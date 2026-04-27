Is This the Trump Post That Finally Provoked Alleged WHCD Shooter?
The suspected gunman at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner had some thoughts on the president’s Christianity.
The alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter critiqued the Trump administration constantly on BlueSky, and was particularly upset by the president’s AI Jesus post earlier this month.
Cole Allen, who described himself as a Protestant Christian—contradicting President Trump’s claim that he “hates” Christians—called members of the Trump administration “satanic idolators” after Trump shared the image of himself as Jesus Christ.
“I’m not sure that you can work for this admin and be *any flavor of genuine christian believer* and see Trump post something like this without understanding, at some level, deep down, that you are fucking damned, even if you’ll never admit it to anyone,” one of his reposts read. Allen even cited the Book of Revelation in response, writing that “there will be no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and its image, or for anyone who receives the mark of its name.”
Allen shared similar sentiments in his supposed manifesto.
“As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek.... Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration,” he wrote. “Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”
These are not the words of someone who hates Christians or Christianity, regardless of what Trump and the greater right wing say. Allen is expected to be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and with assault of a federal officer on Monday.