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Stephen Miller’s Grip on Trump Is Starting to Weaken

Donald Trump is turning to Miller less and less.

Stephen Miller frowns and speaks into a microphone
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The architect of Donald Trump’s second-term immigration agenda is losing his influence.

White House deputy chief of staff and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller has aimed to rewrite U.S. immigration policy since his early days in Washington as a Senate aide. But even atop his perch within the Trump administration, Miller’s schemes have experienced myriad setbacks.

Thus far, the president has dismantled the Border Patrol strike forces that Miller had campaigned for, turned on ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for effectively following Miller’s orders, and handed the reins of America’s deportation program back to law enforcement officials, reported The Atlantic Monday.

The White House insists that Miller’s place within Trump’s entourage has not changed, and that he remains a steadfast and widely respected adviser to the president.

“The President loves Stephen,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The Atlantic in a statement. “And the White House staff respects him tremendously.”

But behind the scenes, Trump’s language about the immigration aide is changing. The president has privately joked that Miller’s “truest feelings” are too extreme for the public, and reportedly thinks that sometimes Miller takes things too far, according to presidential advisers that spoke with the magazine.

Trump reportedly disagreed with Miller’s description of Alex Pretti—one of two U.S. citizens shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis this winter—as a “domestic terrorist,” and acknowledged afterwards that U.S. policy needed to shift as a result.

Miller has framed immigration as an “invasion.” He has advocated to end habeas corpus for immigrants, promoted large-scale raids at workplaces, churches, and neighborhoods, threatened the futures of immigrants who do not “self-deport,” and encouraged the White House to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to deploy troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. He has leveraged his position within the administration to advance American warmongering abroad, pushing the White House to bomb boats in the Caribbean when a plan to invade Mexico fell through.

What is not clear is how long Trump will keep Miller, and his violent ideologies, around. Miller’s influence on his pet project, immigration, is already waning.

“I think the president knows very, very well what he can go to Stephen for, and what he probably shouldn’t tell him if he doesn’t want to get an earful,” one former administration official told The Atlantic. Another adviser was more blunt: “The president knows who he is, period.”

Since Noem was ousted, the power structure has shifted, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and border czar Tom Homan taking the lead on U.S. immigration policy in Miller’s place.

“The new secretary is listening to Tom Homan and [Border Protection Commissioner] Rodney Scott before he is ever listening to Stephen Miller,” a senior administration official told The Atlantic. “We just have law enforcement in charge.”

Without Noem to muck up the agenda, Miller’s direct involvement with the agency no longer seems necessary.

“The entire White House has to worry less about cleaning up after DHS with new leadership in there,” one White House official said.

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People Are Calling 911 for Help—Only to End Up in ICE’s Clutches

Local law enforcement agencies are cooperating with Donald Trump.

Immigrationan agents wear vests that say "ICE police" and "ERO"
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Under President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies, immigrants who call 911 are being detained, and those who are too afraid to call are dying as a result.

In December, Axel Sanchez Toledo was violently arrested by police officers after he called 911 to request a welfare check on his 4-year-old daughter after hearing she’d fallen sick while staying with his ex-girlfriend, The Marshall Project reported Monday.

Sanchez Toledo greeted two officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office with his girlfriend and their infant son. One of the officers took Sanchez Toledo’s ID and retreated back to the patrol car. When he returned, he accused Sanchez Toledo of being undocumented, and said he was being detained for ICE.

Police body camera footage obtained by The Marshall Project showed Sanchez Toledo take off running. The two deputies pursued him, shocking him with a Taser, and kicking and tackling him while his girlfriend sobbed. As Sanchez Toledo was pinned to the ground, he moaned: “Please, guys, I’m not a criminal,” insisting he had documentation. (His lawyer confirmed to The Marshall Project that he had a pending asylum case.) “I don’t want to go,” he begged.

“Too fucking bad now!” one deputy screamed.

Sanchez Toledo was charged with resisting arrest. Those charges were dropped on April 29. He currently remains in ICE custody.

