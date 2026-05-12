Trump’s Iran War Price Tag Has Already Gone Up by Billions
The Department of Defense keeps asking for more and more money to fund the war.
The Pentagon has presented yet another nonsensical price tag for Donald Trump’s reckless war in Iran: $29 billion.
During a hearing at the House Appropriations Subcommittee Tuesday, Undersecretary of Defense Jules Hurst faced a brutal fact-check on the Pentagon’s supposedly $29 billion war.
Late last month, the Pentagon testified that the estimated cost of the war so far was $25 billion. Now, Hurst claimed it would cost $24 billion alone to replace and repair the U.S. munitions stockpile.
Hawaii Representative Ed Case pointed to a CSIS report from April 21 that estimated the aggregate unit cost of replacing and repairing seven precision systems to be $25 billion.
“Does that sound about right? I mean, you’re projecting everything at [$23 billion],” Case said.
“That number sounds a little high for me, for that stage of the war,” Hurst said.
Case asked how much it would cost to replace the 39 aircraft that have been reportedly lost since the beginning of the war. Hurst said that “repair on aircraft is something that it is very hard to calculate,” but that an estimate had been included in the total cost. One might imagine it would be wildly expensive to “repair” planes that have been completely destroyed.
Hurst said that the estimates for the cost of fuel were included in the Pentagon’s operations and maintenance cost, but not the cost of repairing U.S. military bases in the Middle East.
“We have a lot of unknowns there, we don’t know what our future posture is gonna be. We don’t know how we construct those bases, and we don’t know what part our allies or partners could pay into our MILCON costs,” Hurst said.
At least 16 American installations across eight countries have been struck as part of Iran’s retaliatory strikes against the U.S. and Israeli military onslaught. It was previously reported that 13 U.S. bases in the Middle East had been rendered all but uninhabitable, forcing U.S. military service members to work remotely from hotels and office spaces.