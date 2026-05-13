Trump Thinks Ex-Ally Tucker Carlson Is a Terrorist Now

Gorka claimed that there were not “comparable trendlines to violence on the right” as on the left (a favorite right-wing talking point), but he then name-dropped two of the highest-profile right wing figures—who also happen to be MAGA defectors.

“We have to have an effective, accurate snapshot on who are part of the conservative movement today, because I would say to you I’m not sure that Nick Fuentes or Tucker Carlson are conservatives,” Gorka said.

“If you are lauding Sharia law, if you are saying that there are Muslim states that seem to be better qualitatively than America in terms of freedom and prosperity, I’m not sure that means you’re part of the conservative movement. So if you remove those individuals and you understand that they’re not conservatives, what’s left?”