must pray and work toward lasting peace while avoiding the evils and injustices that accompany all wars.”

President Trump called the pope “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” in a Truth Social post Sunday, and Vance, who converted to Catholicism seven years ago, tried to defend him at Tuesday’s event in Georgia, claiming that God supports just wars—a stark contrast to the pope’s assertion that “anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

“Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis?” Vance said to a sparse crowd. “I certainly think the answer is yes.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson echoed the same talking point on Wednesday, saying that “there’s something called the just war doctrine” and it is a “very well settled matter of Christian theology.”

Meanwhile, the U.S.-led war in Iran has killed an estimated 1,700 civilians in the country and damaged at least 17 Iranian health care facilities and 22 schools. Perhaps Vance and his boss in the White House need to take some moral direction from higher authority on what a just war actually is.

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Democrats Officially File Articles of Impeachment Against Pete Hegseth

Representative Yassamin Ansari accused Hegseth of violating the Constitution with his actions in Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Democrats are mounting a formal opposition to oust Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Arizona Representative Yassamin Ansari filed six articles of impeachment against the Pentagon chief Wednesday, accusing Hegseth of repeatedly violating his constitutional oath.

“Pete Hegseth broke his oath to the Constitution, put U.S. troops at grave risk through the unauthorized disclosure of classified information, engaged in abuse of office and conduct beneath the dignity of his office, and carried out unlawful military actions despite his obligation to refuse—including strikes on civilians and a girls’ school in Minab, Iran,” Ansari said in a statement.

The text of the articles claims that Hegseth engaged in “high crimes and misdemeanors” when he obeyed Donald Trump’s orders, initiating a war against Iran without congressional approval.

“Only Congress can declare war; his actions demand immediate removal,” Ansari wrote on X.

Ansari also accused Hegseth of demonstrating a “willful disregard” for the Constitution, a willingness to abuse the powers of his office, and reckless endangerment of American servicemembers deployed in the Middle East. She further argued that Hegseth’s relative incompetence fronting the war effort caused thousands of civilian casualties.

But his actions in the Iran war were not the only topic of concern. Ansari also said that Hegseth had inappropriately politicized America’s military, and that he had broken the established rules of engagement by approving illegal “double tap” strikes on noncombatant boats in the Caribbean. She even alluded to the March 2025 Signalgate scandal, claiming that Hegseth had “demonstrated gross negligence” in his handling of classified military information.

A dozen other liberal representatives cosponsored Ansari’s bill: Sarah McBride (Delaware), Lauren Underwood (Illinois), Al Green (Texas), Steve Cohen (Tennessee), Jasmine Crockett (Texas), Nikema Williams (Georgia), Dina Titus (Nevada), Dave Min (California), Shri Thanedar (Michigan), Melanie Stansbury (New Mexico), Mike Quigley (Illinois), and Brittany Pettersen (Colorado).

This story has been updated.

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Trump, 79, Forgets One of His Biggest GOP Critics Is Still in Congress

President Trump thinks he has more control of the Senate than he does.

President Trump makes a fist
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President Trump failed to remember that one of his biggest GOP critics—Representative Thom Tillis—is still a sitting senator, right before forgetting when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Both mistakes occurred in an interview with Fox New’s Maria Bartiromo that aired on Wednesday morning.

Tillis came up while Bartiromo asked the president if he’d have enough support in the Senate to confirm his preferred replacement for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Board of Governors member Kevin Warsh.

“And you think Kevin Warsh can get confirmed? You think Thom Tillis is gonna give you a vote—”

“Well, we’re gonna have to find out, he might not. But that’s why Thom Tillis is no longer a senator,” Trump replied. Tillis is very much still a senator, although he’s stated he won’t seek reelection in 2026.

“OK,” Bartiromo said, staring blankly at Trump before trying to change the subject. But he didn’t let her.

“Thom Tillis is no longer a senator right, he quit?”

“Well, he’s on his way out.”

“But he quit.”

This isn’t just some minor slipup. As Bartiromo herself said, Tillis could stand in the way of more than a few of Trump’s goals, from confirming the next Fed chair and attorney general to passing his desired budget. In this same interview, Trump claimed that Ginsburg died after his 2020 election loss, when in fact she died a month before. The whole interview added yet another chapter to Trump’s long record of mental instability.

