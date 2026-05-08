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Alabama Republicans Pass Last-Minute Gerrymander in Middle of Election

Republicans want to stop an active election so they can redraw the maps and strip Black political power.

Alabama state Capitol
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Alabama Republicans approved two redistricting bills Friday, over the objections of Democrats and protesters who shouted their disapproval in the state Capitol. 

Republican Governor Kay Ivey immediately signed into law the legislation, which would redraw the state Senate map and allow for new congressional primaries in the state if the Supreme Court lifts an injunction against drawing new congressional maps before 2030. Voters had already begun casting ballots in this year’s primaries.

Protesters filled the state Capitol on Friday, shouting their disapproval of both bills, and at one point, debate was halted in the House.

“And I know we are going to redistrict here at some point, and we are going to look at some of the census data, and you are going to look at some of the people in this room, you are going to look at me in the face, you are going to shake my hand, say everything nice, and you are going to redraw my district so I can’t come back,” Democratic state Representative Chris England, who is Black, said during the debate. He and other Democrats brought up Alabama’s legacy of segregation and voter suppression.

But Alabama Republicans weren’t deterred. “Alabama now stands ready to quickly act, should the courts issue favorable rulings in our ongoing redistricting cases,” Kay said in a statement after signing the legislation. 

The move comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision last week in Louisiana v. Callais, which gutted the Voting Rights Act and spurred Republican-led states across the South to begin redistricting procedures that would dilute majority-Black districts. But Alabama Republicans’ congressional effort may run afoul of that ruling, according to the ACLU of Alabama, which said in a statement that it was planning a lawsuit.

“For several years now, the court has been consistent: Alabama violated the 14th Amendment by intentionally discriminating against Black voters in its congressional and legislative maps,” ACLU of Alabama Director JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist said. “The Callais opinion even agrees.”  

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Trump Secretary Spent Last Year Making Reality TV Show With Family

Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, who met as cast members on a Real World spinoff, are returning to their roots.

Sean Duffy holds his arms out to the side while standing next to his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy at a podium during the 2016 RNC
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The U.S. secretary of transportation is supposed to oversee America’s transportation policy, but Sean Duffy has spent most of his tenure on vacation.

Duffy was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in January 2025. Since then, he’s spent seven months—nearly half of his time in office—galavanting across the country with his family.

The road trip was fodder for an upcoming reality television show called The Great American Road Trip, Duffy revealed Friday. The series was launched in partnership with Fox News, and is set to be released on YouTube in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday.

But not all 50 states will get airtime. Instead, Duffy’s multimonth trip hit just eight states—most of them conservative bastions—as well as the nation’s capital: Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C.

In a promotional interview on Fox News Friday, Duffy confessed that the trek was his idea.

“I wanted to lean in to America’s 250th birthday,” Duffy said, reminding the panel that he and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, met on a road trip for MTV’s Real World spinoff, Road Rules: All Stars, in 1998.

“And so over the course of seven months we just kind of found these moments where I might be able to do some work, take the kids with me, do a road trip—and our motto is, ‘To love America is to see America.’” Duffy continued, “There’s so much to see in this beautiful country.”

Campos-Duffy later clarified that the straight-to-streaming family vacation emerged out of a prompt from Donald Trump, who urged his Cabinet to find ways to celebrate America ahead of the 250th anniversary.

“We thought we were going to do it on our iPhones and just do little reels, but then we started talking about it and we were like, ‘Let’s go back to our roots! Let’s do this one for free, we’ll put it onto YouTube, we’ll let the whole country see it,’” Campos-Duffy said. “Just one more family says, ‘Load up the car and let’s go spend time together, let’s make these memories, let’s see America during her birthday year.’

“Then we said we’ll have done something wonderful,” she added.

Preempting criticism of the major outing, Campos-Duffy claimed that the rest of America is living in a “PornHub world.”

“This is really wholesome, good family stuff,” she said.

The couple urged American families to do the same, insisting that 2026 is the perfect year to explore the nation—though exactly how Americans are supposed to afford it is not clear.

The cost of oil and gas is through the roof due to the ongoing war with Iran. The average cost of gas nationwide is $4.54 per gallon, with large swaths of the country pushing $5 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association’s price tracker. That’s about 50 percent higher than before the war started. In some areas of California, such as Mono County, fuel costs are well above $7 per gallon.

