We Marinate in Conspiracy Today. Who’s to Blame? Partly, Donald Trump.

Both sides have played this game. In some corners of the left, there were for example a few conspiracy theories around George W. Bush and September 11—it was an inside job, the Mossad did it, he knew about it. So, I don’t believe and would never say that the left broadly construed is without fault here. And in 2004, a few people bought the story that that election was rigged, although it’s worth noting that the leading theoretician of that cause was none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who hasn’t turned out to be much of a liberal or Democrat—but he has been a conspiracist par excellence whose woolly beliefs are being transformed into public health policy to the detriment of everyone.

If you’re looking around for culprits for our culture’s march into these swamps, you need to look elsewhere. You might start with so-called Christians like Jerry Falwell, who appeared in and helped distribute the 1994 film The Clinton Chronicles, which trafficked in several conspiracies about Clinton, up to and including the idea that he had people murdered (because they were about to tell the world about his secret drug-running operation, you see; no, I’m not making this up).

Clinton conspiracy-mongering was an industry. I was about to add the adjective “cottage,” but it was more than that; a McMansion, at least, or a respectably sized strip mall. A lot of it was set in motion by a group of dishonest reactionary cranks down in Arkansas like the late Larry Nichols, whom I interviewed in Little Rock back in 1992 and whose very juicy “leads” I decided not to pursue. These folks were usually angry that Clinton had ethically not appointed them to some patronage post they didn’t deserve. Then, knowing what Goebbels knew about accusing your foe of that which you yourself were doing, they called Clinton unethical, and it stuck. I could go on and on and on about all this. It’s not that Clinton never did anything wrong. He did. But as Yogi Berra might have put it, about 70 percent of the stuff about him—and Hillary—was 90 percent made up.