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Mike Johnson Says Pope Was Asking for It

Apparently, this escalating one-sided fight is all Pope Leo’s fault.

House Speaker Mike Johnson gestures with one hand while speaking at a podium the Capitol steps
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House Speaker Mike Johnson has come out on the side of the White House in its recent aggression toward the Vatican, suggesting that Pope Leo XIV had it coming.

“A pontiff or any religious leader can say anything they want, but obviously if you wade into political waters, I think you should expect some political response and I think the pope has received some of that,” Johnson said Wednesday.

Last week, reports emerged that the Pentagon had openly threatened an ambassador of the Holy See in January, days after the pope made antiwar remarks during his State of the World address. In the days since that report, Donald Trump has fired off several antagonistic comments against the leader of the Catholic Church, repeatedly trying to sour the pope’s reputation by claiming that Leo is “terrible for foreign policy” and “weak on crime.” That is despite the fact that religious leaders are neither responsible for foreign policy nor in charge of lowering crime rates.

“I was taken a little bit aback, just honestly, frankly, by something that he said, I think he said several days back, something about ‘those who engage in war, Jesus doesn’t hear their prayers’ or something,” Johnson continued.

The Republican House leader was referring to the pope’s Palm Sunday Mass, in which the pontiff said that “Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Johnson went on to preach against the highest Catholic’s teachings, claiming that it’s a “very well settled matter of Christian theology” that war is sometimes justified, and invoking the “just war” doctrine within military ethics.

The House speaker added that Iran was the “largest sponsor of terrorism” in the world and that the Trump administration’s siege had potentially saved “millions of innocent people” from “being killed by terrorists.”

The war has so far cost the lives of more than 3,000 people in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, reported Reuters. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also been killed, and nearly 400 have been wounded, according to U.S. Central Command.

Meanwhile, gas prices in the U.S. have surged beyond $4 a gallon. In five states—California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington—gas has risen above an average of $5 a gallon. The soaring price has driven up the cost of practically everything else, as inflated transportation and shipping costs get off-loaded to the customer.

Trump imposed a formal blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil tradeway between Iran and Oman, on Tuesday, and has promised repeatedly that the war is “very close to being over.” In the same breath, however, he added that his administration is “not finished” with Iran.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo Wednesday.

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Trump Sends More Troops to Middle East as He Claims War Basically Over

The thousands of additional troops include those who could conduct ground operations in Iran.

U.S. troops carrying guns walk in a single-file line
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Despite President Trump claiming that the war is almost over, the U.S. is sending thousands more soldiers to the Middle East.

The Washington Post reports that about 6,000 troops are heading to the region on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, and about 4,200 troops from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which can conduct limited ground operations, will arrive in the region at the end of the month. There are already an estimated 50,000 U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, and a two-week ceasefire with Iran is set to expire April 22 unless a peace deal is reached.

Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. could resume this week in Pakistan after hitting an impasse over nuclear enrichment. But Trump’s new blockade on Iranian ports, aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by squeezing its economy, may not help the situation. Still, the president told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that he thinks the war with Iran is “close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over.”

“You know what? If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country, and we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly,” Trump said.

Is Trump planning to escalate the war by sending more troops, or is he trying to intimidate Iran into agreeing to terms more favorable to the U.S.? It’s impossible to say, as Trump is unpredictable and impatient. In fact, it was he who begged for the ceasefire in the first place. The question is whether he’s willing to continue an unpopular war that’s hurting the economy and his poll numbers.

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GOP Senator Claims Latest Gas Prices Are Sign of How Well We’re Doing

Senator Roger Marshall argued the high gas prices are actually good.

Senator Roger Marshall speaks during a committee hearing
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Kansas Senator Roger Marshall

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall has doubled down on his delusional pitch for voters to get excited about higher gas prices.

Speaking to CNN Tuesday evening, Marshall was asked if he actually expected his constituents to buy into his earlier claim that national security was “more important than your pocketbook.”

Marshall insisted that Kansans understood the “long game,” and that things could be a lot worse if the United States had not attacked Iran.

