Trump Threatens to Start Bombing Iran Before Peace Talks Even Resume
The hard-fought ceasefire doesn’t expire until Tuesday night.
President Donald Trump doesn’t sound particularly optimistic ahead of peace talks with Iran.
Speaking on the phone to Joe Kernan of CNBC’s Squawk Box Tuesday morning, Trump signaled that the U.S. was ready to resume attacks if negotiations with Iran were unsuccessful.
“Well, I expect to be bombing, because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with, but we’re ready to go. I mean the military is raring to go,” Trump said.
Asked if he planned to extend the ceasefire if talks were unsuccessful, Trump replied: “I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time.”
None of this sounds like what someone who is expecting a deal would say. And Trump’s vow for more violence comes after administration officials revealed that the president’s comments have hurt negotiations with Iran.
The U.S. nearly upended peace talks Monday after it seized a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has demanded the immediate release of the cargo ship and vowed retaliation. Iran has reportedly told regional mediators that it still plans to send a team of negotiators to Islamabad Tuesday, but Tehran has refused to publicly confirm that the country will come to the table.
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Monday night that Iran was also ready to resume fighting. “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” he wrote on X.