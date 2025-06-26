Trump’s Weird Smartphone Grift Has Already Hit Some Major Snags
Donald Trump’s new mobile phone company is already backing down on some of its biggest promises.
Forget “Make America Great Again”—Donald Trump won’t even manufacture his own phone in the United States.
The Trump-branded cellphone, which launched mere days ago, has already scrubbed all language from its website that indicates the product is made in America. Instead, the phone is “designed with American values in mind,” with strange marketing promises that there are “American hands behind every device,” per the Trump Mobile website. That could, of course, mean anything.
The website also features a poorly photoshopped mockup of the new Trump phone, which looks not too dissimilar to an iPhone save for its three copy-pasted cameras. The cell has a matte gold finish, along with a laser-engraved American flag and “T1” on the back.
A review of the site by The Verge found that the move away from American production wasn’t the only change made since the phone previewed last week. The advertised screen size of the Trump phone has also dropped significantly, changing from a 6.78-inch screen to 6.25 inches.
The site used to list the phone as having 12GB of RAM—now there’s no RAM specifications whatsoever.
Further, the site had previously promised that the gimmicky gadget would ship in September, but that language no longer exists in marketing materials. Instead, the company is offering that it will be available “later this year.”
The Verge reported that the differences could mean that the Trump Organization had switched suppliers for the T1 phone.
The cellphone appears to be just another example in a long line of money-grabbing grifts for the president. Trump’s long list of election year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited edition $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood.
Trump also took the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social public and stamped his name on a new cryptocurrency platform headed by his two sons, Eric and Don Jr., that even the president’s allies have criticized as a “huge mistake.” He and his wife also started their own cryptocurrencies, which critics have accused as a method for wealthy foreigners to buy time and influence with the president.