“I would argue that if Iran ever had nuclear weapons, and then they controlled the Strait of Hormuz, that gasoline would be $10 a gallon,” Marshall said. “The good news, what gas in America right now is $3.14 a gallon on average, something—oh no, $4.14, forgive me, $4.14 a gallon. In Europe right now it’s $7 a gallon. So, it’s not great. I’m concerned about it.”

Of course, experts say Iran was nowhere near having nuclear weapons. And while the country didn’t control the flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz before, it certainly does now.

Meanwhile, the “short-term sacrifice” Marshall describes is hurting Americans—and his own party’s chances at reelection. A recent poll from CBS News/YouGov found that 51 percent of Americans found gas prices presented a significant financial hardship. At the beginning of April, Donald Trump’s approval on the economy hit a new low, and gas prices have only continued to climb.

But Marshall claimed there was an upside to paying more at the pump.

“The good news is we’re the largest oil producer in the world right now. That we’re a net exporter,” he said, as if average Americans would ever benefit from oil executives’ war profiteering. That’s sure to be a winning message for the midterm elections in November—hey, we should get this guy a regular spot on Fox News!

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Trump, 79, Makes Wild Error While Warning Supreme Court Justice Alito

The president doesn’t seem to remember what happened to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Donald Trump speaking into a mic outdoors
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During an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump was unable to remember when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died—once again raising questions about the president’s mental acuity.

“Look at [what] happens to Justice Ginsburg. She was not exactly a young woman. The election was taken. They had a Democrat who could’ve appointed a liberal justice—and the liberals do stick together, that’s one thing about those justices, they stick together like glue, not like the Republicans,” Trump said in an interview that aired on Wednesday morning. “But she decided that she was gonna live forever, and about two minutes after the election, she went out. And I got to appoint somebody.… She really hurt herself within the Democrat Party.”

Trump is very wrong here. Ginsburg died in September 2020, well before the general election, and he replaced her with Amy Coney Barrett before his 2020 election loss, which went directly against Ginsburg’s dying wish.

Trump shared the factually incorrect story in response to a question about the possibility of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, 76, stepping down while Republicans still control the Senate—appearing to warn the justice that his time is at an end.

The flub is a cherry on top of what has been an absolutely awful few weeks for Trump’s mental fitness, and it’s only Wednesday. From his weird AI posts depicting himself as or with Jesus Christ, to saying the pope is “weak on crime,” to threatening to wipe out an entire civilization, the president seems to be unraveling at a faster rate than usual.

It’s shocking that Trump could even forget Ginsburg’s death. His raw, cinematic reaction to it on an airport tarmac—with Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” playing in the background—was perhaps one of the most iconic moments of his first term.

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Man Helping Trump Target Leftists Scheming for Counterterrorism Gig

Sebastian Gorka has led Donald Trump’s push to classify leftist groups as domestic terrorists.

Sebastian Gorka frowns and stands with his arms crossed during an event at the White House
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Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian Gorka is angling to become the next head of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Gorka, a former Breitbart News editor and conservative radio personality, has served as a deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council since January 2025.

The London-born Hungarian has been a fixture in Donald Trump’s inner circle since 2017, though his appointment to Trump’s first administration came as a surprise to many in his field. Gorka had previously been known for his extremist Islamophobic views, which relegated him to the fringes of Washington. Even during Trump’s first term, Gorka’s work was stunted after he failed to obtain the security clearance necessary to actually work on national security issues.

The position at the National Counterterrorism Center has been open since Joe Kent resigned last month over the war in Iran. In his exit letter, Kent argued that Iran “posed no imminent threat” to the U.S., and that there was no available intel suggesting that Iran was trying to develop nuclear weapons.

Gorka does not agree. Last month, he told the Council on Foreign Relations that he believed Operation Epic Fury would “solve perhaps the most trenchant and strategic terrorist threat the world faces today.”

Four people familiar with Gorka’s potential political ascension told The Washington Post Wednesday that it would give him “broad powers over the country’s vast counterterrorism apparatus.”

His influence could make the country a hostile place for anyone the administration deems a leftist. At the National Security Council, Gorka has advocated to expand the definition of terrorist threats to include far-left groups. His work bore a result: In September, the White House branded antifa—a catchall for self-described antifascists—a terrorist organization. The executive order deemed antifa a “domestic terrorist organization,” although the Post reported that no such label exists in federal law.

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