Analysts have predicted that high prices are probably here to stay at least through the end of 2026 as the war drags on. Last month, Energy Secretary Chris Wright posited that costs could climb even steeper before the midterm elections.

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FEMA Caught Blocking Grants to States That Didn’t Vote for Trump

The Trump administration is doing everything it can to target Democratic states.

Firefighters view a wildfire in Los Angeles
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A wildfire in Los Angeles, on January 10, 2025

FEMA has been deliberately delaying grants to blue states, putting American citizens and Indigenous tribal land at risk in order to carry out President Trump’s petty and vindictive agenda.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that FEMA significantly decreased the amount of hazard-mitigation grants to Democratic-led states last year. From February to June 2025, the agency awarded $91 million per month, before reducing that to just $3 million a month for the rest of 2025. While the agency appeared to reverse course,  approving grants worth $760 million in March after facing legal scrutiny, Colorado and California have still received barely any money since last summer. 

California has only received $830,000 from FEMA since July 2025. Colorado has not received anything, according to the Post’s analysis.

Experts say this is a deliberate and targeted decision. 

“There’s a pattern—a state like Colorado is repeatedly being denied FEMA aid and others like California are waiting on FEMA money that’s already been approved,” the Carnegie Endowment’s sustainability, climate, and geopolitics research assistant Debbra Goh told the Post. “Hazard-mitigation funding is designed to help communities prepare for the next disaster. Without it, communities are rebuilding into the same risk.” 

Much of this funding delay is also due to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s aggressive policy requiring that she personally sign off on any FEMA aid over $100,000.

“Communities still have damaged park facilities, fenced-off trailheads, and patched-up roadways that wash out in heavy rain because permanent work cannot move at full speed without the promised federal reimbursement,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said last month. “Schools still wait for dollars to rebuild facilities and classrooms that burned or were heavily damaged.​”

Colorado Representative Joe Neguse noted that the delays also come in the face of evolving environmental issues. 

“Climate change is a five-alarm fire—literally—for our state.… We’ve already had a number of fires, and I anticipate this year could be the most difficult fire season we’ve had in some time. And unfortunately, right now, we find ourselves at a time when the administration has no regard for the communities that it is supposed to serve,” Neguse said. “[Colorado is] entitled to the same relief that folks in Kentucky and South Carolina and other Republican states have been able to access.”

While the Trump administration claims there is “no politicization to the president’s decisions on disaster relief,” its past actions would suggest otherwise, as Trump denied disaster aid to blue states last October.

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Trump Plans to Fire FDA Chief Over Vaping Fight

President Trump’s purging of his Cabinet is in full force.

FDA Chief Marty Makary
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FDA Chief Marty Makary

President Trump is planning to fire Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary over disagreements relating to flavored vapes and other policy decisions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s displeasure with Makary has been well documented. Last week, the Journal reported that the president became frustrated with the commissioner because he refused to approve blueberry, mango, and menthol vape flavors from manufacturer Glas because they’d be too marketable to young and underage users. This complicated Trump’s campaign promise to “save vaping,” as well as his effort to win back the youth vote.

Recent polling shows Trump sitting at a dismal 24 percent approval rating with Gen Z, having lost virtually all of the gains he made with that bloc in 2024.

Makary is a top MAHA advocate, but many conservative lobbyists will be happy to see him gone. Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, has been calling for Makary’s firing since December, citing his decision not to impede the approval of a generic abortion pill. Former Senator Rick Santorum last week lamented that Makary “immediately fired the best leaders at the FDA, replaced them with anti-Trump leftists who hollowed out FDA, harmed patients, stifled innovation & drove bio-tech to China then lied about it.”

Trump has yet to publicly comment on Makary’s job status.

This story has been updated.

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ABC Accuses FCC of Violating First Amendment in Blistering Filing

The media company says the Trump administration is creating a “chilling effect” on free speech.

ABC News headquarters
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ABC is fighting back against President Trump’s Federal Communications Commission, accusing the agency of violating its First Amendment rights.

