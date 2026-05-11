Stephen Miller Once Dated Latina Who Was Ashamed to Be Seen With Him
A new report reveals how Trump’s top adviser—an avid white supremacist—was rejected by a Latina woman.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller had a Latina girlfriend in college who was “embarrassed to be seen with him.”
The Financial Times’ deep dive into Stephen and Katie Miller offered a troubling look into how the man who’s been waging a white supremacist crackdown on Latino immigrants ended up with a wife who goes on racist rants and urges women to have babies.
One passage mentions Stephen Miller’s only other publicly known relationship besides Katie, with a “light-skinned conservative Latina,” according to Jean Guerrero, author of Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda.
“He liked her a lot more than she liked him.… She was embarrassed to be seen with him, and didn’t want people to know he was her boyfriend,” Guerrero told the FT. The anonymous woman did not speak further with the publication when contacted.
While some online argued that this spurning could explain Miller’s hatred toward undocumented Latino immigrants, the FT piece noted that Miller expressed racism long before his Latina girlfriend was trying to avoid him in public.
Former classmate and friend Jason Islas told the FT that Miller called him one day in 1998, before the two started high school, and told him they weren’t friends anymore because he was Mexican. In high school, Miller’s yearbook quote came from Teddy Roosevelt: “There can be no 50-50 Americanism in this country. There is room here for only 100 per cent Americanism, only for those who are Americans and nothing else.”
“A kid being cruel to another kid is not that interesting,” Islas said. “What is interesting is that he continues down this path—clearly that’s calcified into something deeper and more powerful and menacing. He has this idea of how America should look, how power should look. It’s very Trumpy, and it’s very fascist.… It’s bound in aesthetics. He believes that the category of people who have rights, who are true Americans, look a certain way.”