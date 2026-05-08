Trump Secretary Spent Last Year Making Reality TV Show With Family
Sean Duffy and his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, who met as cast members on a Real World spinoff, are returning to their roots.
The U.S. secretary of transportation is supposed to oversee America’s transportation policy, but Sean Duffy has spent most of his tenure on vacation.
Duffy was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in January 2025. Since then, he’s spent seven months—nearly half of his time in office—galavanting across the country with his family.
The roadtrip was fodder for an upcoming reality television show called The Great American Road Trip, Duffy revealed Friday. The series was launched in partnership with Fox News, and is set to be released on YouTube in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday.
But not all 50 states will get airtime. Instead, Duffy’s multi-month trip hit just eight states—most of them conservative bastions—as well as the nation’s capital: Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C.
In a promotional interview on Fox News Friday, Duffy confessed that the trek was his idea.
“I wanted to lean in to America’s 250th birthday,” Duffy said, reminding the panel that he and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, met on a road trip for MTV’s Real World spinoff, Road Rules: All Stars, in 1998.
“And so over the course of seven months we just kind of found these moments where I might be able to do some work, take the kids with me, do a road trip—and our motto is, ‘To love America is to see America.’” Duffy continued, “There’s so much to see in this beautiful country.”
Campos-Duffy later clarified that the straight-to-streaming family vacation emerged out of a prompt from Donald Trump, who urged his Cabinet to find ways to celebrate America ahead of the 250th anniversary.
“We thought we were going to do it on our iPhones and just do little reels, but then we started talking about it and we were like, ‘Let’s go back to our roots! Let’s do this one for free, we’ll put it onto YouTube, we’ll let the whole country see it,’” Campos-Duffy said. “Just one more family says, ‘Load up the car and let’s go spend time together, let’s make these memories, let’s see America during her birthday year.’
“Then we said we’ll have done something wonderful,” she added.
Preempting criticism of the major outing, Campos-Duffy claimed that the rest of America is living in a “PornHub world.”
“This is really wholesome, good family stuff,” she said.
The couple urged American families to do the same, insisting that 2026 is the perfect year to explore the nation—though exactly how Americans are supposed to afford it is not clear.
The cost of oil and gas is through the roof due to the ongoing war with Iran. The average cost of gas nationwide is $4.54 per gallon, with large swaths of the country pushing $5 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association’s price tracker. That’s about 50 percent higher than before the war started. In some areas of California, such as Mono County, fuel costs are well above $7 per gallon.
Analysts have predicted that high prices are probably here to stay at least through the end of 2026 as the war drags on. Last month, Energy Secretary Chris Wright posited that costs could climb even steeper before the midterm elections.