In a filing Friday, the TV network said that the FCC’s latest probe into the TV show The View created a “chilling effect” on free speech by punishing political content the Trump administration disagrees with.

“Some may dislike certain—or even most—of the viewpoints expressed on ‘The View’ or similar shows. Such dislike, however, cannot justify using regulatory processes to restrict those views,” ABC said in the filing.

The FCC set its sights on The View after a February episode with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico of Texas. The agency questioned whether the show was exempt from the equal time rule, which requires news broadcast stations to give equal time to political candidates. According to ABC’s filing, the FCC ordered the company’s Houston station KTRK-TV to file a request with the agency asking if the show qualified for an exemption from the equal time rule.

The network claimed that this went too far; The View received an exemption in 2002 which had not been challenged once in the following 24 years. It called the demand to file for a new exemption “unprecedented, beyond the Commission’s authority and counterproductive to the Commission’s stated goal of encouraging free speech and open political discussion.”

Two weeks ago, the FCC asked to review the broadcast licenses of eight ABC stations years before they are set to expire, after late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Trump and first lady Melania Trump that angered the president. While the network’s Friday filing doesn’t mention that, it seems to have influenced their new posture against the administration.

In December 2024, ABC paid Trump a $16 million settlement after he sued the network for defamation. Now they appear to be gearing up for a long court battle against the administration that could go to the Supreme Court. ABC is retaining experienced Supreme Court litigator Paul D. Clement, who served as solicitor general under President George W. Bush. It appears that they won’t give in to the Trump administration any more.

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ICE Beat Teen at Gunpoint Before Realizing They Had Wrong Person

ICE then dropped the teenager off at a completely random location.

ICE agents stand in Dulles Airport
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Federal immigration agents held a teenage boy at gunpoint Wednesday and bloodied him up, before they realized they had the wrong person.

Jeury Concepcion, 19, told NBC New York he’d been victim of a violent wrongful immigration arrest in the Bronx’s Norwood neighborhood earlier this week. In a video of the incident, a masked federal agent can be seen running up behind Concepcion with his gun drawn. Concepcion stopped and appeared calm, as more masked agents pulled up in an unmarked car.

Two federal officers then pushed him to the ground, and a third rushed over to help place him in handcuffs as he struggled facedown on the sidewalk. Another agent, wearing an “ERO” (Enforcement and Removal Operations) vest, kept bystanders at bay. Cellphone video showed that Concepcion was bleeding out of his head as ICE agents put him in their vehicle.

During the ride, the officers finally asked Concepcion to show ID and his cellphone. Only then did they realize they had arrested the wrong person. Concepcion said he was born and raised in New York.

Concepcion said he was dropped off at a park he was unfamiliar with and was later reunited with his mother, who took him to the hospital where he needed four stitches. Concepcion has visible cuts and bruises on his face, and is also suffering from a concussion, he told the outlet.

Another man was arrested as part of the ICE investigation in Norwood. A separate video shows agents chasing and tackling the man, who the agency claims is an undocumented immigrant.

This is the kind of wanton violence that President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown has unleashed on citizens and noncitizens alike. Speaking at a security conference in Phoenix Tuesday, White House border czar Tom Homan threatened to “flood” New York City with ICE officers, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul promised to pass new protections for immigrants.

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Marco Rubio Admits He Pressured the Pope on Trump’s Behalf

Donald Trump has been locked in a one-sided fight with Pope Leo.

Pope Leo and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stand next to each other
Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media/Vatican Pool/Getty Images

State Secretary Marco Rubio’s meet and greet with Pope Leo XIV didn’t squash the White House’s beef with the Vatican—instead, it seemed to emphasize it.

Rubio told reporters in Rome Friday that his meeting with the pontiff was “very positive,” but mentioned that they did discuss the Iran war and America’s point of view.

“We had a very good meeting,” Rubio said, according to CNN’s Alejandra Jaramillo. Rubio also said he expressed to Leo “the danger that Iran poses to the world.”

Donald Trump revealed Thursday evening that he had instructed Rubio to bring up the matter, apparently uninterested in settling a boiling feud between his administration and the Catholic Church.

“I just said, tell the pope very nicely, very respectfully, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “Also tell the pope that Iran killed 42,000 innocent protesters who didn’t have guns, who didn’t have weapons. Tell that to the pope.”