The officers who arrested Sanchez Toledo were part of the sheriff’s office 287(g) Task Force, through an agreement that grants state and local law enforcement to operate with federal immigration powers in return for reimbursements and other incentives.

Of the 1,500 officers at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, only 150 are deputized to make immigration arrests. But between September 2025 and March, they have been responsible for arresting 60 immigrants per month, the highest arrest rate in the state, and have received almost $1 million for their work, according to The Marshall Project. More than 1,100 law enforcement agencies across the country have signed 287(g) agreements.

These bleeding boundaries between state and local enforcement, combined with Trump’s sweeping deportation efforts, are actively putting people in danger.

The family of a Virginia woman who died after she was allegedly assaulted by her partner are claiming the woman was afraid to report her domestic abuse to the police over concerns she’d be detained over her immigration status, according to NBC Washington. The Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit that supports immigrants fleeing gender-based violence, told the outlet that 76 percent of its clients were afraid to go to the police.

Law enforcement’s collaboration with federal immigration enforcement has eroded many immigrants’ sense of safety and their reliance on the police. In another story, one asylum-seeker told The Washington Post she’d been contacted by a man who assaulted her at a previous job. But since immigration agents had raided her workplace and started sweeping up neighbors, she said she wouldn’t consider calling law enforcement if anything happened to her.

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Trump, 79, Falls Asleep Seconds After Speaking in White House Event

The president was supposed to be talking about maternal health.

Donald Trump falls asleep at his dsk as women stand behind him smiling
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump has once again appeared to doze off on camera in the middle of a White House event, this time, just seconds after he spoke.

Trump was joined by Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Oz, Republican Senator Katie Britt, philanthropist and maternal health advocate Olivia Walton, principal deputy assistant secretary for health Dr. Dorothy Fink, and others at the White House Monday morning to announce the “Moms.gov” website, a new tactic in the Trump administration’s campaign to convince American women to have more babies.

It was the president’s first public event of the day, beginning at 11 a.m, and he appeared to doze off with his eyes fully closed multiple times while the people behind him spoke. It is becoming a regular occurrence for the president to take a little nap during an event, the most recent instance being just last week.

This isn’t some late-night Situation Room meeting or some three-hour Cabinet meeting. This is the president’s first scheduled event of the day. Even if he’s not completely asleep, he certainly is not fully present. Capable presidents don’t fall asleep at 11:30 a.m.

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Lone FCC Democrat Sends Ominous Warning to Disney on Trump’s End Goal

The Federal Communications Commission is targeting Disney on purpose, the only Democrat left on the agency’s board says.

Federal Communications Commissioner Anna Gomez in a hearing
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Federal Communications Commissioner Anna Gomez

The only Democratic commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission is warning Disney that the Trump administration is trying to censor ABC.

On Monday, Anna Gomez sent a letter to Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro warning that the TV network is under a “sustained, coordinated campaign of censorship and control” from the White House, The Wall Street Journal reports. She added that FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has weaponized the agency to pressure “a free and independent press and all media into submission.”

Gomez’s letter said that the FCC’s recent demand that Disney apply to renew broadcast licenses for eight of the local TV stations it owns, its probe into the ABC talk show The View, and its decision to reopen a complaint into how ABC moderated a 2024 presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris were “not a series of coincidental regulatory actions.”

Under Carr, the FCC has also taken action against late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for making jokes about Charlie Kirk, the president, and first lady Melania Trump, which even forced Kimmel off the air for days last year. 

“The goal was clear: use regulatory pressure to force his removal from the air and send a message to every other broadcaster about the cost of critical coverage,” Gomez wrote in her letter. 

The FCC has been after Disney and ABC, among many other TV networks, as part of Trump’s vendetta against media outlets that criticize him. In December 2024, ABC paid Trump a $16 million settlement after he sued the network for defamation, and Gomez pointed out how Trump redoubled his attacks in the following months after  his second term as president began. 

