Trump Ramps Up Absurd War on Jimmy Kimmel After Press Dinner Shooting
President Trump is somehow using the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ dinner to pressure ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel.
The Trump administration is coming after Jimmy Kimmel—again.
Both President Trump and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday joined the train of hate kicked off by first lady Melania Trump in response to Kimmel’s jokes at a parody White House Correspondent’s Dinner last week.
“Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings … showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be. He then stated, ‘Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,’” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. “A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason.
“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” Trump concluded.
Trump, like Melania, is asserting that a joke a comedian told two full days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner led directly to Cole Allen’s alleged shooting attempt. That assertion is facetious at best—Allen’s supposed manifesto specially referenced Trump’s lack of respect for Christianity, his decision to cut off funding for Ukraine, and the country being led by “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor” as primary grievances for his actions, not some poorly-aged joke from Kimmel of all people.
Leavitt joined in on the pearl-clutching earlier on Monday.
“Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?” she said. “And having experienced what I did with the first lady on Saturday night, I can tell you that she was anything but that. This kind of rhetoric about the president, the first lady, and his supporters is completely deranged, and it’s unbelievable that the American people are consuming it night after night after night.”
The Trump administration is showing all of this concern and disgust over a bad joke that was ultimately nothing more than a joke, not a call to murder. Their boss has made comments much worse—and much more serious—than Kimmel.
This story has been updated.