The Chicago-born pontiff upset the president and a number of Trump’s underlings when he advocated for world peace earlier this year. The Pentagon reportedly threatened a Holy See ambassador in January, days after the pope made antiwar remarks during his State of the World address.

Leo has brushed off Trump’s remarks, claiming that he has “no fear” of the Trump administration or of “speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel,” though the Vatican did reject a White House invitation to host the pope for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4.

Rubio’s meeting with Leo ended in an awkward gift exchange that seemingly left the pope speechless. In a not so subtle gesture, the pope gave the Trump administration representative a pen made of olive wood as a de facto olive branch, dubbing it a “plant of peace.” Rubio, in turn, gave the pope a tiny crystal football while acknowledging that the pope—a well-known Chicago White Sox fan—is more of a “baseball guy.”

The Vatican put out a statement after the meeting, referring to the talks as “cordial” but noting that “there followed an exchange of views regarding the regional and international situation, with particular attention to countries marked by war, political tensions, and difficult humanitarian situations, as well as to the need to work tirelessly in support of peace.”

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Virginia Vows to Fight Court Ruling Striking Down Democrats’ Map

Virginia’s Democratic leaders are promising to fight the state Supreme Court decision to block their redistricting referendum.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones speaks at a podium
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Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones

Virginia’s leadership is preparing to fight its state Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Democrats’ redistricting referendum.

In a statement, Democratic state Attorney General Jay Jones called out the court’s decision as “putting politics over the rule of law.”

“This decision silences the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in every corner of the Commonwealth, and it fuels the growing fears across our nation about the state of our democracy,” Jones said. “My team is carefully reviewing this unprecedented order and we are evaluating every legal pathway forward to defend the will of the people and protect the integrity of Virginia’s elections.”

Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Regarding Supreme Court of Virginia Decision in Redistricting Case RICHMOND, Va.- Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement in response to the Virginia Supreme Court decision in Virginia's redistricting case. "Today the Supreme Court of Virginia has chosen to put politics over the rule of law by issuing a ruling that overturns the April 21st special election on redistricting. This decision silences the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in every corner of the Commonwealth, and it fuels the growing fears across our nation about the state of our democracy. As Attorney General, it is my job to enforce the laws on the books and defend the will of the people. Before the Court, my office clearly laid out both in filings and oral arguments that this constitutional amendment process and voter ratification occurred in a timely, constitutionally-compliant, and legally sound manner. The Republican-led majority of the Supreme Court of Virginia contorted the plain language of the Constitution and Code of Virginia to give it a meaning that was never intended, which allowed them to reach the wrong legal conclusion that fit their political agenda. The consequences of their error are grave. The strength and stability of our democracy depends on adherence to the rule of law, the execution of free and fair elections where every eligible voter can cast their ballots to choose their leaders, and public trust in the institutions that provide accountability and protect our democratic processes. This Court’s ruling follows a dangerous trend of tilting power away from the people. My team is carefully reviewing this unprecedented order and we are evaluating every legal pathway forward to defend the will of the people and protect the integrity of Virginia’s elections."

Senator Tim Kaine criticized the timing of the state’s Supreme Court ruling, saying, “If the Virginia Supreme Court had legitimate concerns about this referendum, the time to stop it would have been before three million Virginians cast their ballots.

“The U.S. Supreme Court eviscerates the Voting Rights Act in a lawsuit brought by a January 6 extremist and Southern states race to craft backroom deals disenfranchising minority voters and candidates. Meanwhile Virginia voters choose to stand up against national disenfranchisement only to see their votes cast into the trash by a 4–3 ruling,” Kaine added.

Meanwhile, Republican-led states across the country continue to gerrymander following President Trump’s demand for mid-decade redistricting and the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act last week. Most of those actions took or are taking place without state referendums, basically forcing through new congressional maps that disenfranchise Democrats and Black Americans.

One polling expert, Zachary Donnini of VoteHub, projects that barring any more court orders, nine Republican-led states will have successfully redrawn their maps this year, as opposed to one Democratic-led state. Thanks to a conservative-controlled Supreme Court, the GOP is stacking the deck and denying Black people representation.