“That settlement did not buy you peace,” Gomez wrote. She added that “you cannot buy this Administration’s favor. For the right price, you can only borrow it. And the price always goes up.” 

Gomez also wrote that she plans to use “every tool available to me as a Commissioner to shine a light on what this FCC is doing to curtail press freedom and to hold this process to account at every step.”

Last week, Disney accused the FCC of violating its First Amendment rights, in a legal filing. The network has hired an experienced Supreme Court litigator, Paul D. Clement, who served as solicitor general in the George W. Bush administration. This suggests that it plans to fight back against Trump’s attacks. Judging by Gomez’s letter, other news networks need to follow suit in order to protect America’s free press. 

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MAGA Is Slowly Starting to Wake Up to Truth of “Trump Phones”

Almost 600,000 reportedly paid a $100 deposit for a gold, Trump-branded phone.

A phone shows the pre-order window for a Trump phone
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MAGA fans just got screwed, again.

Hundreds of thousands of people who bought into the Trump Organization’s “T1 phone” last summer are still waiting to receive their devices, with no refunds in sight.

The Trump-branded phone was launched in June 2025, promising early adopters that they would receive the gimmicky gadget by September that year for a $100 deposit. Yet eight months later, loyalists still have nothing to show for their blind faith in the Trump family business, with no advertised release date on the Trump Mobile website.

“Hey, Trump supporter here,” one man said in a viral TikTok video. “This one goes out to Don Jr. and Eric … where the fuck’s my phone? I ordered three, no, four gold Trump phones in the summer.”

An estimated 590,000 buyers bought into the promise, supplying the Trump Organization with a cash influx of about $59 million total. But customers shouldn’t expect to get their money back anytime soon. After ordering a phone for tracking purposes, NBC News was met with various delays and excuses from the company’s customer support hotline when asking where it was. Though the company’s recently updated terms hints customers may be entitled to a refund, Popular Information reported that the hotline is unresponsive on the matter.

“600,000 people got the Trump phone. Scratch that. 600,000 people ordered the Trump phone, put $100 deposit down on it, and never got it,” posted an X user identified as MAGA Cult Slayer. “So where’s the $60 million Donnie?”

Interested buyers can still donate their hard-earned cash to the Trump family, however, as the Trump Mobile website is still accepting enrollees into their apparently nonexistent phone program.

It’s just the latest in a long string of controversies—and disappointments—surrounding the phone.

Originally, Donald Trump Jr. told podcaster Benny Johnson that the phones would be “built in the United States of America.”

“We have to bring manufacturing back here,” Don Jr. said at the time.

But within weeks of the site’s launch, all made-in-America language had been scrubbed from the product descriptions. Instead, the phone would be “designed with American values in mind,” and there would be “American hands behind every device”—strange marketing promises that could effectively mean anything.

The Verge found that the move away from American production wasn’t the only change made since the phone previewed last year: The advertised screen size of the Trump phone also dropped significantly, changing from a 6.78-inch screen to 6.25 inches, and initial advertisements listing the phone’s RAM at 12 gigabytes suddenly showed zero RAM specifications whatsoever.

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Stephen Miller Had Latina Girlfriend Who Was Embarrassed by Him

A new report reveals how Trump’s top adviser—an avid white supremacist—was rejected by a Latina woman.

Stephen Miller glares as he stands in front of a row of U.S. flags.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller had a Latina girlfriend in college who was “embarrassed to be seen with him.”

The Financial Timesdeep dive into Stephen and Katie Miller offered a troubling look into how the man who’s been waging a white supremacist crackdown on Latino immigrants ended up with a wife who goes on racist rants and urges women to have babies.

One passage mentions Stephen Miller’s only other publicly known relationship besides Katie, with a “light-skinned conservative Latina,” according to Jean Guerrero, author of Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda.

“He liked her a lot more than she liked him.… She was embarrassed to be seen with him, and didn’t want people to know he was her boyfriend,” Guerrero told the FT. The anonymous woman did not speak further with the publication when contacted.

