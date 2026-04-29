Pentagon Reveals Total Cost of Iran War—and It Will Blow Your Mind

under questioning from Rep. Smith, a DoD official estimates the cost of the Iran war so far is $25 billion pic.twitter.com/aDzsLXIkpB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

Hurst confirmed the Pentagon planned to develop a supplemental funding request through the White House once they had made a “full assessment of the cost of the conflict.” The Department of Defense has previously asked the White House for $200 billion for the war.



Washington state Democrat and Ranking Member Adam Smith, who’d asked the Pentagon representatives to eventually provide an estimate, appeared surprised to get such an immediate response. “I’m glad you’ve answered that question because we’ve been asking for a hell of a long time and no one’s given us that number,” he said.

As Trump’s military campaign in Iran has neared the 60-day mark, the Pentagon has neglected to deliver real cost estimates since it claimed to have spent more than $11.3 billion in the first six days alone. Every dollar spent on Trump’s war has come from American taxpayers, and was spent without congressional approval.