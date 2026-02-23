MAGA Senator Deletes Post After Realizing He Compared ICE to Cartel
Mike Lee really thought he cooked with his initial post.
Senator Mike Lee scrubbed his comments about ICE after he realized he had painted the agency as the baddies.
The Utah Republican was excoriated by liberals Sunday after he posted an eyebrow-raising comparison on X in which he suggested that Democrats were OK with masked cartel members but not masked federal agents.
“Cartel hitmen wear masks. Leftists aren’t complaining,” Lee wrote, referring to an image of masked Mexican cartel members at a gas station from earlier that day.
Mexican authorities killed famed cartel kingpin Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes on Sunday, sparking a wave of violence across the country that saw vehicles torched, businesses destroyed, and dozens of people killed.
But Democrats were quick to point out that the parallel only made ICE look worse.
“Yes. Cartel hitmen wear masks. That’s why ICE shouldn’t,” responded Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
“Oh dear Mike,” wrote Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. “I literally couldn’t make our argument better than you do. The bad guys wear masks. The good guys don’t.”
Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz highlighted that other law enforcement agencies are not allowed to conceal their identities in the way that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has over the last several months.
“Mike, I would like ICE to have the same standards as a local police department, not cartel hitmen,” he posted.
The message must have gotten across, as Lee has since erased his post.
ICE agents’ masks are one of the primary drivers of the partial government shutdown, which entered its second week Monday with no clear end in sight. Lawmakers remain firmly divided on how to continue funding the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have offered a funding arrangement so long as Republicans agree to reform ICE as per a list of 10 demands that include requiring federal agents to identify themselves, take off their masks, and obtain judicial warrants before forcing their way onto private property.
GOP congressional leadership, however, does not seem willing to change the status quo at all. Republican members have decried the seemingly bare-minimum stipulations as “impossible” and “totally unrealistic.”