While some online argued that this spurning could explain Miller’s hatred toward undocumented Latino immigrants, the FT piece noted that Miller expressed racism long before his Latina girlfriend was trying to avoid him in public.

Former classmate and friend Jason Islas told the FT that Miller called him one day in 1998, before the two started high school, and told him they weren’t friends anymore because he was Mexican. In high school, Miller’s yearbook quote came from Teddy Roosevelt: “There can be no 50-50 Americanism in this country. There is room here for only 100 per cent Americanism, only for those who are Americans and nothing else.”

“A kid being cruel to another kid is not that interesting,” Islas said. “What is interesting is that he continues down this path—clearly that’s calcified into something deeper and more powerful and menacing. He has this idea of how America should look, how power should look. It’s very Trumpy, and it’s very fascist.… It’s bound in aesthetics. He believes that the category of people who have rights, who are true Americans, look a certain way.”

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Trump Goes on Wild Posting Spree as Iran War Spirals Out of Control

Donald Trump’s Mother’s Day message was a bunch of reposts about how great he is.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium in the White House Rose Garden
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Would it have been so hard to write a simple “Happy Mother’s Day” message?

Donald Trump unleashed a flood of AI-generated slop on Truth Social Sunday evening to cheer on his own flailing presidency. While Trump may have declined to publicly reference the fact that it was Mother’s Day, the president did share 10 posts from “Women for Trump.”

“I’m a Trumplican,” read one inscrutable post

“Trump’s the Real Deal! A True American Badass!” read another

Three separate posts declared Trump the greatest of all time, or “GOAT.” Another post included an AI-generated image of Trump’s face being added to Mount Rushmore. Yet another post urged the country to “BUILD THE BALLROOM.” Trump added a comment to this one: “It is going up fast!!!”

Trump shared posts from other sycophantic bots, with names such as Trump’s Army and Extremely Stable Genius. In addition to sharing posts that insisted on his own greatness, the president also shared posts bashing Democrats and former President Joe Biden. He also reposted a call to “arrest poll workers that cheated in elections.”

After boasting about receiving “Excellent Poll Numbers,” Trump shared another post claiming CNN hailed him as surpassing Ronald Reagan to become the the “most beloved president among Republicans.” It’s unclear what poll numbers he could’ve possibly been referring to, as Trump’s approval ratings have sunk to new lows. While one 2021 poll found that Trump was more highly regarded than Reagan, it’s doubtful he would be today. 

This torrent of crap didn’t come out of nowhere. Earlier Sunday, the president declared on Truth Social that Iran’s counterproposal to end the war was “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” posted a screed claiming conservative members of the Supreme Court owed their loyalty to him, and shared his ongoing efforts to fix the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He opined that Democrats “must fail” and complained about having to pay back billions in revenue after the Supreme Court struck down his illegal tariffs.  

Trump previously posted about Mother’s Day weekend, but only as an excuse to tout gains in new job numbers—after tanking job growth to practically nothing in 2025

Trump’s affinity for self-aggrandizing AI slop wouldn’t matter so much if he were just someone’s elderly relative posting on Facebook. But the president of the United States is clearly more interested in leading his own fan club than he is in, well, governing. 

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Hegseth Threatens Democratic Senator Who Exposed Major Iran War Issue

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is trying everything to go after Senator Mark Kelly.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is once again lashing out at Democratic Senator Mark Kelly—this time for speaking freely about just how much ammunition the U.S. military has wasted in its war with Iran. 

Kelly told CBS’s Margaret Brennan Sunday that it was “shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines.”

“We’ve expended a lot of munitions,” he said. “And that means the American people are less safe. Whether it’s a conflict in the western Pacific with China or somewhere else in the world, the munitions are depleted.” 

These comments triggered Hegseth, who promptly took to X to make that known. 

“‘Captain’ Mark Kelly strikes again. Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a *CLASSIFIED* Pentagon briefing he received,” Hegseth wrote on Sunday evening. “Did he violate his oath…again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review.” 

