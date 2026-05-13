Trump Thinks Ex-Ally Tucker Carlson Is a Terrorist Now
It appears the leopards have come for Carlson’s face.
Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes have been named by a top White House official as potential targets for the Trump administration’s counterterrorism strategy.
During an interview with Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow last week, Sebastian Gorka, the pugnacious far-right influencer angling to be the next head of the National Counterterrorism Center, was asked whether he considered right-wing extremism a threat.
Gorka claimed that there were not “comparable trendlines to violence on the right” as on the left (a favorite right-wing talking point), but he then name-dropped two of the highest-profile right wing figures—who also happen to be MAGA defectors.
“We have to have an effective, accurate snapshot on who are part of the conservative movement today, because I would say to you I’m not sure that Nick Fuentes or Tucker Carlson are conservatives,” Gorka said.
“If you are lauding Sharia law, if you are saying that there are Muslim states that seem to be better qualitatively than America in terms of freedom and prosperity, I’m not sure that means you’re part of the conservative movement. So if you remove those individuals and you understand that they’re not conservatives, what’s left?”
To be clear, Carlson did not laud Sharia law. Rather, he claimed that Western cities were degrading from “self-hatred,” while Eastern cities were fostering “stability” and “hospitality,” and were “tolerant of diversity.”
As independent journalist Ken Klippenstein pointed out Tuesday, none of this actually has to do with extremism at all: Carlson and Fuentes are being called out because they criticized Donald Trump over his reckless military campaign in Iran.
Carlson has been arguably more antiwar than many establishment Democrats, calling Trump’s Iran war “the single most foolish thing any American president has ever done.” Fuentes has urged against the strikes, and claimed the U.S. has “lost decisively,” having failed to achieve any of its objectives.
More to the point, both figures have been critical of Israel. Fuentes is a straight-up Hitler-loving neo-Nazi, while Carlson is an openly racist conspiracy theorist who also criticizes the U.S-Israel relationship and the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.
Both figures retain immense influence among the conservative population, but in diverging from MAGA’s full-throated support of Israel, Fuentes and Carlson have landed themselves among the ranks of people the Trump administration seeks to target. The two men definitely stand out: the administration has described other domestic terrorists as “anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist.”