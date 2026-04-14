Donald Trump is furious at Pope Leo. After the Pope sharply criticized the war on Iran, Trump exploded in a wild Truth Social rant, slamming the Pope as “WEAK on crime” and as clueless about the Iranian nuclear threat. Trump then posted an image of himself as Jesus, which he took down after MAGA figures lashed out at him. Trump then angrily insisted he had no idea that image had religious significance, and seethed some more over the Pope’s criticism. In today’s episode, Robert Jones, the president of the Public Religion Research Institute, makes a fascinating point: The Pope’s criticism of his war appears calibrated in a way that could stir concern and debate about his war in many local churches at a grassroots level. That’s a hidden problem for Trump, says Jones, author of several books about religion and the American right. He explains why Trump’s spin will make this worse among religious voters, why all this will resonate more deeply with Catholics than with Trump’s Evangelical base, and why Catholics are a point of real vulnerabiilty for him. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Erupts in Rage as Pope’s Harsh New Rebuke Lands Surprise Blow
As the president’s retaliation against Pope Leo goes off the rails, a scholar-of-religion explains why the Pope’s criticism of him could prove much more damaging than you might think.
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Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on May 8, 2025.