While Hegseth emphasizes that Kelly’s report came from a classified congressional briefing, it’s not like the U.S. wasting munitions in this war is some big secret. In fact, Kelly even reminded Hegseth that it was something they discussed very publicly just days ago. 

“We had this conversation in a public hearing a week ago and you said it would take ‘years’ to replenish some of these stockpiles. That’s not classified, it’s a quote from you,” Kelly replied. “This war is coming at a serious cost and you and the president still haven’t explained to the American people what the goal is.”

This beef was incited months ago, when Hegseth had Kelly censured and tried to reduce his pension after he appeared in a video message  with other former servicemembers in Congress advising military personnel to refuse to follow illegal orders from the Trump administration. A federal appeals court last week appeared unlikely to allow Hegseth to punish Kelly for that basic statement, perhaps fueling the defense secretary’s current campaign against his fellow veteran. 

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Trump Issues Sinister Threat as He Tries to Rig the Midterms

Trump wants an “election integrity army” to help the Republican Party stay in power.

Donald Trump speaking at a podium
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is desperately trying to take control of America’s elections—and he wants his own personal army to do it.

On Truth Social Sunday, Trump complained about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer forming an elections task force led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, alleging that it would “no doubt try to suppress Republican voters, and interfere in our Elections.”

“The Democrats are totally unhinged and we will not allow them to threaten the integrity of our Elections,” Trump posted. “During my Historic Election in 2024, when I won every single Swing State, and decisively won both the Electoral and Popular votes by wide margins, the Republicans had an Election Integrity Army in every single State to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote. We will be doing the same again in 2026, but it will be much bigger and stronger. All Americans should have their voices be heard by casting a vote. Be assured this Election will be fair! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump’s words are odious, considering the actions that he and the Republican Party have taken already to interfere in the midterms and beyond. They’ve pushed for mid-decade redistricting that disenfranchises Democrats and Black Americans, they’ve continued to spread election-denial conspiracies from 2020, and they’ve installed people who support those conspiracies in local governments and election boards across the country.

Meanwhile, Americans’ faith in elections will only weaken. Rumors of ICE being deployed to the polls will grow, thanks to Republicans like Steve Bannon, frightening many people of color away from the polls. Democrats will have to come up with not only a legal strategy but a forceful one that ensures elections remain free and fair.

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Trump, 79, Forgets He Accused Army of Robbing Fort Knox

Donald Trump and Elon Musk had talked a lot about auditing the gold at Fort Knox.

Elon Musk shrugs while standing next to the Resolute Desk. Donald Trump sits at the desk, looking down.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump can’t even keep track of his own conspiracy theories. 

During an interview on Full Measure, host Sharyl Attkisson pressed Trump about his allegations that someone had stolen from the country’s gold reserve at Fort Knox. 

“What happened to the audit of Fort Knox?” Attkisson asked. 

After a long pause, Trump replied: “Which one are you talking about?” 

Attkisson gently reminded Trump that shortly after he reentered office, he and Elon Musk both discussed auditing Fort Knox. In fact, they both cast doubt—without providing a shred of evidence—on whether the more than 4,600 tons of gold was still there at all. 

“Well, we wanted to go and knock on their door—Fort Knox, very thick door—and to see whether or not we have any gold in there. Cuz uh, we take a look at, it’s a very interesting question, yeah?” Trump said. “We played with that. I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox, cause they steal a lot.”

“No need to really do that though?” Attkisson asked, as if speaking to a child. 

“Well, I don’t know, I think that it’s uh, I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime, I want to see if the gold is there. Which I’m sure it will be,” he said. 

Trump appeared to have no memory of spreading rumors about the missing gold at Fort Knox, and to be unable to really commit to them just a year later. This comes as concerns over Trump’s mental acuity have been mounting, and the president has insisted he’s aced all three of the dementia tests he’s been forced to take.  

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