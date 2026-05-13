“FIRE THE BUM”: Trump Torches Mitch McConnell Aide for Wild Reason

McConnell: I’m going to ask Senator Murkowski to wrap up. Thank you all for being here



Staffer: Baldwin, Shaheen, and Kennedy still have questions pic.twitter.com/S2z9Kv3OUI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

“The guy that came up to Mitch McConnell today when McConnell thought the hearing was over, and started speaking in his ear for Mitch to belatedly introduce some other people, all Democrats and, by doing so, made Mitch look foolish and completely out of it, should be immediately fired,” Trump posted on Truth Social early Wednesday.



“This was a case where Mitch wasn’t confused, he just didn’t understand why he was being asked to do something when it was too late, and people were wrapping up to leave—They wanted to go home.”

The remaining senators were Democrats Tammy Baldwin and Jeanne Saheen and Republican John Kennedy.