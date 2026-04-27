Trump Held Up Secret Service During WHCD Shooting for Dumbest Reason
Donald Trump intentionally hampered Secret Service operations during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Questions abound after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday, inspiring a mix of speculation and conspiracy across social media. The public still has few answers, but Donald Trump has addressed one lingering point of confusion: why the Secret Service secured Vice President JD Vance before they ushered the president out to safety.
Speaking with 60 Minutes on Sunday, Trump confessed that the delay was his fault.
“I wasn’t making it that easy for them,” Trump told correspondent Norah O’Donnell. “I wanted to see what was going on.”
Trump added that he was surrounded by “great people” and that he “probably made them act a little more slowly,” repeatedly telling his security detail to “wait a minute.”
“Just at that moment, where it looks like you go sort of down, you were telling them to wait?” asked O’Donnell.
“Well, what happened is I started walking with them, I turned, I started walking,” Trump said. “And they said, ‘Please go down, please go down on the floor.’ So I went down, and the first lady went down. We were asked to go down by the agents, as we were walking.”
“They wanted you to crawl out?” pressed O’Donnell.
“Pretty much,” Trump said. “I was standing up and turned around, the opposite direction, and started pretty much walking out. Pretty tall, a little bent over, you know, because I’m not looking to stand too tall, but I was walking out. Pretty much about halfway there when they said, ‘Please go down to the floor, please go down to the floor.’
“So I dropped to the floor, so did the first lady,” Trump said.
Saturday’s attack was the third assassination attempt on Trump, and the first to happen during his second term as president. The MAGA leader endured two other attacks on his life while campaigning in 2024, including an instance while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, and another at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in which a bullet clipped his ear.
The suspected shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, was apprehended and arrested at the scene. He did not make it to the ballroom, but was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives when he attempted to rush a security checkpoint, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, was staying as a guest at the hotel when the dinner was scheduled to take place. He left behind a written “manifesto” in which he detailed his intent to target Trump administration officials, a senior U.S. official told CBS News.