X screenshot Zachary Donnini @ZacharyDonnini Decent chance we are looking at 9 pro-GOP redraws and 1 pro-Dem redraw between 2024 and 2026. 🔴 Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina vs. 🔵 California Gain of ~9 GOP seats from redraws in a neutral environment.
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MAGA Congressman Accused of Beating and Burning His Ex-Wife

Representative Max Miller has been accused of physical abuse by his ex-wife, the daughter of a sitting Republican senator.

Representative Max Miller holds up a fist at a campaign event
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Representative Max Miller in 2021

Trump-endorsed GOP Representative Max Miller has been accused of physically abusing his ex-wife Emily Moreno—daughter of GOP Senator Bernie Moreno—for years. Miller has denied the allegations.

Court filings obtained by the Daily Mail revealed that Emily is attempting to change their custody situation due to Miller’s “dangerous physical behavior” while their 2-year-old daughter was present. Moreno stated that Miller hit her during a custody exchange with their daughter in February, bruising Moreno’s arm and torso, as shown in photos obtained by the Mail. Moreno also claims that Miller threw a pot of boiling water on her in 2024 while their daughter was present.

Moreno also told the court that Miller “regularly speaks to me in an inappropriate, aggressive and demeaning manner, which is not in the best interest of our child.”

Miller and Moreno separated in 2024 and divorced in 2025.

Miller has faced similar accusations in the past. His ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, 49, alleged that he pushed her against a wall and slapped her after she accused him of cheating in 2020.

Miller blames his congressional colleague and former father-in-law for his current legal issues, and is framing his ex-wife as “malicious” due to her alleged bipolar diagnosis.

“It is unfortunate that @berniemoreno continues to fund and enable his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life despite his knowledge of her mental health issues,” he wrote Friday on X. “Bernie, this must be distracting from your job. These antics harm your own grandchild. Anytime you want to put a stop to this, you can.”

Senator Moreno has yet to publicly respond.

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Samuel Alito Cited Fudged Data in His Ruling Gutting Voting Rights Act

Alito cited data provided by the Department of Justice that used faulty methodology.

U.S. Associate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. attends inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
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Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito relied on misleading data to support his ruling decimating the Voting Rights Act, The Guardian reported Friday.

In the court’s majority opinion, Alito claimed that the kind of racial discrimination that had prompted the creation of the Voting Rights Act no longer existed.

“Black voters now participate in elections at similar rates as the rest of the electorate, even turning out at higher rates than white voters in two of the five most recent Presidential elections nationwide and in Louisiana,” Alito wrote.

He was citing a friend-of-the-court brief submitted by the Department of Justice, which relied on a statistical methodology that is not preferred by experts in determining statewide voter turnout. The brief calculated Black and white voter turnout in Louisiana as a proportion of the total population of each racial group over the age of 18. This is generally considered a suboptimal method because it includes people who can’t vote, including noncitizens and people with felony convictions.

Experts typically prefer to consider voter turnout as a proportion of the citizen voting age population, or the eligible population. Using this methodology, The Guardian determined that Black voter turnout in Louisiana only exceeded white voter turnout in the 2012 presidential election.

Using the DOJ’s data, Alito also elided the fact that the racial voter gap is actually widening. In the three most recent presidential elections since Barack Obama was on the ballot, Black voter turnout has trailed white voter turnout, according to The Guardian’s analysis. In Louisiana, the disparity grew wider between 2016, 2020, and 2024.

Kevin Morris, a researcher at the Brennan Center for Justice, said that Alito’s claim is “simply not factual,” and that the turnout gap had “exploded” over the last three years.

Michael McDonald, a leading expert on voter turnout who teaches at the University of Florida, told The Guardian that relying on this “misleading” methodology was purposeful. “If I wanted to manipulate the numbers in a way that was favorable to the government’s interest, I would be using voting age population,” McDonald said.

“They had to fudge how they’re calculating the turnout rate to get there, and they’re not even taking into account margin of error, and all these other methodology issues about the current population survey to arrive at that number,” he said. “Someone knew what they were doing.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has opened the door for redistricting efforts across the country, as Republicans rush to redraw Democrat-led districts, many of which have majority-Black populations.

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